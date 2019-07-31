Csonka’s ROH TV Review 7.31.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Silas Young defeated Josh Woods @ 2:35 via pin [NR]

– Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Ryan Nova defeated Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, & Dante Caballero @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Karissa Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai @ 8:50 via pin [*½]

– Rush & Dragon Lee defeated The Briscoes @ 13:47 via pin [****]

Silas Young vs. Josh Woods : Young stalls, powdering to the floor and talking on the mic for a bit and running Woods down for not living up to his potential. He eventually tosses the mic to the ref, distracting him. He kicks Woods in the dick and cradles him for the win. The last real technician scores another perfectly clean victory via his pure wrestling skills. Silas Young defeated Josh Woods @ 2:35 via pin [NR] A rebound win for Young as Woods continues to lack consistency in his booking, but this could be the start of a new angle for him.

– We get a recap of Villain Enterprises refusing to defend the six-man titles last week and instead battling Lifeblood in a street fight, which Lifeblood won.

– The Jay Lethal promo for Manhattan Mayhem played with Lethal talking about wrestling in Madison Square Garden at G1 Supercard. He said he doesn’t care what the ROH title means to other people, he knows what it means to him, and he could not leave New York City without the world title. Well, he failed.

Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Ryan Nova vs. Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, & Dante Caballero : Nova and keys lock up, work into counters and Caballero then tags in. Nova works him over and Isom tags in and hits a slam. Burger follows with a senton, and then dumps Johnson. Keys & Caballero cut him off, and Keys follows with a clothesline. Keys hits the suplex, and covers for 2. Caballero tags back in and poses. He follows with a suplex for 2. Johnson tags in and stomps away at Burger. Burger then cradles him for 2. Johnson cuts him off, tags in Caballero and Burger rolls and tags in Isom. The superkick and Saito suplex follows, and the kryptonite crunch gets 2.He dumps Johnson and Nova follows with a dive. Isom fights off Keys and Caballero until Keys hits a dropkick on Caballero. Nova & Isom work double teams and Burger hits the assisted double stomp for the win. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Ryan Nova defeated Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, & Dante Caballero @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match and good win for Shinobi Shadow Squad.

– They air a video package recapping Sumie Sakai becoming the first Women Of Honor World Champion at Supercard Of Honor 2018 and having her orbital bone broken by Kagetsu at G1 Supercard. Tonight’s match is her first since April 14th.

– Kelly Klein joins commentary.

Karissa Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai : They shake hands and lock up. Sakai grounds the action, looking for an arm bar, but Rivera makes the ropes. Sakai keeps working the arm but Rivera counters out and hits an arm drag. Rivera takes her down, and they work into a stand off. Sakai gets the takedown and Rivera counters the triangle and they both go for covers. Post break and Sakai rolls up Rivera for 2. The northern lights follows for 2. Sakai follows with stomps, and transitions into the crab. Rivera fights and makes the ropes. Sakai follows with stomps, clubbing strikes, and then an abdominal stretch. Rivera counters out and hits a dropkick. Sakai fights back, but Rivera hits chops and a bicycle kick for 2. Sakai fires back, hits the neck breaker and covers for 2. Sakai up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Rivera fires back, they trade, and Rivera hits a spinebuster for 2. Sakai hits s running forearm, and a belly to back suplex for 2. Rivera counters smash mouth and gets the bulldog sit down pin for the win. Karissa Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai @ 8:50 via pin [*½] A good win for Rivera in her TV debut a match that was unfortunately very disjointed and not good at all.

– Quinn McKay entered the ring. She put over Rivera defeating a former WOH World Champion. Sakai pushed McKay away, shook Rivera’s hand, and raised her arm.

– Backstage, Josh Woods was being held back by security while he tried to get at Silas Young. Young insisted he did Woods a favor and that Woods needed someone like Young to smarten him up. Hmmm…

Rush & Dragon Lee vs. The Briscoes : They brawl at the bell and Lee hits a RANA, Rush and Jay work into lucha passes, trade clotheslines and Mark cuts off Rush with a dropkick. The Briscoes catch a Lee dive and double suplex him and slam Rush into the barricade. They brawl on the floor, as Mark rolls Lee back in and Jay then follows with strikes. Mark then hits a twister suplex and follows with strikes, Jay tags in and double teams follow. Jay lays in uppercuts and more double teams follow. Mark follows with chops, and then a gut wrench suplex. Jay tags in and hits a leg drop. They isolate Lee, he fires back and hits combination cabrone on Mark. Rush tags in and follows with kicks. They spill to the floor and start brawling. Rush starts sending Briscoes into the barricades, and back in, Lee lays the boots to Jay. Rush follows with chops, double teams follow and Mark is busted open. Rush and Lee run wild here, and follow with tranquilos. Jay cuts of Rush, and hits the powerbomb and Mark covers for 2. Lee makes the save and they spill back to the floor. The Briscoes get chairs and Mark hits a huge tope onto Lee & Rush. Back in and the Briscoes hit a neck breaker and froggy bow on Rush for 2. They all brawl center ring, it breaks down, poison RANA by Lee and a snap German by Rush follow. Mark and Rush trade center ring, Mark takes out Lee and hits a uranage on Rush. Rush counters Jay driller, and suplexes Jay to the buckles. Lee RANAs Mark to the floor and Rush finally connects with the bull’s horns on Jay for the win. Rush & Dragon Lee defeated The Briscoes @ 13:47 via pin [****] The Briscoes won the titles after this match, so hopefully this leads o a rematch for the titles for Rush & Dragon Lee at the September PPV. This was absolutely great, even with about two minutes edited out, as it was all action, intensity, and had a molten hot crowd. GIVE ME MORE!

