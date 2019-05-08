Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.08.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– PJ Black defeated Eli Isom @ 8:43 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein defeated Ray Lyn @ 4:05 via pin [*½]

– LifeBlood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) @ 9:55 via submission [***]

PJ Black vs. Eli Isom : They shake hands and here we go. They lock up, working into counters, and work to the mat and break. Isom picks up the pace and follows with arm drags, dropkicks, and cradles for near falls. The high knee follows for 2. Black cuts him off, countering the missile dropkick and locks on a crab. Isom turns it and counters into a cradle for 2. Post break and Black grounds things, working the arm of Isom. He then transitions into a pendulum hold and slams him to the buckles. He follows with forearms but Isom gets a cradle for 2. The German follows, and they trade chops. Black follows with kicks and Isom cuts him off with an enziguri and air raid crash for 2. Black rolls to the floor and Isom hits a suicide dive. Isom then slips on the springboard, allowing Black to take him up top and hits a RANA. The springboard 450 gets 2. Black hits a superkick and double stomp moonsault for the win. PJ Black defeated Eli Isom @ 8:43 via pin [***] Black picks up a much-needed win here in a good match. Isom is coming along well and continues to improve, while Black continues his new sense of fair play.

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Ray Lyn : Babyface Kelly Klein comes off so oddly to me. Lyn refuses the handshake and cuts a heel promo on Klein. They lock up and Klein overpowers her to begin. She grounds things and Lyn fires back with strikes. The dropkick follows and Lyn then lays the boots to her. Post break and Lyn rubs her ass in Klein’s face and heads up top. Klein catches her and hits a fall away slam. Klein repeatedly slams her down, follows with strikes, and a running boot. K power finishes it. Champion Kelly Klein defeated Ray Lyn @ 4:05 via pin [*½] This was a squash with a post match to continue the Allure angle.

– Post match, Klein cuts a babyface promo and then Allure attacked. They laid out Klein and Jenny Rose, after she failed in making the save.

– Dalton Castle arrived, noting that he’d provide answers following his actions at G1 Supercard. He calls out the Boys, who are terrified of him, and says that he should have never taken his frustrations out on them. What they had was something special and he’s not willing to throw that all away because of a mistake. Castle just wants to move past it and shoot forward. They offered hugs. He accepted with a smile on his face… and then kicked the shit out of them because evil always wins because good is dumb.

Lifeblood (Haskins & Williams) vs. The Kingdom (Vinny & O’Ryan) : The Kingdom attacks before the bell, but Lifeblood quickly fights them off and sends them to the floor. Haskins & Vinny officially start things off, O’Ryan distracts Haskins, allowing Vinny to attack. O’Ryan tags in and lays in chops, and then uppercuts. Haskins fights back, Williams tags in and double teams follow. Cedric said O’Ryan is just like Barry Windham, sure if Barry Windham was shitty and boring. Haskins & Williams follow with kicks, knocking the Kingdom together. They lock on double camel clutches. Post break and the Kingdom has taken control, attacking the injured shoulder of Williams. Williams battles back with strikes, but gets cut off as O’Ryan tags back in and grounds him. The Kingdom follows with double teams but Williams manages to cut off Vinny. Tag to Haskins, he follows with strikes on O’Ryan and locks on the crossface. Vinny makes the save, but Haskins takes him out with a PK and then slam Vinny to the apron. From Haskins with love and the Williams frog splash follows for 2. O’Ryan cuts off Williams, takes him up top but Williams hits the buckle DDT and lariat for 2. Vinny takes him out, and the Kingdom looks house of a thousand horses but Haskins makes the save and gets the sharpshooter and O’Ryan taps. LifeBlood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) @ 9:55 via submission [***] This was a good main event, with Haskins & Williams continuing to be a positive addition to he ROH roster, and delivering another good and fun match. They also continued the angle with Bully Ray post match.

– Lifeblood says they take care of business in the ring and call out Bully Ray for attacking Tenille. They call him a cancer that they need to cut out. Bully arrives and teases coming to the ring. He then tells them to go to hell and leaves.

