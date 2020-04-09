Csonka’s The Best of NXT UK Review 4.09.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From1.15.17 – Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin @ 6:20 via pin [***]

– From 6.25.18 – WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher @ 13:37 via submission [***¾]

–From 10.17.18: Joe Coffey defeated Mark Andrews @ 7:35 via pin [***]

– From WWE UK Championship Special 5.19.17: Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven @ 15:55 via pin [****]

– We start with Triple H’s announcement of the brand, and the crowning of the first UK Champion.

– Andy Shepherd hosts from his living room.

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin : Bate refused the handshake to twirl his moustache, so Devlin attacked at the bell. Bate fought back and tossed Devlin to the floor and hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, and Devlin poked bate in the eyes, playing well into the heel persona they worked to set up yesterday. Devlin grounded Bate, but Bate is able to bridge out and hit a monkey flip. Bate then hits the springboard uppercut, Devlin fights off the air plane spin, but Bate then catches the high cross and works into the airplane spin. Devlin rolls to the apron, snaps the ropes into the face of Bate and followed with a kick to the head. Devlin misses the moonsault, landing on his feet. Devlin takes Bate down, heads back up top and misses the moonsault, crashing and burning. Devlin counters the Tyler driver 87 into a RANA and roll up for 2. Devlin then hit the enziguri, Bate hit the big left to counter. Tyler driver 97 and Devlin is done. Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin @ 6:20 via pin [***] This was a good match, worked at a great pace, with Devlin looking much better than on night one of this tournament, as Bate impressed again. They had a much better match this year at Takeover, as Devlin grew into a much better and more complete performer. At this stage, he was still very much Finn Balor-lite.

– We then get clips of Bate beating Wolfgang in the semifinals, as Dunne beat Andrews to advance to the finals, which Bate won.

– Bate & Gallagher comment prior to the match.

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher : Gibson refuses the handshake and here we go. Gibson quickly grounds the action, but Gallagher counters out and into a stand off. Gallagher plays to the crowd and they lock up, but Gibson grounds things once again. Gallagher escapes into a cradle for 2. Gallagher rolls into a ball ala Johnny Saint and then he grounds things. He lays in uppercuts, but Gibson cut him off and attacks the arm. Ground and pound follows as he covers for 2. The clothesline follows and then a dropkick gets 2. Gibson keeps attacking the arm, keeping things grounded. Gallagher tries to fire back, but Gibson continues to control. Gibson takes time to talk shit to Gallagher, and continue to ground things and picking up near falls. He works a neck crank, Gallagher fires up and hits a big right and another as he takes control as he mixes in knee strikes. The suplex follows and then a PK gets 2. Gallagher follows with rights, Gibson takes him to the corner, Gallagher gets cut off and Gibson hits a ticket to ride in the ropes for 2. Gallagher rolls to the apron and back in Gallagher hits a dropkick. Gibson cuts him off and hits a Liger bomb but Gallagher locks on a triangle, Gibson powers out and buckle bombs him. Gallagher back to the triangle in the ropes and has to break. He slingshots into the sleeper, but Gibson makes the ropes. Gallagher now hits a suicide dive, back in and hits the dropkick and covers for 2. Gibson cuts off the head butt, and Gallagher gets posted on the bad shoulder. Back in and Gibson hits the ticket to ride as Gallagher kicks out at 2. Gibson looks to attack the arm, but Gallagher escapes and hits a dropkick. Gallagher up top and eats feet as he dives in with the head butt. Gibson locks on Shankly gates for the submission win. Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher @ 13:37 via submission [***¾] This was a very good back and forth match to kick off the show, a nice mix of submission work and hard-hitting action.

– Gibson would win the tournament and lose to Dunne in a title match.

– We get the announcement of the UK brand.

– The brand launched in October of 2018.

– We head to the weekly debut of NXT UK.

Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey : Mark Coffey is at ringside. This match was set up in June at the last UK special where the Coffey boys attacked after a #1 contender’s match, which included Andrews. Coffey quickly takes Andrews down, looking to overpower him but Andrews picks up the pace but Coffey keeps taking him down. Andrews finally escapes, hits a RANA and follows with an enziguri. The springboard RANA follows. Coffey back to the power game; lays in strikes and hits a pounce. The swinging butterfly suplex follows for 2. Coffey grounds things, working a straight jacket. Andrews fights to his feet, but gets dumped. Mark distracts him; Joe attacks, but back in and Andrews fires up with strikes. Andrews lays in kicks and knee strikes, hits an enziguri and follows with double knees, a cradle into a double stomp and standing corkscrew moonsault for 2. Coffey hits a pop up uppercut and spear. The pop up powerslam gets 2. Andrews counters a suplex into stundog millionaire. Andrews up top but Mark pulls Joe to he floor and Andrews wipes them out with a moonsault. Back in and Andrews up top, Mark distracts him and Joe hits a superplex. The rolling lariat finishes it. Joe Coffey defeated Mark Andrews @ 7:35 via pin [***] This was a good opening match. It was a bit overbooked, but it played off of the June angle well, so at least it made sense.

– Post match, Flash Morgan Webster saves Andrews from a Coffey Brothers beat down.

#1 Contender’s Match: Pete Dunne vs. Trent Seven : Dunne is out with the PROGRESS Championship; wrestling in 2017 is awesome. Right away JR discusses the injured arm of Seven, which is his lariat throwing/man killing arm. Seven looks to keep his arm away from Dunne early. Spirited crowd here, Seven tries to protect his right arm so Dunne attacks the left arm. Seven fires up with some chops, pulls Dunne off the ropes and hits a left armed clothesline. Dunne quickly fights back, attacking the right arm and hitting a PK. They brawl to the floor, with Dunne trapping the arm between the steps and ring, and then kicks at the steps. Back in and Dunne is being an awesome dick here, looking to dismantle the arm of Seven; great focus by Dunne. The work is methodical without being slow or boring, completely focused on destroying the arm of Seven. Seven looked to throw a right, but stopped, faking out Dunne and spiking him with a DDT. Dunne to the floor and Seven then hit a suicide dive. Back in and Dunne right back to the arm, but Seven counters the bitter end, looks for the Seven star lariat, but has to use the left arm, which is not as strong, so Dunne kicks out at 2. Dunne fires back with a German, but Seven fights back hitting an emerald flowsion. Dunne sidesteps Seven, who posts himself. Dunne then hits the Xplex for a near fall. Dunne works the kimura, but Seven makes the ropes. They work to the floor, with Dunne whipping Seven into the barricade and keeps attacking the right arm. They work to the apron; Seven tries to fire back as they trade strikes and kicks and Seven then hits a desperation dragon suplex onto the apron! They tease the double count out, but they make it back in. Dunne heads up top, Seven cuts him off but Dunne attacks the arm again. Seven again looks for another dragon suplex, but Dunne backflips onto his feet and lays in kicks, fires up but runs into the lariat for a great near fall. Seven used the bad arm, but is now down, clutching at it; it wasn’t full power, so Dunne kicked out and Seven paid for giving into his instincts. Dunne now works a hanging kimura, but Seven powers up and hits another dragon suplex, dumping Dunne on his head. Dunne then rakes the eyes, hits the bitter end and picks up the win, earning the title shot tomorrow night. Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven @ 15:55 via pin [****] This was a really great match, with some smart work from both guys. The pre-match attack by Dunne set the stage for the match, which they followed up on very well. It was the little things that allowed this to thrive, Seven’s desperation, going to his left arm for signature moves, but them continually not working because his left arm is weaker. Dunne being a proper dick and trying to dismantle him, Seven digging deep and using his dominate arm, the inured one, out of desperation and in the end he lost for giving into his instincts, and also because Dunne never gave a fuck about his well being. Seven is the ultimate mechanic; he can work with anyone and is extremely consistent. Dunne has amazing command in the ring, of his character and just comes across as a star. I think some will sleep on this one, but I thought everything was on point (I love good limb work and great selling) and Dunne comes off not only as a star but as a major threat to Bate (and was because he went onto beat him days later)

– We close with highlights of Dunne’s dominant run with the UK Title.

