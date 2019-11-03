Csonka’s ROH Unauthorized 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Unauthorized 2019 event. The show will be a bit different as Colt Cabana is the host and matchmaker for the show, which he’s titled “Hanukkah Comes Early.” and will feature Rush & Dragon Lee vs. Lifeblood, PCO vs. Dan Maff, Ultimo Guerrero vs. Jonathan Gresham, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

No DQ Match: Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose vs. The Allure : The Allure came together backing April and since then, thy had Angelina Love beat everyone on the roster to set her up for a title win. She won the title and held it for 15-days and gave it right back to Kelly Klein. If we’re going with logical booking here, it makes sense for Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose to finally get some revenge and beat the Allure here. I just have absolutely no clue what they’re doing for a title match at Final Battle as another Klein vs. Love or Klein vs. Leon match sounds absolutely horrible and there are no shows after this to build a viable contender. WINNER: Sumie Sakai & Jenny Rose

Josh Woods vs. Mark Briscoe : Jay Briscoe and Silas Young will be on commentary for the bout, and whenever Mark Briscoe or Woods kicks out of a pin attempt, their respective tag partners will take a drink. The match should be fine at worst, but I’m honestly looking forward to Jay & Silas on commentary, although I feel that they will have the match go too long and run the joke into the ground. WINNER: Mark Briscoe

Mary Scurll & Brody King vs. Shane Taylor & ??? : Hopefully, Brody King will be good to go as he suffered an undisclosed injury on the UK tour and missed two of the shows. I really have no clue who Taylor will team with, but with no more shows until Final Battle, this could be the Marty Scurll’s last stand as his contract is reportedly up and he hasn’t re-signed or signed an extension. So that’s the most interesting thing to me here, and hopefully they have something good planned that will help others out following his departure. The thing is, depending on the date his contract actually ends, he in theory could end up appearing at AEW Full Gear. WINNER: Shane Taylor & ???

Loser Unmasks; El Lethal & Jeff Cobbo vs. Delirious & Mini Delirious : The loser of the match will have to unmask. With Lethal reportedly suffering a broken/fractured arm in the UK, I don’t think he’ll be in this match as he’s set for a tag title match at Final Battle, which is obviously the more important match since this is a comedy deal, and while I am all for fun, this feels like a complete waste of Cobb. The Lizard man isn’t losing his mask. I have no clue what to expect here, but it doesn’t look good on paper. WINNER: Delirious & Mini Delirious

Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, & Triple Cheeseburger vs. Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle, and Kenny Burger King : This feels like another match that will be heavy on comedy, and it may not be all that bad. Cheeseburger is fun and over, the Bouncers work hard and the ROH fans like them. Castle remains very entertaining and works well in tags these days, while Flip & Kenny will be working hard. I expect them to fully embrace the silliness and the Burger boys will win. WINNER: Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, & Triple Cheeseburger

Ultimo Guerrero vs. Jonathan Gresham : This one looks fun, Gresham is absolutely great and I love when I get to see Guerrero in ROH. I think that this one has a ton of potential as Gresham can work with anyone, and at age 47, Guerrero can still go. I expect Gresham to work his style but also cater to Guerrero’s strengths here. I think that Gresham will be booked to impress here, and will be close to winning, but likely get himself DQ’d in the end to solidify his heel run. WINNER: Ultimo Guerrero

PCO vs. Dan Maff : After a 14-year absence, two-time former ROH World Tag Team Champion Dan Maff is returning for what looks to be a certified hoss fight with PCO. This has the potential to end up on either end of the quality spectrum. I can see them getting really ambitious and this falling apart and ending up a sloppy disaster. Or, they could get really ambitious and it could work and be surprisingly good; I have no clue what we’ll get here. The one thing I do know is that with PCO challenging for the championship at Final Battle, he’ll pick up the win here. WINNER: PCO

Rush & Dragon Lee vs. Lifeblood (Haskins & Williams) : If I am bring completely honest with you, there doesn’t look to be a lot of good looking in-ring stuff on this card, and that will be OK as long as they can create a fun, entertaining, and interesting show. But I really like the possibilities of this match. Despite a year of completely uneven and uninspired booking, Lifeblood’s Haskins & Williams have been extremely good and consistent in the ring in 2019. Rush has been a ton of fun, Dragon Lee is great and together, the brothers work great together as a team having a banger with the Briscoes in ROH earlier this year. To me, this looks like the match of the show by a mile. This could potentially be great, and while I am sure Lifeblood will put in a great effort, the ROH champion and his brother take this one. WINNER: Rush & Dragon Lee

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.