Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Dalton Castle, & Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:35 via pin [***]

– The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Matthew Omen & Manny Soriano @ 0:50 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Street Fight: Lifeblood defeated Champions Villain Enterprises @ 18:15 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle vs. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb : Castle and Cobb start things off. Castle looks to tag out but King refuses. They lock up and Cobb grounds things, he and Castle scramble and work to the ropes. Cobb then follows with a dropkick, Gresham tags himself in and King joins him. He follows with shoulder tackles, but Gresham fires back and takes King down. They trade strikes, King sweeps the leg and follows with kicks, covering for 2. Castle tags in and sends Gresham to the buckles, follows with hip tosses and covers for 2. King tags back in and follows with a slam and springboard leg drop for 2. Post break and Gresham fires back on King and lays in chops. King cuts him off, tags in Castle and they double team Gresham with Castle covering for 2. Castle looks for suplexes, Gresham counters and cradles him for 2. Castle cuts him off with a clothesline, King tags in and lays the boots to Gresham. Gresham counters back, but Castle pulls Cobb to the floor and tags himself in. King tags back in and Gresham slips away and tags in Cobb. Cobb runs wild with clotheslines and suplexes on King & Castle. He follows with uppercuts, and then the swinging Saito on King for 2. Castle fires away with chops, Gresham tags in and hits an enziguri until King cuts him off. King up top and Castle stops him but Cobb cuts him off and Gresham dumps him as King hits the blockbuster for 2. Cobb then catches the blockbuster attempt and transitions into a jackhammer for 2. It breaks down, and King hits the blue thunder bomb for 2, King gets Amy Rose’s shoe, brings it in and Cobb takes it, enziguri by King and Castle hits a suicide dive; Gresham hits King with the shoe and cradles him with the tights for the win. Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Dalton Castle, & Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb @ 11:35 via pin [***] This was a good opening match, and I’m really liking the new heel Gresham.

– Shinobi Shadow Squad says that they are coming for the six-man championships.

-We get video from the Briscoes vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny tag title match from War Of The Worlds: Chicago on May 12th; the Briscoes won back the titles last weekend.

– Next are highlights of Tasha Steelz pinning Stella Ortiz in a four-way last week to become #1 contender to the WOH World Championship.

– We get a video package on Soldiers Of Savagery debuting on May 12 TV by attacking Lifeblood.

The Soldiers of Savagery vs. Matthew Omen & Manny Soriano : The Soldiers of Savagery run wild, hit double chokeslam on both opponents and that’s that. The Soldiers of Savagery defeated Matthew Omen & Manny Soriano @ 0:50 via pin [NR] A fine squash for the Soldiers of Savagery.

– Jonathan Gresham was walking through the parking lot as Jay Lethal chased after him. Lethal wanted to talk and questioned Gresham about cheating to beat Silas Young at Best In The World and cheating again tonight. “Who are you, my dad?” Gresham asked. Lethal asked him to just talk to him, but Gresham said nobody in ROH cares about honor anymore because they cheat and lie. So from now on, he’ll beat them at his own game. He said Lethal couldn’t beat King but he did. “Think about that.”

Non-Title Street Fight: Lifeblood vs. Champions Villain Enterprises : They brawl right away as Haskins hits a dive. Bandido follows with a dive and the brawl spills to the floor as they pair off. Marty works over Haskins as King misses a cannonball into the barricade. Bandido sets up a table and PCO works over Williams in the ring and Bandido hits a dropkick. They suplex PCO to the buckles, but King clears the ring and Haskins follows with kicks, jabs and kicks. Chair shot by Marty and the black hole slam follows for 2. Bandido flies in with a tornillo and Williams attacks with Kendo shots. He works a submission on King with the kendo, PCO in and Williams and Bandido attack with chair shots but PCO clotheslines the chairs into their faces. King hits an apron cannonball to the floor and PCO follows with one of his own. Marty and Haskins brawl, and PCO flies in with the leg drop and King follows with kendo shots and a chair assisted senton. Post break and the champions set up six chairs, they take Haskins up top and Williams and Bandido make the save with kendo shots. They powerbomb King onto the chairs and covers for 2. Marty & PCO attack with kendo shots, and PCO fires up and heads up top. They lay Haskins on the table on the floor, Bandido cut off PCO and RANAs PCO through the table as Haskins moves. Back in and Mary begs off, but Williams and Haskins double team him and the sharpshooter follows as Williams follows with kendo shots and uses it to apply a crossface. King makes the save, lays in chops and runs Williams and Haskins together and dumps them to the floor. King follows with the big tope, and PCO then hits an assisted dive. Superkick by Bandido on Marty and he then hits the corkscrew moonsault to the floor and no one catches him. He then recovers, dropkicks a chair into PCO’s face and hits the X-knee and the 21-plex on PCO onto a chair for 2 as King makes the save. Marty follows with kendo shots. King grabs a table, they set it up in the ring and Lifeblood fires back with kendo shots, they double team King and then add in a chair shot. Marty in with umbrella shots, lays Bandido on the table and heads up top. Bandido cuts him off and follows him up, they trade strikes and Marty snaps the fingers and Bandido rakes the eyes and hits the fall away moonsault slam through the table for the win. Lifeblood defeated Champions Villain Enterprises @ 18:15 via pin [****] This was a great main event that played well to the stipulation as Lifeblood & Villain Enterprises continue to deliver the goods in the ring.

– We close with a video of The Briscoes hyping next week’s match against Rush & Dragon Lee.

– NEXT WEEK: The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee and Sumie Sakai vs. Karissa Rivera

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 38. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review Raw Reunion, including what worked and what didn’t, discuss Seth Rollins as the WWE company man and then catch up with some NJPW G129 reviews. The show is approximately 69-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Raw Reunion Review: 2:00

* Seth Rollins, Triggered WWE Company Man?: 29:50

* NJPW G129 Night Two Review: 45:00

* NJPW G129 Night Three Review: 51:52

* NJPW G129 Night Four Review: 59:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.