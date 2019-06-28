Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NWA National Title Match: Champion Colt Cabana defeated Mark Briscoe @ 12:25 via pin [***]

– Silas Young vs. El Hijo de Squid Jr @ 1:15 via submission [NR]

– Best Two out of Three Series Match: Jay Lethal defeated Kenny King @ 13:55 via DQ (series tied at 1-1 now) [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with footage of Kenny King winning the Honor RAMO at the G1 Supercard, getting misted by the Great Muta, his alleged blindness, attack on Jay Lethal and the best of three series that resulted from it.

Champion Colt Cabana vs. Mark Briscoe : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lock up again and they work into counters, with Cabana grounding the action. Mark counters out into a side headlock, but Cabana quickly counters out and locks on a body scissors. Mark powers out but Cabana cradles him for 2. The head scissors follows, they trade strikes and Mark dumps him to the floor. Mark follows with a dropkick. Post break and they are back in the ring as Mark grounds Cabana. He follows with chops, they trade and Mark boots him to the floor. The cactus elbow to the floor follows. Mark lays in more chops, grabs a hair but drops it and lays the boots to Cabana and slams him onto the apron. Fights back and suplexes Mark onto the chair and whips him to he barricade. Back in and Cabana hits a high cross. The moonsault press follows for 2. Mark fires back with chops, but Cabana hits the flying asshole for 2. He hits it again, but Mark fires back and lays in rights. He pulls up the mats on the floor and teases a suplex, hits knee strikes but Cabana cradles him for 2. Another cradle gets 2. Cabana lays in back elbows and Mark follows with a German. Post break and they fight to their feet. Cabana fights off the uranage, lays in jabs but Mark hits the uranage for 2. Mark slaps him around, Cabana fires back and they trade. Mark hits the DVD and looks for froggy bow, has to roll through and then takes Cabana up top. He follows, Cabana fights him off and elbows him to the mat and Cabana gets the superman pin for the win. Champion Colt Cabana defeated Mark Briscoe @ 12:25 via pin [***] This was a good match, as Cabana has been fun as the NWA National champion. It’s a shame that he’s out of the PPV match as the Briscoes vs. NWA feud has been well done.

– Post match, Jay hit the ring and the Briscoes beat down Cabana and laid him out with the national title. Unfortunately, Cabana is now out of his tag match with Aldis vs. The Briscoes at BITW due to injury. Aldis didn’t make the save as commentary stated that he’s in the UK.

– Shane Taylor spoke about being the TV champion, something he was never supposed to be since he wasn’t supposed to make it in ROH. He plans to ruin both Jay Lethal’s previous TV Title run and defense record.

– The Allure claim that their debut match at the Best in the World PPV is perfect since they are the best in the world.

– They hype Flip Gordon vs. Rush and Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee at Best In The World.

Silas Young vs. El Hijo de Squid Jr : Young quickly outwrestled him, hit a clothesline and the abdominal stretch for the quick submission victory. Silas Young vs. El Hijo de Squid Jr @ 1:15 via submission [NR] With Gresham in Japan for the BOSJ, this was another short and simple way to build to Young vs. Gresham at the PPV.

– Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) and PJ Black were backstage. Haskins addressed them losing members over the past few months. Williams said nothing speaks louder than actions and said they may have found their newest member in Black. They plan to win the trios titles at best in the world.

Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King : King wants a handshake and they play nice. They lockup and work into counters with King grounding the action. Jay quickly counters and takes control until King counters back and they grapple. King picks up the pace and talks trash to Jay, and then powders. Jay chases, but back in and King cuts him off. He lays the boots to him and they then trade chops. Jay follows with leg kicks, but King crotches him on the ropes and follows with a springboard dropkick and tornillo. He follows with rights, rolls him back in and lays the boots to him. The springboard leg drop follows for 1. King grounds the action, and then whips Jay to the buckles and covers for 2. King again grounds the action, and then dumps Jay. Jay rolls back in. Post break and they trade strikes, Jay fires up but King hits a back breaker but Jay counters back with the lethal combination. Jay now fires away with chops and strikes, a flying forearm and clotheslines. The figure four follows but King makes the ropes. Jay dropkicks him to the floor, and follows with a suicide dive. He hits a second and then the third. Jay rolls back in and King teases taking the countout. Jay follows him out and King hits him with a mic for the DQ. Jay Lethal defeated Kenny King @ 13:55 via DQ (series tied at 1-1 now) [**¾] This was pretty good, but with a really flat finish. The post match was really good and it worked to set up the third and final match.

– Post match, King beat down Lethal on the floor and followed with a low blow and lethal injection. King then wrapped a chair around Lethal’s left elbow and jumped on it. Riccaboni announced that the third and final match in their series will take place at Best In The World. King then took a mic and congratulated Lethal on winning. He stood on the chair, still wrapped around Lethal’s arm, and said he purposefully lost because he wanted to win the series on the PPV.

– Matt Taven closed the show, sitting in a chair backstage. After two weeks of Jeff Cobb video packages, they’ve put an actual star on camera. Best In The World is less than a week away and we haven’t heard his voice once, despite the PPV being named after him. He’s a Grand Slam Champion, Top Prospect tournament winner, CMLL titleholder, NJPW titleholder… Why aren’t we talking about his accomplishments? He promised that the ROH world title is going nowhere on Friday.

– Next week: Jeff Cobb vs. Mark Haskins & Jay Briscoe vs. PCO.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 31. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss their reactions to the news that Heyman & Bischoff will be ‘running’ WWE TV, talk about who they have more faith in, discuss the perceived lack of faith in Triple H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows, and whether the move actually matters if Vince still has the final say in things. The show is approximately 68-minutes long. * Intro

* Reactions to the headline “Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Named WWE Executive Directors, Will Run WWE TV”: 1:00

* Who do you have more faith in, Heyman or Bischoff?: 23:30

* Does it show a lack of faith in Triple H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows?: 38:40

* Does it matter if they still have to report and get approval from Vince McMahon?: 47:40

* WWE Rumored to Have Several NXT Call-Ups When Smackdown Moves to FOX: 51:20 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play