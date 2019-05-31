Csonka’s ROH TV Review 5.29.19 (Episode 400)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flip Gordon defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:00 via submission [**½]

– Match One (Best Two Out of Three Series): Kenny King defeated Jay Lethal @ 15:50 via pin [***¼]

Flip Gordon vs. Karl Fredericks : They lock up and Karl grounds thing. He starts looking for an arm bar, but Flip escapes. Lock up again, Flip grounds things and Karl counters and off the ropes and the shoulder tackle follows. Flip then hits one, and follows with a head scissors and the suicide dive. Post break and Flip follows with a flurry of kicks but Karl cuts him of with a spinebuster. He lays in chops, and covers for 2. He follows with knee strikes, a slam and covers for 1. They trade chops, Flip lays in strikes and then runs into a dropkick. Karl hits the corner splash and elbow drop for 2. Flip hits a jawbreaker and enziguri. The missile dropkick connects and Flip follows with kicks and a blockbuster. The superkick and STF follows for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Karl Fredericks @ 7:00 via submission [**½] This was a nice and solid opener, with Flip continuing to establish the STF as an alternate finish.

– We get a video package of Matt Taven vs. PCO at War Of The Worlds: Toronto.

– Next is a video package on Shane Taylor inning the ROH TV Title.

– We get a video package on Kenny King winning the Honor Rumble at G1 Supercard, his issues with Jay Lethal, and his recent attack.

Wholesome Wrestle Lad Large Jeffery Cobb Speaks : Cobb comments on his title loss in Toronto and reminded us that Shane Taylor didn’t pin or submit him; nobody in ROH has been able to. He told Taylor not to worry because he doesn’t want his rematch… he wants Matt Taven and the ROH World Championship. Taven arrived and called Cobb an adorable little Buddha, and declared himself the greatest world champion in ROH history. He then claimed that he fears no man because he’s Matt Taven. He threw his mic at Cobb and walked off. This was a solid segment to start the build to this match at Best in The World.

– Kenny King says he was blinded by the Great Muta’s mist, but used it to lure Lethal into his trap; he promised a clean sweep of he best of three series. Lethal then stated that the best of three series is intended so that King can prove he can hang with the best in the world. But the first match would end the same as the others. Lethal will leave as winner.

– We get highlights of the Guerrillas Of Destiny retaining the ROH World Tag Team Championships over The Briscoes.

Silas Young’s Special Exhibition : Silas Young arrives with Baxter Delafonte, a young greenhorn from Milwaukee. They are here for a seminar, and Young pulled his hair back, then fish hooked him, then gouged the eyes and explained that these were not legal and approved grappling holds and that thy would lead to a disqualification. He also confirmed that you absolutely never want to low blow your opponent, so he kicked Delafonte right in the cock and balls, assaulted big Joe and the twins, bruised his fruit basket, took him on a trip to sloppy top and the rocks, destroyed his cash & prizes…you get the point. Silas is a glorious asshole.

Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal : They lock up and work into counters. King picks up the pace and takes Lethal down and covers for 2. They work to the ropes and King powders. Post break and King connects with a shoulder tackle, and then cuts off the cartwheel dropkick and Lethal makes the ropes. King follows with kicks, and then drives Lethal to the buckles. King follows with chops, stays a step ahead of Lethal, avoiding the springboard dropkick and poses, which allows Lethal to send him to the floor. King counters the suicide dive and posts Lethal. He then sends Lethal to the barricade and then the apron. King stays on the attack, rolls him back in and covers for 2. King then grounds the action, and follows with strikes, and counters into a camel clutch, thusly humbling Lethal until Lethal makes the ropes. King lays in chops, and covers for 2. Post break and Lethal fires back, but King pokes the eyes but misses a corner splash and Lethal lays in chops. King then dropkicks Lethal to the floor, stealing Lethal’s shit. He fakes the suicide dive, and then drops to the floor but Lethal catches him with a DDT. They roll back in and trade strikes. Lethal follows with chops, and finally hits the cartwheel dropkick. He then dropkicks King to the floor and scores with a suicide dive. Back in and the top rope elbow drop connects for 2. King fights back and follows with a blue thunder bomb for 2. They trade strikes, and Lethal counters the royal flush and hits a spin kick. The Lethal injection is countered and then again as King kicks him low. The King’s coronation (Lethal injection) finishes it for King. Kenny King defeated Jay Lethal @ 15:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, with King largely staying a step ahead of Lethal, stealing his shit, and using heel tactics and Lethal’s own finish to go up 1-0 in the series.

– NEXT WEEK: Kojima & Nagata vs. EVIL & SANADA.

– End Scene.

