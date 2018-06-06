Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tenillle Dashwood vs. Karen Q @ 10:36 via pin [**¼]

– ROH TV Title Match: Champion Silas Young defeated Austin Aries @ 16:48 via DQ [***¼]

– Cody Rhodes arrives to kick off the show, and Burnard The Business Bear is with him. Cody quickly turned the crowd against him by reminding us that he’s the leader of Bullet Club. He then claimed to be the next senator of Texas (a gag from Being The Elite) and the next NWA World Champion after All In. he also started to talk about best in the World, where he and Marty Scurll challenge Dalton Castle for the ROH championship. Marty Scurll now arrives and the crowd is very behind him. Marty then said Cody loves to brag about how great he doesn’t have to do that because everybody already knows how great he is. He also knows that Cody is threatened by him, and while they are friends, he will go through him to win the ROH championship. They end up sharing a gentleman’s handshake, but Marty holds on and teases the finger break spot. He ends up letting go and powdering to end the segment. This was a perfectly fine segment to keep the build to the PPV main event going and to continue the tease of tension between Cody & Marty. The promo work was good, but just didn’t feel overly special.

Tenillle Dashwood vs. Karen Q : Karen’s last ROH appearance on TV was her WOH tournament loss to Brandi Rhodes. They lock up; Dashwood looks to work the arm and then trips up Karen and covers for 2. We get a series of standing switches which is now a part of almost every women of honor match, Dashwood trips her up again and covers for 2. Karen powders, but Dashwood cuts her off in the ropes with a neck breaker. Post break, and Karen hits the corner clotheslines and the running boot. The XPLODER follows for 2. She follows with grounded strikes and follows with a suplex for 2. She works over Dashwood’s back in the corner and then lays in kicks. Dashwood now fires back with kicks, but gets immediately cut off. Dashwood sidesteps a charge and gets the tarantula. Karen quickly fights back and hits the side slam for 2. Karen whips her to the corner and again. Dashwood cuts her off with a boot and clotheslines. She tosses her across the ring and Dashwood hits the corner splash for 2. Karen now locks on the Boston crab, Dashwood fights and makes the ropes. Dashwood now gets a sunset flip out of nowhere for the win. Tenillle Dashwood vs. Karen Q @ 10:36 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match, the work wasn’t bad, but it was really flat and had absolutely no energy or sense of urgency to it. Considering I’ve seen much better from both, I was disappointed with the match.

– We get a video package on the Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez feud, which will culminate at Best in the World on the 29th.

– We now get video of the Briscoes vs. Young Bucks match from three weeks ago that ended in a DQ. The rematch with them is also set for Best in the World on the 29th.

ROH TV Title Match: Champion Silas Young vs. Austin Aries : They lock up and work to the ropes, and we get a clean break. Aries grounds the action and gets a cradle for 2. He looks for last chancery, but Young makes the ropes. Young powders and mockingly claps for Aries. Back in and they work into counters, and into a stand off. Young now looks to work the arm, Aries counters out and picks up the pace and hits arm drags. Aries then hits a basement dropkick and Young powders. Back in and Young hits a shoulder tackle and Aries fires up and they trade strikes. The snap mare and elbow off the ropes follows for 2. Young to the apron and Aries slams him to the buckles a few times and sends him to the floor. Young then cuts off the suicide dive. Post break, and Young tosses Aries to the barricade. Back in and Young hits a slingshot double stomp and covers for 1. They trade strikes, but Young cuts things off and grounds Aries. Young then hits the back breaker and lariat, covering for 2. Aries fights back, takes Young to the apron and hits the neck breaker in the ropes. Aries then hits the suicide dive. Back in and Aries heads up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Young fires back, laying in chops and then hits a big boot to counter the shotgun dropkick. Aries counters out of misery, and Young counters the brainbuster but Aries pulls him to the apron and hits the apron DVD, dropping Young on his head. Post break, and Aries rolls him back in and covers for 2. Young counters the shotgun dropkick and hits the Finlay roll into the plunge for a good near fall as Aries makes the ropes. Young grabs the TV Title, the ref takes it and Aries rolls up Young for 2. He locks in the last chancery, Young fights, but Young makes the ropes. Aries to the floor, grabs a title belt and argues with the ref. Young now rolls him up for 2. They trade strikes now, Aries fires up with big chops, but Young looks for misery, ref bump, and Aries hits the shotgun dropkick and heads up top. King & The Bruiser arrive and brawl at ringside. Young crotches Aries and King takes the belt from Young and lays him out. Aries covers and we have a new champion.

BUT WAIT…

As Aries celebrates, a new ref arrives and they huddle. The official result is a DQ finish due to King’s interference, and Young retains. Champion Silas Young defeated Austin Aries @ 16:48 via DQ [***¼] This was a good back and forth match, with the story being that they came up together years ago in the same area, and knew each other very well. The work was good, they kept the crowd and it was an enjoyable main event, and the finish worked well to allow Young to retain without taking anything away from Aries in loss. With the post match activities, it now appears that former friends Aries and King will feud.

– Post match Bruiser & Young bailed and were pleased with themselves. Aries and King begged the ref to change the decision, but Aries turned heel and kicked the ref in the balls. King and Aries appeared to be ok, King hugged Aries and even retrieved his titles for him, but Aries kicked him in the balls, hit the brainbuster, and locked on the last chancery, effectively ending their established friendship.

– They teased a Jay lethal announcement the whole episode, but we never got it.

– Next week…

* Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Roppongi 3K

– End Scene.

