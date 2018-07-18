Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.18.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose @ 8:30 via referee stoppage [**½]

– #1 Contender’s Trios Gantlet Match: Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom won @ 35:00 [***]

– The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, & Vinny Marseglia) cut a promo on tonight’s trios gauntlet match, and claim that they were the first trios champions, and not only beat whoever wins, but will be the final champions as well.

Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose : They lockup, working into some counters, and Rose takes control, grounding the action. She starts looking for pins, and then works into arm drags. Klein distracts the ref and then attacks with cheap shots, lays in ground and pound before covering for 2. Post break and Rose is battling back, but Klein slams her down and follows with a clothesline. Rose again fires back, but Klein hits another clothesline. Klein grounds the action, heeling it up a bit, but that allows Rose to fire back. Klein takes her down with a big boot. Rose counters out of a DVD, and hits a code breaker. She lays in rights, working over Klein in the corner and hits a corner splash. Rose looks for no doubt, Klein fights her off, but Rose hits a German and a spear for 2. Klein now cuts her off with a suplex and into the guillotine and Rose fades and she’s out. Kelly Klein defeated Jenny Rose @ 8:30 via referee stoppage [**½] This was a solid back and forth match, with Klein picking up another win as she gains more momentum towards a title shot.

– The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) found Cody backstage and asked him for a loan so that they could hire Shane Taylor to be their partner for the gauntlet. Cody told them that it’s 2018 and no one carries cash. Hilarity ensued, and Cody then pulled out a bunch of cash, tossed it in the air, leading to Titus & Ferrara diving on the ground for it.

– Matt Taven joins commentary.

#1 Contender’s Trios Gantlet Match : Shelley, LSG, & Gresham vs. Titus, Ferrara, & Taylor to begin. LSG and Taylor to begin. LSG lays in strikes, picks up the pace and Taylor cuts him off. Titus in and they work double teams. LSG fights back and hits a dropkick. Gresham tags in and hits a RANA and a dropkick. Titus cuts him off with jabs, Ferrara tags in and Gresham attacks the arm and tags in Shelley. They work double teams and Titus tags in. He hits a shoulder block and double teams on Shelley follow. Taylor tags in and lays the boots to Shelley. Shelley fights back, lays in forearms and Taylor cuts him off with head butts and knee strikes. Post break, and Taylor hits a splash on Gresham for 2. The Dawgs work double teams, but Titus misses the doggy splash. It breaks down and LSG tags in and runs wild off of a great hot tag. LSG then hits a huge top rope dive to the floor. Back in and LSG rolls up Ferrara for the elimination. Shelley, LSG, & Gresham win (9:03). Young, Bruiser, & Milonas are next. Young and the Bouncers attack right away and take control with ease. They double team LSG, and then Shelley, until Bruiser accidentally takes out Milonas. Young and Gresham in and the heels triple team Gresham and Milonas hits a running splash. Post break, and the heels have Gresham isolated. Young tags in and Gresham hits a DDT. Tag to LSG and he runs wild on Young. He dumps Milonas and hits a springboard forearm on Bruiser and rolls up Young for 2. The DDT to Young gets 2. Milonas in and attacks LSG. He and Young work double teams, but LSG fights them off but the Bouncers hit the vegomatic for 2. Shelley gets cut of by Young, Gresham in and hits a German as it breaks down. The Bouncers look for the powerplex, but the faces fight back and LSG hits the 450 on Milonas to eliminate him. Shelley, LSG, & Gresham win (19:45). Daniels, Kaz, & Sky are next. They attack right away, beating down the tired babyfaces. They triple team Shelley and isolate LSG. SoCal maintains control, working quick tags and double teams. Post break and Shelley is down. SoCal continues to work over the faces, and Shelley rolls to the floor. They continue to work over LSG, but he slowly fights back but celebrity rehab finishes him. Daniels, Kaz, & Sky win (24:15). The final team is King, Chuckie, & Isom. SoCal stands around and after some stalling, Chuckie and Daniels lock up. Daniels quickly takes control, Chuckie cuts him off and hits a backdrop. Sky in and Chuckie lays in chops. King in and double teams follow. Kaz in and lays in rights on King. King cuts him off with kicks and a slam. Chuckie hits the slow motion senton atomico. Post break, and Isom is in and works over Kaz until he misses a dropkick and Kaz lays in ground and pound. The camel clutch follows. They isolate Isom, working quick tags and triple teams. Daniels hits a slam and SoCal follows with slingshot attacks on Isom and Sky covers for 2. Isom manages to battle back and tags in King, he runs wild and hits the chin checker on Sky. The spinebuster on Kaz follows. The faces now run wild, and hug. They start to clear the ring and Kaz hits a RANA on King on the floor, Chuckie then hits a dive, Isom counters the angel’s wings and picks up the huge upset on Daniels to win the match. Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom won @ 35:00 [***] This was an overall good match, with some fun moments, LSG getting some really good run while his partner is out of action, and while I don’t see Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom winning the titles, it was a fun change up during the dark time as momentum continues to be lost.

