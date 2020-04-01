Csonka’s TNA on AXS TV Review 3.31.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Manik & Suicide defeated Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger @ 6:00 via pin [**½]

– Rhino defeated Madman Fulton @ 4:00 via DQ [**]

– They used classic TNA opening videos to kick of the show.

– Dave Penzer & Scott D’Amore are on commentary.

Hernandez vs. Chase Stevens :They trade at the bell, Hernandez teases a border toss until Chase slips out and counters into a German. Hernandez quickly battles back, but Chase hits a dropkick and follows him up top for the superplex, which gets 2. Hernandez quickly hits the border toss for the win. Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens @ 2:10 via pin [NR] It was short and inoffensive.

– They hype the special with a crawler noting that it’s not happening.

– We get a TNA Knockouts video package.

– Gail Kim is interviewed and hypes the special and the knockouts gauntlet that was scheduled.

– We look back on the birth of Ultimate X and the insane moments the match gave us.

– Ace Austin hypes the scheduled Ultimate X match that was scheduled, and how he planned to retain the championship.

Manik & Suicide vs. Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger : The heels attack at the bell, until Manik & Suicide make the comeback. Manik takes control and covers for 2. He starts attacking the arm of Swinger and Kash cuts off Manik, tagging in and taking control and covering for 2. Double teams follow and they isolate Manik and Swinger covers for 2. Kash follows with kicks, strikes and covers for 2. He works over Manik in the corner, Manik fires back and tags in Suicide. Suicide runs wild with superkicks, enziguris and covers for 2. Kash trips him up, it breaks down and the heels get dumped. Planchas follow as Manik hits the high cross and Suicide hits the swanton for the win. Manik & Suicide defeated Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger @ 6:00 via pin [**½] It was a fun gimmick tagging Manik & Suicide together here. The match was solid.

– They run a video where no one knows the rules of the King of the Mountain match. Only Willie Mack knew the rules, Tessa thought the whole thing was a rib.

Scott Steiner Uncensored : This was the taping where Steiner had some medical issues, and was thankfully ok following. Steiner arrives and says he had to be here, and the reason why TNA shows up at TNA, he’s talking tits and ass. He may have upset some snow flakes for not being politically correct, he’s not part of PC culture, so shove your Facetime up your ass. He will tag with Petey at the special and does some Steiner math. Joseph Ryan arrives and refuses to talk about his T & A. He doesn’t understand what Steiner is, but does know he’s inappropriate. Steiner should have been canceled a long time ago like TNA was. He offers Steiner redemption and wants him to join him. Say goodbye to big poppa pump and hello to big proper pump. Steiner refuses the handshake and attacks, dumping Ryan. Steiner tells him to kiss his ass and leaves.

– Raven cuts a promo on the clockwork house of fun match.

Rhino vs. Madman Fulton : This was to be a preview of the Raven’s clockwork house of fun match at the special. They brawl at the bell and Rhino dumps Fulton. They brawl on the floor, Fulton posts him and back in, works him over in the corner. He stomps away at Rhino and then chokes out Rhino. Rhino fires back, but Fulton grounds him. He heads up top and misses the head butt. Rhino takes control and hits the belly to belly. Dave & Jake arrive for the DQ Rhino defeated Madman Fulton @ 4:00 via DQ [**] It was ok while it lasted.

– Post match, oVe beat down Rhino, Dreamer makes the save and then gets cut off. Lights out, and Raven makes the save with a kendo stick to clear out oVe. He shakes hands with Dreamer and the hug… until Rave lays him out and leaves. oVe continues to attack until Manik & Suicide makes the save. Kash, Stevens, & Swinger join in, Hernandez as well and he and Kash follow with dives.

– End scene.

