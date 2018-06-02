Csonka’s Top 30 Matches of May 2018: WWE, NJPW, EVOLVE, PROGRESS, & More

WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. This week’s column will look back and the month of May 2018 and the top 30 matches I have watched for the month. I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading. Also, if you saw matches from companies I do not regularly catch; feel free to share them with the others . The more wrestling we share, the more fun we can have. Thanks for reading! As always, consider this my play list of great matches, recommendations for the month. It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.” FYI: I have started omitting results after requests from readers.

* 30. From PROGRESS Chapter 68: Super Strong Style 16 Night Three : Keith Lee vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****]

* 29. EVOLVE 104 : Keith Lee vs. James Drake [****]

* 28. From Dragon Gate King of Gate 5.08.18 : Shingo Takagi vs. Masato Yoshino [****]

* 27. From Dragon Gate King of Gate 5.08.18 : KYZ vs. Yamato [****]

* 26. From Rev Pro Epic Encounter 5.11.18 : Suzuki-gun vs. CCK [****]

* 25. From Impact Wrestling 5.03.18 : Drago, Fantasma, & Aerostar vs. DJZ, Desmond Xavier, & Andrew Everett [****]

* 24. From WWE Backlash 2018 : Seth Rollins vs. The Miz [****]

* 23. From Rev Pro Epic Encounter 5.11.18 : El Phantasmo vs. Will Ospreay [****]

* 22. From ROH War of The Worlds 5.11.18 : The Young Bucks vs. Super Smash Bros. [****]

* 21. From Rev Pro Epic Encounter 5.11.18 : Aussie Open vs. The Chosen Bros [****]

* 20. From Dragon Gate Dead or Alive 5.06.18 : KZY, Genki Horigushi, & Susumu Yokosuka vs. Jason Lee, Masato Yoshino, & Naruki Doi [****]

* 19. From NJPW BOTSJ Night One : Flip Gordon vs. ACH [****]

* 18. From PROGRESS Chapter 68: Super Strong Style 16 Night Two : David Starr vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****]

* 17. From PROGRESS Chapter 68: Super Strong Style 16 Night Three : Kassius Ohno vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****]

* 16. From PROGRESS Chapter 68: Super Strong Style 16 Night Two : Kassius Ohno vs. Tyler Bate [****]

* 15. From NJPW BOTSJ Night Eight : Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi [****]

* 14. From NJPW BOTSJ Night Three : Will Ospreay vs. ACH [****]

* 13. From NJPW BOTSJ Night Two B Block Match: Dragon Lee vs. Sho : [****]

* 12. From NJPW BOTSJ Night One : Will Ospreay vs. Taiji Ishimori [****]

11. From EVOLVE 105: Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry [****¼] : I really thought we’d be heading towards a title change here, and the work of the match really added to that feeling as they worked an absolutely great match, with great action that kept escalating, and hot crowd that was buying hard into all of the near falls. This was laid out extremely well, everyone looked good, and it was easy to buy either team winning but at the end of the day. Jaka & Dickinson continue to reign supreme, while Henry & Drake continue to put in really impressive performances, and with the loss, may be headed for the singles ranks; this was simply a really great effort from everyone involved.

10. From NJPW BOTSJ Night Two: Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi [****¼] : This was an absolutely great match, and on night two, was the early leader in the clubhouse for match of the tournament. They started slow and told a good story of Marty being one step ahead of Takahashi the entire time, and for 20-minutes, slowly upped the intensity, the sense of urgency and the level of risk that they were willing to take. Marty seemingly had things in hand, but it was Takahashi‘s resilience and willingness to not only risk it all, but also to adapt, introducing an alternate finishing move, that allowed him to overcome in the end.

