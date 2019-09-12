Csonka’s ROH TV Review 9.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2019 – Elimination Tag Match: Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush defeated Matt Taven, Shane Taylor, & The Briscoes @ 39:50 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show.

– We open with a championship rundown, hyping tonight’s champions vs. all-stars match.

– They go back to Nashville and Joe Hendry’s debut, where he confronted Dalton Castle.

– The champions cut a backstage promo about tonight’s main event, arguing over who will captain the team.

– Coast to Coast are talking backstage and Kenny King arrives and says that he likes that they have some attitude now and he sees potential in them.

– They run down the ROH Top Prospect Tournament Brackets, and then we get words from Dante Caballero and Joe Keys. You can check out my review of the first round matches at this link.

Matt Taven, Shane Taylor, & The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush : Lanny Poffo joins commentary; this is elimination rules. Taven and Rush begin. Taven talks shit and tags out to Jay. They lock up and work into passes as Rush hits shoulder tackles and they trade strikes. Rush follows with a clothesline, and Lethal tags in. Rush spits at Jay and Mark tags in. They lock up and work into counters as Mark grounds things. He follows with shoulder tackles, but Lethal hits the cartwheel dropkick. King tags in and follows with chops. He hits the cartwheel dropkick and Taylor tags in. He wants Cobb who joins him. They shove each other and trade shoulder tackles, colliding like a pair of rams until Cobb hits the dropkick out of the international. Taven tags in and Cobb fires away with chops, Taven fires back and he hits the dropkick. Cobb fires back and counters into a delayed suplex. Lethal tags back in and double teams follow. Lethal follows with chops, Rush tags in and he lays in chops as King tags in with chops. Cobb back in and more chops follow on Taven. King follows with a slam and springboard leg drop for 2. Rush back in and grounds the action. He and King work double teams on Taven and Lethal then slaps King for the tag and cradles Taven for 2. Jay tags in and works over Lethal with uppercuts as they tease finishers and Jay follows with a dropkick. Taven unloads on Lethal with strikes, Mark tags in and hits a slam and senton atomico for 2. He follows with chops and Taylor tags in and follows with strikes on Lethal. He pummels him in the corner, chokes him out and then delivers chops. Taven tags in and he lays in chops. Mark then does the same and Lethal fires back, King tags in and hits the spin kick and covers for 2. The suplex and ground and pound follow as King covers for 2. Jay in and they double team King, follows with uppercuts and Mark joins in for double teams. The suplex follows and Jay back in and they continue to double team King. Rush in to make the save, but gets taken out as it breaks down. They spill to the floor, Mark sets up a chair and dives off of it with a tope. Back in and red neck boogie follows on King for 2. King then cradles Jay for the elimination after the Amy Rose distraction. Taven in and they lock up, Lethal tags himself in and argues with King. They lock up, working to the ropes and Lethal lays in chops. Taven fires back and the gets caught with the Lethal combination for 2. Taylor tags in and they lock up, King tags in and he dumps Taylor and follows with a tornillo. Blue thunder bomb on Taven, Mark makes the save and runs into a spinebuster. Taylor cuts him off and they trade. Taylor hits greetings from 216 for the elimination. Lethal back in and Taylor follow with a back breaker, covering for 2. He grounds things with the bear hug, but Lethal fires back and escapes until Taylor mows him down with a tackle. Mark tags in and works him over in the corner. The side slam follows, and Mark grounds the action. Lethal escapes, follows with strikes, and Lethal fights off the heels until Mark cuts him off and Taven tags in. Quick tags follow as they isolate Lethal. They work up top and Lethal fires back, but Mark misses an elbow drop as Taven accidentally hits Taylor. Mark cuts off the tag, they work back up top and Lethal knocks him to the mat and drops down into the figure four but Mark cradles him for 2 but Lethal hits the lethal injection for the elimination. Taven immediately attacks, grounding the action. The back breaker follows for 2. Taylor tags in and keeps Lethal grounded as he lays in strikes. Lethal counters back and tags in Rush. He follows with strikes and a snap German and knee strike but the ref didn’t see the tag. Taven low blows Lethal and hits just the tip, knee strike by Taylor and that gets 2. It breaks down, superkicks by Cobb and Taven follows with a tope. Lethal takes him out and superkicks Taylor, but Taylor counters into greetings from 216 for the pin, huge win for Taylor. The final four brawl, Cobb counters the climax and follows with uppercuts. The spin cycle follows for 2. Tour of the islands is countered and Taven hits the neck breaker for 2. Cobb counters just the tip and hits a huge F5 on Taven. Rush tags in and they trade strikes. Rush suplexes him to the buckles and kicks him in the face; tranquilo. Taylor in and follows with chops, Rush fires back and they trade rights. Big forearm by Rush, and the bull’s horns is cut off by a Taven chair shot and he’s eliminated via DQ. He beats down Rush with the chair and Rush fires up. Taven bails, and Taylor hits a head butt but Cobb is in and hits a running powerslam. Tour of the islands is countered, Rush tags in and hits the snap German and bull’s horns for the win. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, & Rush defeated Matt Taven, Shane Taylor, & The Briscoes @ 39:50 via pin [***½] This was a really good main event, giving Taylor some good run, adding to the build for Taven vs. Rush, securing Rush a future TV title shot, teasing Rush vs. Cobb following their post match shoving, and locking in Cobb & Rush as top babyfaces.



The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.