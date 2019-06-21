Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hirooki Goto defeated Hikuleo @ 7:10 via pin [**]

– PJ Black, Mark Haskins, & Tracy Williams defeated Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova, & Eli Isom @ 7:24 via pin [**½]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Jay Lethal, PCO, & Rush @ 12:30 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Hirooki Goto vs. Hikuleo : No handshake and they lock up and Hikuleo overpowers Goto. Lockup and Hikuleo follows with strikes, but Goto cuts him off and they trade shoulder tackles until Hikuleo slams him down. Post break and Hikuleo is in control, laying in chops. Goto fires back, hits a lariat and covers for 2. Hikuleo fights off ushigoroshi, lays in chops, and Goto fires back and hits another lariat. The corner clothesline connects, and Goto heads up top but Hikuleo cuts him off. He follows him up, and hits the superplex, covering for 2. They trade clotheslines, Hikuleo finally takes him down and covers for 2. Goto counters back, hits a head butt and the reverse GRT connects for 2. The ushigoroshi and GTR finish it. Hirooki Goto defeated Hikuleo @ 7:10 via pin [**] I realty wish that they would have given some context (other than special NJPW talent match) as to why this match was happening when we’re supposed to be building to BITW and neither man is working that PPV. Anyway, this was ok, but rather lethargic.

– Kenny King bragged about beating Jay Lethal, admitting that he’s borderline obsessed with Lethal. He has Lethal’s timing and move set down and he even beat him with his own Lethal Injection last time, noting that he might do the same thing next week in match two.

– Women Of Honor champion Kelly Klein made her entrance with Jenny Rose at her side for a scheduled tag match against The Allure, but Allure attacked and laid them out, canceling the scheduled match, and moving it to Best in The World.

– Next is a video package on The Briscoes issues with the NWA, setting up their match with Cabana & Aldis at BITW.

– We get video of Bandido pinning now ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor on May 12th, earning himself a title shot at BITW.

– We get a Dalton Castle vs. Rush video package, setting up Castle & Dragon Lee at BITW.

PJ Black, Mark Haskins, & Tracy Williams vs. Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova, & Eli Isom : Burger and Williams begin. They lock up and Williams grounds him. He starts working the arm, Burger counters out and Williams takes him down with a shoulder tackle and cradle for 2. They work into counters and a standoff. Black and Isom tag in, Black hits shoulder tackles, but Isom cuts him off with a high knee. Post break and Nova and Haskins are in with Haskins laying in kicks and strikes. They trade, Nova takes control but Williams blinds tags in and work double teams. Black tags in and more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. The pendulum follows and Williams hits the leg drop as Burger & Isom make the save. Haskins back in and follows with kicks, forearms but Nova tags in Isom. He runs wild, dropkicking Haskins to the floor and follows with a moonsault. Nova tags back in and the doomsday knee follows, and Burger covers for 2. Haskins fights back with the shoulder soldier roll, Black follows with a springboard moonsault as Nova tries to fight off Lifeblood, but gets double teamed and Black hits the moonsault double stomp for the win. PJ Black, Mark Haskins, & Tracy Williams defeated Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova, & Eli Isom @ 7:24 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with the new Lifeblood trio looking good together. The win sets up Lifeblood for a trios title match at BITW.

– Post match, Williams calls out Bully & The Soldiers of Savagery for a match.

– Matt Taven joins commentary.

Jeff Cobb vs. Jay Lethal vs. PCO vs. Rush : Rush attacks PCO right away and they all brawl. Rush and Cobb battle until PCO cuts them off and Jay then attacks with chops but PCO just absorbs them and fires back. Jay hits the cartwheel dropkick, clears the ring and Jay hesitates on the suicide dive, allowing Cobb to attack. Rush then attacks him and tranquilos. Jay hits a dropkick and hits a suicide dive on Cobb, and then Rush. PCO dares Jay to attack him and he does, but PCO catches him and hits an apron chokeslam. The Finlay roll and Vader bomb follows on Rush for 2. Cobb in and they fight over a chokeslam, PCO hits it and Rush makes the save. He follows with knee strikes and German. Knee strike on PCO, but Cobb catches him with a superkick and the delayed suplex as PCO takes Jay to the floor. Cobb hits an overhead toss on PCO, Jay then attacks with chops and Cobb follows with the swinging Saito suplex for 2. Post break and Jay hits a RANA on Cobb, and DDTs Rush. Jay heads up top, PCO cuts him off and follows him up. Cobb joins in and follows them up, and Rush joins in for the tower of doom. PCO fires up and trades strikes with Jay, PCO cuts him off with the pop up powerbomb for 2 as Cobb makes the save. Cobb lays in on PCO with uppercuts, the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2 as Rush makes the save. Superkick to Cobb, and the suplex to the buckles follows for 2. Jay cuts him off, but Rush counters with a dropkick and covers for 2. PCO trades with Rush; PCO hits a lariat and lays him on the apron. PCO then misses the apron senton. Lethal injection on Rush, but King arrives, distracting Jay, but he hits the lethal combo. King yells at Jay for “stealing his moves,” allowing Cobb to hit the tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Jay Lethal, PCO, & Rush @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, furthering King vs. Lethal and adding momentum to Cobb ahead of his world title shot. The finish made sense, but felt flat, and while good, I kept waiting for the match to hit that next gear, but it never did.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 29. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview the WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 PPV, and then dive into the great matches that the NJPW G1 Climax 29 has to offer. The show is approximately 89-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview: 1:50

* NJPW G1 29 Thoughts: 43:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play