9. From WWE 205 Live 5.29.18: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy [****¼] : This was a great main event, that was one of if not the best 205 Live matches since the re-launch. They killed it, with a great layout, action that constantly escalated throughout the match and had an invested crowd. Alexander has been great as champion, and Murphy has really been killing it since his call up, and has really become a must-see performer for the brand. His in ring is great, his heel mannerisms are great, and he comes off as a killer which works perfectly juxtaposed against Alexander’s never say die babyface champion character. Make sure you make time for this.

8. From NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 5.04.18: Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA [****¼] : This was a great match, worked a bit differently than initially expected. They played well off of their previous matches, proving that they know each other very well. The action was great, and escalated well throughout, and the selling and drama was top notch. Ospreay was great as the valiant fighting champion, and proved that his win over KUSHIDA previously wasn’t a fluke. There are far to man not watching his matches and clinging to the “spot monkey that doesn’t sell” cliché, and that’s a shame because Ospreay has really turned himself into a tremendous all around performer.

7. From NJPW BOTSJ Night Six: Dragon Lee vs. Hiromu Takahashi [****¼] : This was an absolutely great match, and not only a fitting new chapter toothier rivalry, but also one of the best of the tournament so far. It was hard-hitting, and not only had great intensity, but also all of the wild shit you expect from these two. They work with such a raw intensity, more so than anyone else in the tournament, flipping the switch from wild brawl to crazy moves to great back and forth action that had the crowd locked in throughout. I really loved this, and NJPW should really consider running this at the Cow Palace as a special attraction match, because while they do play the hits at times, they always find a way to make it feel new and fresh. While not on the level of some of their classics, this was an absolutely great man event and they more than delivered.

6. From EVOLVE 105: Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee [****½] : This was an absolutely awesome main event, a fitting close to the feud and a beautiful send off for Lee who has been an essential part of the WWN world since signing. They played extremely well off of their past meetings with fun call backs, working to a hot crowd and making sure to close of the feud in style. This was one of those throw it all at the wall matches, there was going to be no rematch, and Riddle went over clean and decisively, but Lee went out looking absolutely great and in a way, rewarded for his great time with the company. To me there are rare times that the one count/fighting spirit kick outs work perfectly, and this was one of those times. There was no coming back, so having them throw everything at each other, and survive enough to add to the drama, worked here, especially in front of a very receptive crowd. This was billed as the final war, and the work, the crowd reaction, and simply everything worked here. Riddle is locked into his next feud. Lee got to say goodbye; it all worked as well as you could have hoped for.

5. From EVOLVE 104: Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland [****½] : This was an absolutely awesome main event, a hell of an angle and a huge vote of confidence for Strickland in his return to the company. The story was great, with Riddle controlling early and just delivering a beating, but Strickland survived the onslaught, which led to his attack of the arm. His work was great, crisp, clean, and focused, while Riddle’s selling ruled and his fight spots came at exactly the right time. They had a hot crowd that was invested into the story that they were telling, reacting to Strickland’s dickish punishment and Riddle’s comebacks, adding a ton to this. This main event was excellent, and an overall huge success in terms of making Strickland a player on night one, and on top of that, he comes off as a much-needed heel and legit threat to Riddle.

4. From NJPW BOTSJ Day Four: Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi [****½] : This was completely different than the other tournament matches, as this was a hate-filled brawl. They played off of their history well, and I loved how different this was. They captured the hate well and delivered a great match that kept the crowd, and also delivered the absolute best Desperado match in a long, long time. Both guys were absolutely great here, Takahashi working with an edge I always welcomed, but this match was really all about reminding people that when he wants to be, Desperado can be absolutely great. This was AWESOME, filled with hate, intensity and drama throughout. THIS is the Desperado I want, he was amazing here, they told a tremendous story and at the end of the day, Takahashi is still his bitch. This was my favorite match of the tournament so far.

