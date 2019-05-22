Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.22.19 (Episode 400)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb & Rush @ 13:50 via pin [***½]

– ROH World Title Match: Champion Matt Taven defeated Flip Gordon @ 14:25 via pin [***]

Champions Villain Enterprises (PCO, Marty Scurll & Brody King) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb & Rush : Jay and PCO begin. PCO offers him his back, and Jay is confused and they lock up. He follows with chops, but PCO just fires up with strikes and a basement dropkick. The cartwheel and dropkick follows, and Jay then sends him to the floor, but PCO is up and dares him to dive and Marty attacks. The champions work over Jay, but Rush now tags in. They pickup the pace, working into lucha passes and they end in a stalemate. King tags in as does Cobb. They start colliding, work into lucha passes and Cobb hits the dropkick. King battles back, hits a RANA and Jay then sends him to the floor. Jay also dumps Marty and follows with a suicide dive. King cuts him off and suplexes him to the floor. Post break and back in the ring, Jay hits a cutter. Marty & Rush tag in and Rush runs wild on King. He kicks him in the face and tranquillos. Marty cuts him off and hits superkicks. The chicken wing is countered with a head butt. Cobb tags in and hits a German on king and then on PCO. The overhead suplex on Marty follows. He then hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Cobb then suplexes King & Marty at the same time. PCO is back, dumps Cobb and King follows with a tope. PCO then follows with a dive. They then isolate Cobb with double teams and King wipes out Jay & Rush. Marty hits 619 as King hits a cannonball for 2. PCO tags in and Cobb hits the superkick, and Jay hits the elbow drop but PCO fires up and Rush suplexes him to the buckles. Jay hits another elbow drop for 2. The champions run wild on Rush, Jay hits lethal injection but King hits the powerbomb and the PCO-sault finishes Lethal. Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb & Rush @ 13:50 via pin [***½] With Cobb & Rush not being pinned thus far in ROH, Lethal taking the fall made sense, and also gives PCO another big win as they don’t seem to be done with him and Taven quite yet. This was a very good and tremendously fun all star tag, with the champions looking great in victory.

– Blind Kenny King is in fact not blind anymore, chasing Jay Lethal down backstage and choking him out with his cane.

– We get a video package on the Sons of Savagery debuting and attacking Lifeblood last week.

Champion Matt Taven vs. Flip Gordon : TK O’Ryan is at ringside. They shake hands and Taven looks to go after the previously injured knee of Gordon. Gordon hits a dropkick and follows with strikes. The enziguri follows and then a monkey flip. Taven dumps him to the floor, but back in and Gordon dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. Gordon starts favoring the knee, takes out TK but Taven then slams him to the barricade. Taven follows and slams Gordon on the floor. He then posts Gordon. Back in and Taven follows with strikes, and Gordon follows with kicks and a standing moonsault for 2. Taven attacks the knee, sending Gordon to the floor. Taven follows but eats a superkick. Taven quickly hip tosses him to the barricade. Post break and Taven is working the knee, grounding the action. Gordon fires back, but Taven again takes out the knee. Gordon rolls to the floor, and TK attacks him. Back in and Taven maintains focus on the knee. Gordon tries to fight back, but Taven locks on a half crab. Gordon makes the ropes, fires back with kicks, but Taven cuts him off. Gordon hits the desperation spear, follows with strikes as they trade. Gordon hits a knee strike, and then an inverted Alabama slam to the buckles for 2. Post break and Gordon heads up top, Taven cuts him off and hits an enziguri. The superplex follow but Gordon cradles him for 2. He connects with the PELE, but Taven kicks his knee. Gordon hits the superkick and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Taven cuts him off with a powerbomb and just the tip follows for 2. Gordon counters the climax into flip 5. Gordon heads up top, but Vinny’s fucking red balloons appeared, Flip got distracted; Taven took out his knee and then hit the climax to retain. Champion Matt Taven defeated Flip Gordon @ 14:25 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event with a flat finish, that in theory protects Gordon, but in reality makes him look like an idiot.

