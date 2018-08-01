Csonka’s ROH TV Review 8.01.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:57 via pin [***¼]

– Hana Kimura & Kagetsu defeated Mayu Iwatani & Jenny Rose @ 9:55 via pin [***¼]

– ROH Six Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom defeated Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom @ 7:50 via pin [**¾]

KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham : They work into some catch wrestling and grappling exchanges to begin, and they keep it clean and we get handshakes and clean breaks. Gresham grounds things, and starts working the arm and picks up some near fall. KUSHIDA now grounds the action and one ups Gresham, almost toying with him a bit. They go back to he grappling and into a double bridge spot, and now both go for pins and both get near falls. Gresham attacks the arm, but KUSHIDA hits a PELE. Post break, and they work into standing switches, and Gresham hits the moonsault press and several cradle attempts for 2. KUSHIDA counters out with a cartwheel and starts attacking the arm, the rolling DDT follows and now gets a hanging kimura and now transitions to the hover board lock. Gresham powers out, and KUSHIDA cuts him off with the big right. They trade strikes now as Gresham fires up and follows with an enziguri and German for 2. KUSHIDA picks up the pace and gets the hover board lock, Gresham fights and KUSHIDA rolls into back to the future for the win. KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 11:57 via pin [***¼] Due to the style, your mileage will vary, but I found this to be a good back and forth opener, with really nice work from both. I could watch both guys every week with no issues.

– Marty Scurll and Shane Helms have a confrontation backstage to set up their match next week.

– We now get a promo from SoCal Uncensored from backstage. Daniels comments on the lack of respect in ROH and says he and Kaz only turned on the fans and Joe Koff because of how they sided with Cody when Daniels was champion. Koff said that Daniels & Kaz were finished with ROH when their contracts expire at the end of December. Daniels said he could beg could beg Koff for forgiveness but instead they’re going to earn it over the next six months by making the idea of ROH letting them go a preposterous proposition. Daniels doesn’t want to waste Sky’s big break, and Kaz says they have had time to consider their end. They state that the Briscoes have always been the hunters and never the hunted, and now SCU will go after them and the tag titles. Sky adds that if Daniels & Kaz have to go in December, he’s gone with them.

– Mandy Leon joins commentary.

Hana Kimura & Kagetsu vs. Mayu Iwatani & Jenny Rose : Kagetsu and Rose to begin, Rose overpowers to start and Iwatani tags in, hits a senton and covers for 2. Rose follows with strikes but Kimura trips her up and pulls her to he floor. Kagetsu hits a suicide dive. Post break, and Kimura and Kagetsu work over Rose with double teams. Rose finally cuts them off and Iwatani gets the hot tag and she runs wild with dropkicks. Kimura & Kagetsu cut her off and Iwatani battles back with arm drags and a dropkick as Kagetsu is dumped to the floor. A dropkick follows on Kimura and Iwatani covers for 2. Iwatani up top and misses the frog splash. Kagetsu cuts off Rose as Kimura works an octopus hold. It breaks down and Iwatani lays in kicks on Kimura but Kimura cuts her off with a brainbuster. Tags to Kagetsu and Rose follow and Kagetsu rakes the eyes, but Rose hits a side slam and fisherman’s buster for 2. Rose up top and the flying clothesline gets 2 as Kimura makes the save. Iwatani takes her to the floor, but Kagetsu hits a code breaker into an arm bar; Kimura holds off Iwatani but Rose makes the ropes. She and Kagetsu trade strikes and light each other up. Iwatani in with a superkick and Rose gets a cradle for 2. Iwatani & Kimura roll to the floor, Kagetsu takes the ref, Kimura hits Rose with the sign and Kagetsu covers for 2. Double kicks connect and Iwatani makes the save. Iwatani is dumped and Kagetsu does the deal with the sitout falcon arrow for the win. Hana Kimura & Kagetsu defeated Mayu Iwatani & Jenny Rose @ 9:55 via pin [***¼] This was another good match, all action, and just a ton of fun.

– We get footage from after last week’s show with Jay Lethal commenting on his title win last week. He is finally champion again and is holding the greatest championship in wrestling. He knows challengers will be coming after him, but he welcomes them as he’s at the top of his game right now.

– We get video of Kenny King, Chuck Taylor, & Eli Isom beating SoCal Uncensored to win a gauntlet and earn tonight’s title shot.

– Austin Aries joins commentary.

Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, & O’Ryan) vs. Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom : The champions attack at the bell, and isolate Isom. They work quick tags and double teams, Chuckie tags in and he runs wild on Vinny and hits soul food. Dropkicks follow and the challenges rush the ring and hug after working over the champions. Taven cuts off Isom, takes him to the Kingdom’s corner and Isom runs them together and hits a back breaker and fires up but O’Ryan cuts him off. Vinny hits a back breaker. Post break, and Isom tags in king. King runs wild on the champions, hits the chin checker and enziguri. He takes Taven to the floor and hits a dive. Chuckie tags in and hits a missile dropkick. Chuckie does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Vinny in and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Taven & Isom tag in and Taven quickly cuts him off until Isom hits a fall away slam. Isom up top and gets cut off by Vinny and rock star super nova is cut off and Isom gets a cradle for 2 as the others brawl on the floor. Rock star super nova finally finishes Isom. Champions The Kingdom defeated Kenny King, Chuckie T, & Eli Isom @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good main event, and while the result was never really in doubt, they made it fun.

– Next week: Bullet Club vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. LIJ, Marty Scurll vs. Shane Helms, and Silas Young vs. Chris Sabin.

