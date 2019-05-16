Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas) defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) and Coast to Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) @ 8:33 via pin [**¾]

– Josh Woods defeated Flex Simmons @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Bandido defeated Shane Taylor @ 10:20 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

The Bouncers vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Coast to Coast : LSG and Nova start things off. They lockup and work into counters, with LSG grounding things. They then pick up the pace, working into counters, and Nova taking control and tagging in Burger. Ali in and Nova & Burger follow with double teams. The Bouncers cut them off and hit corner splashes. Bruiser then starts biting people, and that allows C2C to clear out the Bouncers. Ai follows with a dive. Post break and Ali covers Burger for 2. Ali tags in and the butterfly suplex follows for 2. Burger finally fights off Ali and tags in Milonas who jogs wild on Ali. The Bouncers take control, dumping Nova but LSG makes the come back but gets cut off and slammed onto Ali. The Bouncers dump LSG, Nova in and hits the complete shot and follows with strikes. He and Burger follow with superkicks on Milonas, Burger hits a dive to the floor, and the Bouncers finish Nova with the last call. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Milonas) defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) and Coast to Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) @ 8:33 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with nice moving parts and the story being that Coast to Coast continues to struggle and teasing a heel turn due to that.

– Blind Kenny King arrived and praises Matt Taven, because that’s his homie, and that Kings are often friendly with each other. One day, he and Taven will have to discuss the terms of Taven’s surrender, but Taven isn’t his current target and promises to make Jay Lethal pay.

– We get a Flip Gordon video package, looking back on his knee injury and hyping next week’s match with Matt Taven. They face next week.

Josh Woods vs. Flex Simmons : Woods spears him and follows with a slam and throws. The seismic toss finishes it. Josh Woods defeated Flex Simmons @ 0:40 via pin [NR] This was a good return squash for Woods.

Bandido vs. Shane Taylor : Bandido attacks and works a fast pace to begin. Taylor attacks with strikes but Bandido follows with kicks, picks up the pace and hits the dropkick and follows with a suicide dive. He then follows with a Sasuke special. Back in and Bandido follows with strikes, but Taylor fires back and they trade. Taylor follows with a huge choke slam. He follows with knee strikes and rights. Taylor then tosses him across the ring a few times. Taylor then follows with a corner clothesline, and stomps on Bandido’s head. Bandido fires back, but runs into a clothesline and Taylor covers for 2. Taylor delivers elbows and covers for 2. Bandido fires back with kicks, but flies into a KO shot and Taylor covers for 2. Taylor cut him off with a knee strike for 2. Post break and Taylor slaps him around, Bandido fires up and follows with strikes, kicks, and knees. The superkick follows but Taylor cuts that off with a spinebuster. He follows with rights, they trade until Taylor hits a head butt and end of days for 2. Bandido fires back with enziguris, but Taylor hits the tower of London and covers for 2. Taylor follows with chops, but Bandido hits a tornillo press and go to sleep. The 21-plex follows for the win. Bandido defeated Shane Taylor @ 10:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event as they worked the styles clash really well. With Taylor recently winning the TV Title, I can see Bandido getting a shot soon.

– Post match, Bully Ray came in to jump Bandido, but LifeBlood (Williams & Haskins) made the save. It looked like they were going to beat down Bully, but LifeBlood got attacked from behind by the debuting Soldiers of Savagery. They laid out LifeBlood and stand tall to end the show

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 19. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka. Today, the guys will look back on the ROH War of The Worlds Tour with full reviews of the three live events and then preview Sunday’s WWE MITB PPV. The show is approximately 110–minutes long. * Intro

* ROH War of The Worlds Buffalo Review: 3:00

* ROH War of The Worlds Toronto Review: 29:00

* ROH War of The Worlds Grand Rapids Review: 47:30

* WWE MITB Preview: 65:30

.

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