3. From AJPW Super Power Series: Kento Miyahara vs. Naomichi Marufuji [****½] : After catching the EXCELLENT AJPW Champion Carnival finals between the two, I knew I had to give the rematch a look. They set an early dynamic early on with Marufuji working the subtle heel role, it wasn’t overly needed as the crowd was behind Miyahara, but one of those little things that added to the work I thought, Marufuji looked to set the tone and layout, looking to slowly grind out the champion, taking him into deep waters before finishing him, while the champion wanted a brisk and intense pace to put away the man that had just recently defeated him. In many ways, it felt as if Marufuji was working in grumpy old man mode, and that’s a compliment; he already beat this punk and wanted to punish him on the way to doing it again. He even breaks out the apron piledriver, but the champion just keeps fighting, overcoming Marufuji’s game plan. They enter the home stretch, unloading with everything they have as the crowd really gets into it the more that they punish each other. Miyahara finally ends Marufuji’s day with the shutdown German and retains and overcomes the man that ruined the carnival for him. This had a great layout, great drama, emotion, and storytelling as they played off of their first match beautifully. This was absolutely excellent, but I found it a hair behind the AJPW Champion Carnival Finals, which is a match that with enough buzz, could be a MOTY contender for some. I think that some will love this way more than I did (and that may be due to the fact that I don’t have a big emotional investment with AJPW) but make no mistake. This was an EXCELLENT sequel to that carvival finals match, and one you should seek out.

2. From Rev Pro Epic Encounter 5.11.18: Keith Lee vs. Tomohiro Ishii [****½] : This was for Ishii’s British Heavyweight Championship, and is a rematch from an excellent match from last year. So many times the sequel fails to live up the original, but I’m happy to say that this sequel was just as excellent as the original. Ishii comes into this match as the champion and acting like his shit don’t stink, but Lee ends that quickly, chopping the pit bull down. Lee then starts to dominate, and not only is his performance just great, but it’s made even better by Ishii’s selling, a still underrated part of his game by many. Like the first match, one of the major plot points is Ishii battling for the brainbuster, which he finally gets after a desperate fight. The home stretch fucking rocks as it’s big lads doing big lad things as they unload, throwing bombs on each other and working into some insanely dramatic strong style kick outs at one. Ishii looks dead at one point, staggering around as Lee looks on amazed he’s still standing. After all of this, Ishii finally connects with one last brainbuster and sends his worthy foe off to McMahon land. I wish Keith Lee the best, but goddamn I am going to miss pairings like this.

1. From NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 5.04.18: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [****¾] : This was an excellent match, absolutely tremendous, and everything I wanted from this encounter. This had drama, a hot crowd, and played off of their history very well. This may very well have been Tanahashi’s last big time main event, and should be his final big time match with Okada. This was just so well done, Tanahashi was the old, broken down, gun slinging quarterback, looking to use all of his remaining skill and tricks to win the big game one last time. And he showed that he still had what it takes to compete at the big level, he dug deep, fought with all he had, the crowd was with him, but at the end of the day, his time as king was officially done. Okada wins the series, takes the title defense record, and is now the undisputed ace of NJPW, finally overtaking his greatest rival to conclude one of the best feuds of all time.

MY TOP MATCHES OF 2018 SO FAR (not a set order at this time)

– From NXT Takeover: New Orleans: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano [*****]

– From NXT Takeover Philadelphia: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano [*****]

– NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2018: The Golden Lovers vs. The Young Bucks [*****]

– From NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 1.27.18: Minoru Suzuki vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [****¾]

– From NXT Takeover: New Orleans: EC3 vs. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dane vs. Ricochet [****¾]

– From NJPW Sakura Genesis 4.01.18: Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll – [****¾]

– From NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 5.04.18: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [****¾]

– From NJPW New Japan Cup Finals: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [****¾]

– From AJPW Champion Carnival Final 4.30.18: Kento Miyahara vs. Naomichi Marufuji [****¾]

– From NJPW WK 12: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito [****¾]

– From NJPW Sakura Genesis 4.01.18 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****¾

– From PROGRESS 62: Walter vs. Timothy Thatcher [****¾]

