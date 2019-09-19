Csonka’s ROH TV Review 9.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhett Titus defeated Shaheem Ali @ 8:00 via pin [**½]

– Marty Scurll defeated Bandido @ 19:10 via pin [****]

– We open with highlights of the Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises feud, where Bandido and Marty traded wins in tag matches; they face of tonight.

– Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay welcome us to the show.

– We get highlights of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. The Briscoes for the ROH tag titles from Honor For All on August 25th.

– Marty Scurll accused Bandido of hiding behind a mask and said he doesn’t need to hide anything. Bandido called himself the most wanted man in the world.

– Commentary comments on Kelly Klein’s history in Women Of Honor and her undefeated streak from years ago. They said that two of the only people to ever pin Klein in WOH are Sumie Sakai and Angelina Love. We get highlights of Sakai vs. Love from Saturday Night At Center Stage on August 24th, which Love won. Klein got a first-run backstage promo to set up her PPV match wit Love.

– Shane Taylor spoke about defending the TV title against Tracy Williams and Flip Gordon in a three-way at Death Before Dishonor, calling himself the baddest champion we’ve ever seen… so of course he’s in the middle of two of ROH’s worst booking tropes, “The disgruntled employee/worked shoot going to leave” angle. The Lizard Man and Bully are innovators I tell ya.

Rhett Titus vs. Shaheem Ali : They lock up and Titus grounds the action. Back to the feet, they work into counters until Titus grounds things again. Ali cuts off the sunset flip, but Titus hits a back elbow. Titus lays the boots to him, but Ali hits him in the throat and follows with a slam for 2. Titus fires back, heads up top and follows with a high cross for 2. Post break and Ali has things grounded. Titus powers up but Ali cuts him off with a kick until Titus fires back and hits a belly to belly. The northern lights follows for 2. Ali follows with chops, but Titus fires back and hits a dropkick. Ali cuts off the plancha and suplexes Titus on the floor. Back in and Ali heads up top and the frog splash follows for 1. Ali lays in strikes and chops, heads up top and misses the frog splash. Titus follows with running boots and a tornado kick for the win. Rhett Titus defeated Shaheem Ali @ 8:00 via pin [**½] Much like Kenny King, ROH continues to try and make Rhett Titus a thing. Also, the fact that ROH has dropped the ball on Coast to Coast so badly, completely wasting the win over War Machine and the following undefeated streak is amazingly bad. The match was perfectly solid.

Marty Scurll vs. Bandido : Both guys are over big time. They shake hands and circle, locking up and Marty grounds things. Bandido counters out and they work into a stand off. They play to the crowd and lock up; Marty takes him down and goes for covers. Bandido bridges up and works into an arm drag but Marty cradles him for 2. They work into a series of slick counters, and end in a stand off. Marty shoves him and then slaps him. Bandido fires back, Marty hits a shoulder tackle and pokes Bandido in the eye. They pick up the pace, knee strike and superkick by Bandido follows and Marty then cuts him off with the apron superkick. He celebrates in the crowd, rolls Bandido back in and covers for 1. He grounds the action, targeting the arm and stomps away at it. Uppercuts connect as Marty then chokes him out. Clotheslines and chops follow, and then stomps the knees from the Romero special position. Marty lays in chops, kicks, and Bandido slowly fires back until Marty delivers more chops but eats a superkick and tornillo press. The back breaker and cutter follows, and Bandido scores with the Fosbury flop to the floor. Back in and Bandido hits the senton atomico for 2. He grounds the action, following with kicks and covering for 2. The running back elbow and dropkick connect for 2. The 21-plex is countered, they trade and Marty scores with the half and half suplex. He follows with chops and strikes, uppercuts and then the tornado DDT. Bandido counters the chicken wing, but Marty hits the ghost buster for 2. Bandido fights off black plague, but the superkick and powerbomb follows for 2. The chicken wing is countered into a cradle for 2. They trade clotheslines, snapdragon by Marty but Bandido rebounds up with a lariat. Bandido fires up, they trade chops and Bandido starts lighting him up. Marty then teases a chop and punches him in the face, enziguri by Bandido and they work up top and Marty shove shim off, but Bandido catches the RANA and hits the buckle bomb; the X-knee follows for 2. The 21-plex is countered but Bandido counters back into a standing shooting star press for 2. They work up top and Bandido hits the fall away moonsault slam but Marty gets the chicken wing, Bandido fights and counters into a cradle for 2. Sick lariat by Marty and black plague gets 2. Another follows and Marty finally puts him away. Marty Scurll defeated Bandido @ 19:10 via pin [****] This was a great and competitive match, with the crowd into it and they got the time to deliver the best match on the show so far. The home stretch had some great drama as the Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises feud continues to shine on these shows. Book a rematch please.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.