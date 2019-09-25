Csonka’s ROH TV Review 9.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Vinny Marseglia defeated The Beer City Bruiser @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– For a Shot at The Tag Team Titles: Lifeblood defeated Villain Enterprises @ 14:15 via submission [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Csonka’s WWE Mae Young Classic III Wish List.

– Csonka: 5 Potential Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia.

– We open with highlights of the Villain Enterprises vs. Lifeblood feud,

– Riccaboni and McKay recap the Vinny Marseglia vs. The Beer City Bruiser feud, which continues Friday night in a tag team match.

Vinny Marseglia vs. The Beer City Bruiser : Vinny attacks before the bell, knocking Bruiser to the floor and following with a suicide dive. They trade strikes, and Bruiser whips him to the barricade. He follows with an apron cannonball that misses, but Bruiser pops up and hits an apron chokeslam on Vinny. Bruiser heads into the crowd and hits a high cross, wiping out security as Vinny moved. Post break and misses the Vader bomb as Vinny follows with corner attacks and covers for 2. Vinny talks shit, Bruiser fires back and Vinny cuts him off with a dropkick, covering for 2. Vinny up top, Bruiser cuts him off and follows him up. Vinny knocks him off and red rum connects for 2. Bruiser bites Vinny, they trade strikes and Bruiser hits the Beer City DDT for 2. Bruiser follows with rights, Vinny slams him to the exposed buckle and finishes Bruiser with sliced bread. Vinny Marseglia defeated The Beer City Bruiser @ 7:30 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match that started hot and then faded the longer it went on.

– We get a video package on the eight entrants in the ROH World Championship #1 contender tournament. Mark Haskins, Colt Cabana, Kenny King, Bandido, Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, PCO, and Jay Lethal; the winner gets a title shot at Final Battle in December.

– TK O’Ryan had laid out Brawler Milonas backstage.

– We get a video history on the Allure vs. Kelly Klein, hyping Friday’s Women of Honor title match between Love & Klein.

– We get a Joe Hendry shopping network parody video, where he makes fun of Dalton Castle and promises to become world champion.

For a Shot at The Tag Team Titles: Lifeblood (Bandido & Haskins) vs. Villain Enterprises (Scurll & King) : Marty and Bandido begin. Nope, King now tags in and he and Bandido lock up. King tosses him around, Bandido looks for a takedown, but King shoves him away. Bandido follows with kicks, they pick up the pace and into lucha passes as King counters the RANA and then hits one of his own. They both go for dropkicks and end in a stand off. Marty attacks Bandido and Haskins joins in, he follows with strikes and kicks and King accidentally clotheslines Marty. Haskins and Bandido work double teams until King suplexes both at the same time. Lifeblood fights back with the double dropkick and isolate King. Haskins works the arm, Marty gets in a cheap shot and he and King work over Haskins on the floor. Back in and King follows with chops, as Marty lays the boots to him. He grounds the action and the grounded superkick follows for 2. King back in and he cuts off the tag, lays in chops and he and Marty follow with double teams and cover for 2. Marty snaps the fingers, and looks for the chicken wing but Haskins cuts him off with a leg lariat. Bandido tags in and hits the tornillo press and back breaker. He misses catching King, collapsing and then hits a dropkick. Lifeblood follows with suicide dives. Haskins does the deal with the falcon arrow as Bandido hits the frog splash for 2 on Marty. 52 fake out follows and King tags in and they double team Bandido, with the German following for 2. Marty hits the powerbomb and King follows with strikes and the assisted senton for 2 as Haskins makes the save. King takes him out, Bandido then hits the crucifix driver, but Marty hits the half & half. Haskins attacks and everyone is down. King now tags in and gets dumped and Haskins hits the PK. X-knee by Bandido and from Haskins with love follows and then the double team double stomp gets 2. Haskins snaps Marty’s fingers but Marty runs him into Bandido and locks on the chicken wing but Haskins counters out and hits the soldier shoulder roll for 2 as King makes the save. Bandido saves Haskins and runs King into Marty, he gets dumped and 21-plex on Marty and the sharpshooter finishes it as Bandido hits a tope onto King. Lifeblood defeated Villain Enterprises @ 14:15 via submission [***¾] This was the best match on the show as the two teams deliver again. With the win, Lifeblood gets a tag title shot at Death Before Dishonor, this feud has been really good in the ring and the highlight of recent shows.

– Rush says he’ll be the next champion, because nothing happens unless he says so.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 53. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019 and question whether Rush as champion can save ROH, review the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, look into the curious claims that Baron Corbin has become an all-time great, and more. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Review: 2:45

* Can We Talk About Baron Corbin? (and his alleged greatness): 30:35

* Looking Into Possible Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia: 46:45

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview, Can Rush Save ROH Or Is It Too Late?: 54:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.