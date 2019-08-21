Csonka’s ROH TV Review 8.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein defeated Karissa Rivera @ 7:45 via pin [**]

– ROH Six Man Title Match: Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad @ 6:22 via pin [**½]

– We get highlights from last week’s Lifeblood win over Villain Enterprises.

– Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein says that before she became a two time Women of Honor Champion she told six women that if they wanted a chance, they could ask. One of them was Karissa Rivera but she did not want to ask for a title match or have one handed to her, she earned a chance. It shows that you deserve to be in Women of Honor, but are you ready for the title? Kelly will give her a chance tonight and says she hopes that Karissa is ready.

– We get highlights from the match between Rush and TK O’Ryan from Manhattan Mayhem.

– Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom, Cheeseburger, and Ryan Nova) prepare in the back.

– They hype the top prospect tournament.

– We get highlights from Silas Young vs. PJ Black from a few weeks ago. Silas Young is on the phone later in the night and Josh Woods gives Silas a pack of cigarettes and takes one and walks away, playing off of their past encounters and add relationship.

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Karissa Rivera : They lock up, and separate. Lock up again and Kelly grounds the action, Rivera counters out but Kelly slams her down. They trade strikes, and Kelly hits the facelock front DDT. She whips her to the buckles and maintains control. Post break and Kelly follows with a slam and then another. The side backbreaker follows, they fight over a suplex, Rivera fires back and misses a charge as Kelly follows with strikes. The suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Rivera tries to fire back, but Kelly hits the fall away slam. Rivera counters a second, hits a kick and follows with chops. The dropkick connects and then the spinebuster gets 2. Rivera follows with strikes, but Kelly hits K power for the win. Champion Kelly Klein defeated Karissa Rivera @ 7:45 via pin [**] The match was ok, a bit slow, and unfortunately contained absolutely no drama in Rivera winning or really even being competitive.

– Post match, Sumie Sakai makes her way to the ring to check on Rivera. Klein takes says it looks like you have someone in your corner. She tells Rivera that you aren’t ready for this, but if you keep doing this, you have the endorsement of a legendary Women of Honor Champion. When you come back, she will give Karissa another opportunity because you proved that you are ready for Women of Honor. The lights go out and Velvet Sky and Angelina Love make their way to the ring. Velvet asks if they were having a moment and says everyone knows this is a load of crap. Everybody knows it should have been Angelina Love in this match instead of whatever that was in the match. Angelina pinned you at Best in the World and kicked your ugly face in, and she earned the right to be the number one contender for the title, not that. Love says Matt Taven talked about a conspiracy for years in Ring of Honor and she says that he was right. Bit the conspiracy is against The Allure. Kelly says she can assure that there is no conspiracy, just the truth. The Women of Honor don’t want people like you. Klein says that you saw Karissa Rivera put up a hell of a fight. As much as she wanted the title and as much as Sumie wanted this championship, that is how much Karissa wanted the title. Women like The Allure don’t deserve to be here and we are going to show the Allure what Women of Honor is all about. With all due respect, Klein as the torch bearer/leader of this division just doesn’t work in any way. She’s not a relatable babyface and speaks like she’s an all-time great, which isn’t the case and makes her come off like a disingenuous heel. Quite honestly, after Karen, Deonna, Tenille, and Madison leaving, she’s just the best of what’s left. I am sure she works hard and tries her best, but it just isn’t working.

– Commentary hypes the upcoming shows in Atlanta and Nashville, and the Defy or Deny match that will take place in Nashville. We go to footage from the last Defy or Deny match from June featuring Flip Gordon vs. Mark Haskins vs. PCO vs. Matt Taven.

Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad : The challengers attack and PCO dumps Burger and Nova. Isom is in and attacks, but PCO fires back and hits a shoulder tackle. The side slam follows for 2. Burger and Nova attack, but PCO levels them. Post break and Isom fires back, takes out Marty and dumps PCO onto he and King. He follows with a moonsault onto the pile. Back in and they all cover PCO for 2. PCO fires up and Burger hits the shotei, but PCO no sells and chokeslams him. King tags in and runs wild with ease. Marty tags in and they double team Burger with a combo German. Nova tags in and Marty dares him to hit him, so he does. They trade and Marty hits 52 fake out. The chicken wing is countered with a cradle for 2. Marty follows with a powerbomb for 2. King in and Isom fights them off, but runs into a black hole slam for 2. More double teams follow and the champions retain. Champions Villain Enterprises defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad @ 6:22 via pin [**½] This was a solid extended squash for the champions that the crowd enjoyed.

