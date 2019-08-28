Csonka’s ROH TV Review 8.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

From ROH Summer Supercard 2019 – ROH Title Match: Champion Matt Taven defeated Alex Shelley @ 18:50 via pin [***½]

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show and hype tonight’s Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley ROH title match.

– We get highlights from a six man tag match in Lowell, Massachusetts when Alex Shelley teamed with Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham to beat the Kingdom.

– Alex Shelley is asked about his return to Ring of Honor and the match in Toronto. Shelley says he wants to look forward, because he sees a champion that is good but one that does not represent the Ring of Honor he helped create 15 years ago. He says he has nothing to lose and that is when you are most dangerous.

– We get video on Tasha Steelz becoming the #1 contender for the women’s title, and then footage of Kelly Klein defeating her at ROH Summer Supercard 2019. After that match, Angelina Love attacks Klein and Steelz. Angelina with a bicycle kick to Steelz and then to Klein. Angelina stands over Klein. Later that night, Klein attacked Love backstage to get revenge.

– They hype the upcoming shows (ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2019 & ROH Honor For All 2019).

– We get highlights from the Ring of Honor TV Title Match between Tracy Williams and Shane Taylor from ROH Summer Supercard.

– We get highlights of the Ladder War between the Briscoes & Guerrillas of Destiny from ROH Summer Supercard.

ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley : They lock up and work into counters, Shelley drags him to he ground and Taven works a head scissors. Shelley escapes, snot rockets him and Shelley grounds things and covers for 2. He then cradles him for 2. They lock up and Shelley grounds and cradles him for 2. Taven pokes the eyes but Shelley counters the climax and locks on the border city stretch until Taven makes the ropes. They work into counters, Shelley pokes the eye and struts. He grounds the action, follows with knee drops and keeps Taven grounded. They pick up the pace; Shelley takes out the knee and Taven powders. He pulls Shelley to the floor and Shelley follows with a flying knee from the apron. He follows with chops, steals a shoe from a sleeping fan (he was actually completely shit faced) and attacks Taven with it. Taven cuts him off and slams him to the barricade. Taven counters sliced bread and puts him through a ringside table. Shelley beats the count but Taven follows with chops and then a side back breaker for 2. He chokes out Shelley in the ropes, and the suplex follows for 2. Taven grounds the action, and works a bow and arrow. Shelley counters out but Taven hits a back breaker and another for 2. The crab follows, but Shelley fights and makes the ropes. He follows with chops, an atomic drop but Taven counters back with a neck breaker for 2. Taven teases a suplex to the floor but Shelley counters into an apron DDT. Shelley follows but Taven attack and then eats a flatliner into the barricade. Sliced bread over the barricade follows. Taven hits an enziguri and follows wit a high crossover the barricade. Back in and Taven heads up top and the frog slash eats knees and Shelley cradles him for 2. Blade runner follows for 2. Shelley sets and the superkick connects, hits another and sliced bread connects for 2. The border city stretch follows and Taven fights out and hits just the tip and the climax follows for 2 as Shelley cradles him for 2, just the tip and the climax finishes Shelley. Champion Matt Taven defeated Alex Shelley @ 18:50 via pin [***½] This was very good with a great closing stretch and some good teases of Shelley actually winning. He looked really good here, but most importantly. Taven retained clean.

