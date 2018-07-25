Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.25.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Hazuki @ 9:40 via pin [***½]

– ROH Title Match: Jay Lethal defeated Champion Dalton Castle, Cody, & Matt Taven @ 16:35 via pin to become the new ROH champion [***½]

Everybody Talks Too Much : We start with a very WWE segment, starting with Jay Lethal discussing overcoming all of his recent loses, and asking for a tile shot. Matt Taven found this to be bullshit, selling his kingdom conspiracy, and refuting that Lethal deserved a shot at the title and claims that Castle has been ducking him and that he’s the king and the rightful challenger to Castle. Cody admitted that they both had good points, but thinks he is next. Champion Castle finally arrived and said that the last time this many people wanted something he had was when his mom bought him a Tamagotchi in 1997. He admitted that he is beaten up, but he’s the champion, and will defend against all of them tonight in a four-way match. While a very WWE styled segment, it worked and set us up without main event for the show. I also loved that Castle didn’t have to be forced into the match or talked into it, he may have made a poor babyface choice, but he made it on his own.

Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki : Hana Kimura & Kagetsu are out with Hazuki. Hazuki attacks right away and they brawl back and forth. Hazuki takes control and hits a series of face washes, and they spill to the floor where Hazuki hits a big slam. She tosses Sakai to the barricade and back in they go. Sakai sent back to the floor and Hazuki hits a Takahashi styled senton off the ropes and to the floor to wipe her out. Post break, and Hazuki is in control and gets a cradle for 2. She follows with knee strikes, but Sakai finally cuts her off with strikes and running forearms. The northern lights gets 2. Hazuki follows with a bicycle kick, full nelson slam and sent on for 2.The tornado DDT follows and that again gets 2. The code breaker follows and Hazuki heads to the ropes, but misses the senton. Sakai hits a running knee strike and TJ special for 2. Sakai hits the missile dropkick and follows with knee strikes. Hazuki to the floor and Sakai wipes out Oedo Tai with a huge high cross to the floor. Back in and Sakai hits a standing double stomp. Heads up top and Hazuki cuts her off, and spikes her with a hanging DDT for a great near fall. Kimura takes the ref, Kagetsu in and accidentally takes out Hazuki; that allows Sakai to hit smash mouth for the win. Champion Sumie Sakai defeated Hazuki @ 9:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, as Sakai continue son wither stringer than expected title run. She’s been good and consistent in the ring, and delivered here against a game and fired up Hazuki. Hazuki is amazingly good for only being 20-years old.

– Investigative reporter Gregory Helms showed up and mocked Scurll for not winning the world title at Best In The World. Scurll went crazy and broke his fingers.

ROH Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal : Burnard and Brandi are out with Cody, the boys are out with Castle. They brawl at the bell as Taven takes Castle to thee floor while Cody & Jay brawl in the ring. Jay takes control, Taven back in and trades strikes with Jay. Taven hits kick of the king and Cody takes him out with the disaster kick but Castle dumps him. Taven then takes Castle to the floor, Jay takes him out and it’s suicide dive time for Castle & the boys, and then Taven, and hits the trinity on Cody. Jay is fired up and keeps hitting dives, even taking out Burnard. Back in and he trades chops with Cody, Cody then districts the ref, low blows Jay and then Taven. He and Castle now trade strikes, and then slams Jay but Cody cuts him off with the American death lock. Taven takes out Jay and hits a frog splash on Cody for 2. Castle powders as Taven takes control, working over both Cody & Jay. Jay dumps him and hits a DDT/flatliner combo on Cody & Castle. Jay heads up top and then drops down into the figure four instead of the elbow drop on Castle. Cody breaks it up, Taven in and jay lays in chops, dropping Taven to the mat. Taven then counters a sunset flip and hits just the tip for 2. Castle looks for bangarang, Taven counters into a cradle but the ref was distracted checking on Jay, and misses the pin. Cody in and hit cross Rhodes and that gets 2 on Taven. It breaks down into brawling, Cody hits s snap salmon Jay and gets 2. Cody hits the disaster kick on Castle and Taven follows with the climax for 2 as Cody makes the save. He and Taven brawl, but Jay hits the lethal injection on both and they roll to the floor. Cutter on Castle and the lethal injection gets 2 as Taven pulls out the ref. Brandi slaps Taven, Cody gets a chair and hits Jay as he went for a suicide dive, Taven hits the tope onto Cody. Back in and Taven gets a table and slides it in. He sets it up, takes Cody up top and follows. Castle back in and we get tower of doom through the table. Jay sneaks in and covers Taven for 2. He and Castle brawl, trading strikes and Jay hits a superkick and Castle counters the injection into bangarang, but Jay counters out and hits lethal injection and we have a new champion. Jay Lethal defeated Champion Dalton Castle, Cody, & Matt Taven @ 16:35 via pin to become the new ROH champion [***½] This was an overall very good match, with Castle going out on his shield (taking the fall) and Lethal paying respect to him following the match. They did a good job of letting everyone shine, we had good drama, good near falls and Castle had more in the tank here that it comes off as an admirable defeat from a wounded champion that was just trying to hold onto what he earned. Overall, I felt that the title change came off well, a mixture of shock and joy from the fans, which is a good sign for the company that this plan ended up working

– Next week: The Kingdom vs. Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom for the six-man titles, and Mayu Iwatani & Jenny Rose vs. Hana Kimura & Kagetsu.

– End Scene.

