Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.04.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kenny King defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:45 via pin [***¼]

– Josh Woods defeated Façade @ 4:08 via pin [**]

– Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero @ 14:15 via pin [***¾]

Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham : They shake hands and here we go. Lock up and Gresham immediately starts to target the arm, they work into counters and King hits arm drags. They work to the ground and into a stand off. They lock up, work to the ropes and Gresham is back to the arm. He grounds the action and gets a cradle for 2. King back to the arm drags and they work back to the ropes. King hits a shoulder tackle, and Gresham grounds things once again and they work back into counters. Post break, and Gresham is working a sleeper hold. King escapes and slams him to the mat. Gresham counters out of the chin checker, but King hits it on the second try and the enziguri gets 2. The back breaker follows, and he lays in kicks. King follows with an Irish whip and now he grounds the action. Gresham escapes, but King cuts him off right away and maintains control. The springboard leg drop misses, allowing Gresham to fire up and hits a big boot and another running kick. He trips up King and hits the corner dropkick. King cuts off Gresham with a head kick and then hits the spinebuster for 2. They now work into a series of cradles and roll ups, and Gresham finally gets 2. The moonsault press connects and they trade strikes now. King cuts him off but Gresham pops back up and hits an enziguri. He heads up top and King rolls through the high cross and gets 2. The RANA by Gresham gets 2, and King rolls and transitions into the royal flush and picks up the hard fought win. Kenny King defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good back and forth match, with King getting the post PPV recovery win in a fun and hard fought match. Gresham continues to be a joy to watch, always delivering even if they really have nothing for him to do regularly.

Josh Woods vs. Façade : Shane Taylor is on commentary. Woods goes on the attack right away, hitting suplexes, and tossing Façade around. Façade counters out, hits a RANA, but Woods goes back to rag dolling him around. Woods follows with strikes, but Façade hits a moonsault press. Woods cuts off the suicide dive, and back in, covers for 2. The overhead belly to belly follows, and Woods then misses a knee strike. Façade fires up with kicks and then heads up top and hits a missile dropkick. Woods to the floor and Façade hits a step up dive. Back in and the bulldog gets 2 for Façade. Woods cuts him off and hits chaos theory. The fireman’s carry slam finishes it, which was anticlimactic after the great looking chaos theory. Josh Woods defeated Façade @ 4:08 via pin [**] This was ok, Woods needed a win, and it set up a rematch with Taylor. Façade is a really rough performer, too many starts and stops, far from a smooth worker in anyway.

– Woods calls out Taylor, and Taylor says he knocked him out with ease. He then says Woods can have another shot at the king at anytime. Woods wants him right now. Taylor heads to the ring and then walks off, because he doesn’t fight for free.

– The Dawgs want Shane Taylor to compete with them in the trios tile gauntlet in two weeks. They try to give him an IOU, and he refuses unless they bring him cash.

– We get a Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger video package.

Matt Taven vs. Ultimo Guerrero : Taven & have feuded on and off for well over a year; TK is out with Taven. No handshake. They lock up and Taven immediately takes Guerrero down. Guerrero counters out and back to the feet they go. The crowd is hot and loves Guerrero. Guerrero chases TK away because TK’s a dick. Back in and Taven attacks and beats down Guerrero in the corner. Guerrero battles back, trips up Taven and dropkicks him to the floor. Guerrero follows with chops and tosses Taven into the barricade and then does so to TK. Guerrero now tosses Taven into TK and heads up top and wipes out TK as Taven moves. Taven dropkicks him to the barricade and takes control. Post break, and Taven has the action grounded. Guerrero fights to his feet, but Taven stuns him over the ropes and hits kickoff the king, sending Guerrero to the floor. Taven then hits a tope and accidentally takes out TK, allowing Guerrero to attack. Guerrero sets them both in a chair and hits the running cross body to both. Back in and Guerrero lays in chops as this crowd is wild, insanely hot for an ROH TV match. Guerrero is fired the fuck up as he lights up Taven. They work up top and Guerrero hits the gourd buster off the ropes for 2. Guerrero lays in more chops and then hits the senton de la muerte for 2. Taven counters the powerbomb into a RANA and hits just the tip for 2. Post break, and Taven battles back and hits a blockbuster and lionsault for 2. Taven takes Guerrero up top and Guerrero counters the super RANA into a superbomb for a great near fall. Guerrero lays in rights but Taven hits kick of the king and heads up top but Guerrero cuts him off and takes out TK. Vinny arrives and distracts Guerrero, allowing Taven to hit the climax for the win. Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero @ 14:15 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good main event, with a super hot crowd, making for a great atmosphere. They were on their way to a great match, but the finish with the interference came off very flat and hurt the match for me. Still, this was a ton of fun and certainly worth the watch.

– Taven cuts a post match promo, proclaiming his greatness. He praises Guerrero, but says he’ll always be better.

– Next week…

* No DQ/No Countout Match: Bully Ray vs. Cheeseburger

* Cody vs. Titan

– End Scene.

