Csonka’s ROH TV Review 9.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

From ROH Summer Supercard 2019: Bandido & Mark Haskins defeated Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham @ 19:50 via submission [***¾]

– We open with clips of Matt Taven retaining over Alex Shelley at ROH Summer Supercard, and then Rush confronting him.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show.

– We get highlights from the No Disqualification Match between Rush and Dalton Castle from Summer Supercard.

– Quinn McKay asks Jonathan Gresham about his tag match with Jay Lethal against Lifeblood. Gresham says that Quinn should talk to Jay about that. Quinn McKay is now with Jay Lethal, who says Gresham is a little worried because so much is at stake. They have never been tag champions, and they have had some speed bumps on the way but they are on the same page. They are going to win the tag titles.

– They run down the ROH Top Prospect Tournament Brackets, and then we get words from Dante Caballero and Joe Keys. You can check out my review of the first round matches at this link.

– We get highlights from the ongoing feud between TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia & The Bouncers.

– Vinny Marseglia cuts a promo from deep in the arena. He asks if you understand that the kind of stuff that you are doing is the stuff that he likes. It makes him feel good and makes him feel great that Vincent is dragging the violence out of the Bouncers. All you wanted to do was have fun and drink beer. Nut now he is bringing something different out of the Bouncers, a side no one has seen before but a side he wants to see. “If you want to have fun, let’s have fun.”

– They hype this weekends Global Wars Espectacular events, which I will have full coverage of. That takes us back to Summer Supercard and highlights of Stuka Jr., Caristico, and Soberano Jr. against Hechicero, Templario, and Barbaro Cavernario.

Bandido & Mark Haskins vs. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham : Haskins and Gresham begin. Haskins grounds the action, but Gresham counters up to his feet. They lock up and Gresham starts working the arm, but Haskins cradles him for 2. Haskins grounds things but Gresham counters out quickly and mocks Haskins a bit. They lock up and work to the ropes. They work into counters and end in a stalemate. They shake and Gresham now kicks at him and tags in Jay. Bandido tags in and they lock up, working to the ropes and they break clean. Lock up again, working to the ropes and Jay breaks clean. Bandido works a side headlock, they work into counters, picking up the pace and they end in a stand off. They shake and Bandido takes control, tags in Haskins and double teams follow. Haskins grounds the action, looks to work the knee, and then follows with strikes. Bandido back in and covers for 2. Lifeblood works quick tags and double teams, Haskins attacks the arm and Gresham blind tags in and he and Jay take control. He chokes out Haskins, follows with strikes and then starts working the arm as he grounds things. Jay tags in and continues the attack, and follows with a pop up flapjack for 2. He follows with chops, but Haskins fires back wit a leg lariat. Bandido follows with a senton atomico and covers for 2. They trade strikes, but Gresham low bridges Bandido to the floor. He tags himself in and works over Bandido on the floor, grab a chair and Jay stops him from using it. They argue, Gresham shoves him down and Haskins follows with suicide dives, it breaks down and Gresham takes Bandido to the floor. Haskins counters the Cornette cutter into the soldier shoulder roll for 2. He follows with the sitout Michinoku driver for 2. Bandido tags back in and Haskins does the deal with a falcon arrow, frog splash by Bandido and Gresham makes the save. Double teams on Haskins follow and Jay follows with an enziguri, suicide dive by Gresham and Jay follows with the figure four. Gresham holds off Bandido and Haskins fights. Bandido fights off Gresham and powerbombs him onto Jay to save Haskins. Gresham and Bandido trade strikes, they light each other up and Gresham follows with an enziguri but Bandido cuts him off, hits the X-knee and 21-plex. Haskins follows with the sharpshooter as Bandido takes out Gresham and Jay taps. Bandido & Mark Haskins defeated Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham @ 19:50 via submission [***¾] This was a really good tag match with a hot closing stretch and gave Lifeblood a huge win as Lethal submitted to Haskins.

– We close with a Matt Taven promo, he mentions the list of people he has defeated as champion. This belt, whether you like it or not, it is staying with Matt Taven. Rush knows what he did. He knows that he looks like this because of Rush, but that was on your turf, but this is my Kingdom. Taven says he has been waiting for a long time for revenge and says it will be the most joyous victory of them all when he beats Rush.

