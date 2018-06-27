Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jay Lethal defeated Chuckie T @ 13:25 via pin [***¼]

– The Young Bucks & Adam Page defeated The Briscoes & Punishment Martinez @ 17:30 via pin [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dalton Castle Talks : Castle and the Boys arrive for a show opening promo. Castle gets a great reaction, and plays to the crowd. He reminds us that this is the venue he won the world title. He’s worked his ass off to stay champion, and on Friday, he puts himself up against Cody & Marty, and he’s up against the wall. But why the hell not, he’s good at what he does and isn’t afraid of the odds. But at BITW, he produces a pretzel and then say never mind and says he fights anyone put against him. This title is his and he’ll fight a goddamn werewolf and drop him on his head as well. He’s the best wrestler in the world and on Friday, he’ll prove it to Cody & Marty; the tile will be his for a long time. This was an overall good opening promo by Castle, hyping Friday’s PPV

Jay Lethal vs. Chuckie T : Chuckie beat Jay in a triple threat n the war of the worlds tour, but this is their first one on one match. They hake hands and here we go. They work into some nice back and forth, Chuckie starts to work the arm but Jay escapes. They pick up the pace and work into counters; Jay fires back with chops and hits a back elbow but misses the high cross. Chuckie now work an octopus hold, Jay escapes and Chuckie connects with a dropkick. Post break, and Chuckie is in control for a moment until Jay hits the cartwheel dropkick. The suicide dive follows, and follows with another, sending Chuckie to the barricade. Jay fires up and hits the third. Back in and Jay covers for 2. Jay follows with a back breaker, covering for 2. Jay lays in chops but Chuckie hits soul food and takes control back. They work into some counters and Chuckie hits a big boot and they work into a double down. Chuckie fires up with jabs but Jay cuts him off and then misses the dropkick. Chuckie looks for a plancha, misses and Jay hits a cutter on the floor. This leads to a countout tease. Chuckie counters the figure four into a cradle, but Jay hits a superkick and covers for 2. Jay lays the boots to Chuckie, heads up top and Chuckie is up, Jay jumps down and Chuckie rolls him up for 2. Jay hits an enziguri and Chuckie cuts him off and hits a stuff piledriver and that gets 2. Jay counters out of awful waffle and hits the lethal injection for the win. Jay Lethal defeated Chuckie T @ 13:25 via pin [***¼] The story is that Lethal is lost without the ROH title, and has had to go back and beat all the guys he recently lost to in order to get another shot at the top spot and ROH Title. That is complete minus one name, and that is KUSHIDA on Friday. Lethal avenges another loss in a good, back and forth opening match. There was nothing special about it, just a good and clean professional wrestling match.

– We get a Bully Ray/Flip Gordon video package.

– Next are hype videos for the main matches for BITW.

The Briscoes & Punishment Martinez vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Page : Nick and Mark to start. Mark overpowers him to begin, takes him to the corner but Mick fires back with chops. The pick up the pace, Nick does a little lucha libre and Jay tosses in a chair. Mark then pulls him to he floor, but Matt follows with a dive and we get some floor brawling as Page & Martinez mix it up in the ring. The Bucks rush in and attack Martinez and then follow with double teams on the Briscoes. The Bucks and Page run wild on the Briscoes and have control as the crowd goes wild. Page now heads up top and Martinez shoves him off to the floor. The Briscoes post the Bucks and Martinez follows with an ff the post dive to wipe them out. Martinez gets a table and sets it up on the floor. They lay Matt on it, Nick fights off redneck boogie and fights off the Briscoes and runs wild. Mark cuts him off by throwing a chair into his face as Martinez took the ref. Mark then hits froggy bow, putting Matt through the table. Post break, and Martinez is working over Nick. Nick fires back and takes out the Briscoes but Martinez cuts off the tag. Nick fights him off and wipes out the Briscoes with a dive. Hot tag to page and he and Martinez brawl center ring. Page knocks him to the floor, hits the dropsault on the Briscoes and Martinez is back. Page spits at him and clotheslines him to the floor. Page up top and moonsaults onto the pile on the floor. Back in and they triple team Martinez, Nick hits the frog splash as Page hits a running shooting star press for 2. The Briscoes make the save but the Bucks counter into sharp shooters. Martinez makes the save until Page wipes him out with a buckshot lariat. The draping 450 connects and Page covers for a great near fall. Martinez fights off rite of passage and they work into a double down. Post break, and Matt and Jay tag in, trading strikes and Matt hits a superkick, but runs into a DVD and Nick makes the save, Mark dumps him and the Briscoes look for doomsday, but mat backflips out and shit breaks down into he signature move buffet. Martinez now hits a doomsday spin kick on Page and Matt spears Jay, Mark hits a blockbuster to Nick on the floor. Martinez hits psycho driver on Matt and follow with a curb stomp for 2. Nick now throws a chair into Mark’s face and Matt superkicks Jay. Superkicks for all from Bullet Club, triple superkick to Jay, Page takes out Martinez but mark cuts off the Meltzer driver with a cutter and Jay hits the Jay driller for a great near fall as Page makes the save. Martinez and Page brawl to the floor, the Briscoes look for doomsday, Nick cuts it off and Page powerbombs Martinez through a table and matt gets the victory roll to steal the win. The Young Bucks & Adam Page defeated The Briscoes & Punishment Martinez @ 17:30 via pin [****] I really liked the idea of the main event, as it served as hype for two title matches (tag & TV title) on the upcoming PPV. This was absolutely great, and the best match on ROH TV in some time. The Young Bucks & Adam Page are a great trios team, the Briscoes work well with the Bucks, and Page and Martinez have good chemistry. This was just a great balls to the wall tag match with a super hot crowd that reacted to everything as well as you could have hoped for. This served as a great go home match/angle for the PPV and capped off a strong edition of ROH TV.

– Post match, the Briscoes attack and Cody arrives to run them off.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”