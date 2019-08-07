Csonka’s ROH TV Review 8.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– ROH Championship Match: Champion Matt Taven defeated Jay Lethal & Kenny King @ 16:10 via pin [****]

– Matt Taven arrives and is wearing a Red Sox jersey for some cheap heat in NYC. Taven runs down NYC and says the last time he was here he won the ROH Title. He recently threw out the first pitch at Fenway, which was the greatest moment of his life. It will get better tonight when he ends his feud with Lethal. He will prove the critics wrong because he’s Matt Taven. Kenny King arrives and says that Taven is a lame ass champion, and adds that the Yankees suck. King doesn’t care about what Taven did in the past, and wants to do live and unpredictable shit and wants his title shot tonight. He wants added to tonight’s match. Taven says he agrees with the fans and King needs to shut up. He will be happy to add king to he list and accepts. Lethal arrives and brawls with Taven.

– We get video packages from Jay Lethal & Matt Taven discussing their need to be ROH champion ahead of tonight’s match.

– We get highlights of the ROH World Tag Team Title NYC Street Fight: Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes, where The Briscoes defeated Champions Guerrillas of Destiny @ 17:00 via pin to win back the championships. This is followed by a Guerrillas of Destiny promo, setting up this weekend’s Ladder War rematch.

– Dalton Castle cuts a promo on his feud with Rush following his attack at Manhattan Mayhem, setting up their no DQ rematch this weekend.

– We get clips of Tracy Williams vs. Silas Young vs. Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor, which Williams won. With the win, Williams earns a TV title shot against Taylor, which takes place this weekend. Williams and Taylor cut promos on this weekend’s match, while Young tells Woods he still has a lot of lessons to learn.

ROH Championship Match: Champion Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King : Alex Shelley joins commentary, he challenges for the championship in August in Toronto. Taven powers to begin and that leaves King to attack. Jay fires back and they work into counters, but Taven pulls Jay to the floor as King hits a tornillo. He rolls Taven back in and hits the spin kick, covering for 2. Taven fires back but King takes him down, follows with kicks and Jay is back in and lays in chops. King then cuts him off with a neck breaker and then a clothesline for 2. King grounds the action, Taven back in and dropkicks King. It breaks down here with all three hitting and landing and Taven eventually covering for 2. He follows with chops on Jay, and then pummels him in the corner. The rolling neck beaker follows for 2 until King makes the save. Taven then works over King and the DDT gets 2. He takes King up top and follows with chops and strikes. King slips out but Jay joins them and traps King with Taven in the tree of WHOA. Hay hits the sliding dropkick and then one for King. He covers Taven for 1. Chops to King follow and the cartwheel dropkick connects for 2. He and King trade strikes, lethal combination by Jay and the cover gets 2 as Taven makes the save. he slaps Jay, follows with chops and they trade, enziguri by Jay and then dropkicks King and covers Taven for 2. he dumps King and follows with uppercuts on Taven and the lethal injection is cut off by King. They all trade strikes, enziguri by Jay, superkick from Taven and King follows with lariats on both for the triple down. King heads to the apron with Jay, follows with strikes and they trade. Taven hits kick of the king and then follows with the suicide dive onto both. The tope then wipes out King. Jay follows with a suicide dive, hits another, and follows with a third. He roll King back in and heads up top and then hops down into the figure four but Taven hits the frog splash onto King, covering for 2. Taven locks on a figure four on King, but Jay flies in with the top rope elbow drop but misses Taven, King rolls the figure four as Jay locks on the crossface. King escapes and breaks it up, it breaks down, chin checker by King, kick of the king by Taven and then an enziguri on Jay but King flies in with the double blockbuster for 2. King pulls Taven up, the royal flush is countered into a cradle for 2. Just the tip follows, but Jay hits the lethal injection and covers for 2, great near fall there. King now hits the injection on Jay and follows with royal flush but Taven hits the climax for the win. Champion Matt Taven defeated Jay Lethal & Kenny King @ 16:10 via pin [****] This was a great match with a very good layout, a really hot closing stretch and great teases of Lethal actually regaining the championship. Most importantly for his run, Taven retained clean. Shelley was great on commentary here.

