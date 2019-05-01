Csonka’s Top 49 Matches of April 2019: Ibushi vs. Naito, Bryan vs. Kofi, More

WELCOME back, back to the column that makes lists and hopes that you enjoy them. This week’s column will look back and the month of April 2019 and the top 49 matches I have watched for the month. I always hear a lot of people saying that they can’t decide what to watch because they do not have enough time to follow everything, so maybe this will help those of you short on time find some stuff to check out. Have fun, and always, thanks for reading. Also, if you saw matches from companies I do not regularly catch; feel free to share them with the others . The more wrestling we share, the more fun we can have. Thanks for reading! As always, consider this my play list of great matches, recommendations for the month. It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

* 49. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Nine) : Yoshitatsu vs. Naoya Nomura [****]

* 48. From Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory 4.24.19 : Jay Freddie vs. Brandon Thurston [****]

* 47. From Independent Wrestling TV Family Reunion (4.4.19) : Gary Jay vs. Jake Parnell [****]

* 46. From Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever… : Jigsaw vs. Sonny Defarge vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jake Atlas vs. Dan Champion vs. Lucky 13 vs. Air Wolf [****]

* 45. From Impact Rebellion 2019 : Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim [****]

* 44. From NXT Takeover New York : Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler [****]

* 43. From Joey Janela’s Spring Break (Part One) : Jake Atlas vs. A-Kid vs. Australian Suicide vs. Slim J vs. Shane Mercer vs. Jungle Boy [****]

* 42. From NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.24.19 : Yoh, Kota Ibushi, & Big Tom Ishii vs. BUSHI, Naito, & EVIL [****]

* 41. From NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.24.19 : Sho & Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA & Shingo [****]

* 40. From wXw Amerika ist Wunderbar : Lucky Kid vs. David Starr [****]

* 39. From RevPro Live in New York City : David Starr vs. Tomohiro Ishii [****]

* 38. From wXw Amerika ist Wunderbar : Bobby Guns vs. Shigehiro Irie [****]

* 37. From WWE 205 Live 4.09.19 : Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy [****]

* 36. From Bloodsport 2019 : Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. [****]

* 35. From WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising : JD Drake vs. Kazusada Higuchi [****]

* 34. From ROH masters of The Craft 2019 : Caristico vs. Bandido vs. PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon [****]

* 33. From WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2019 : Barbaro Cavernario vs. Dragon Lee [****]

* 32. From WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2019 : Shane Strickland vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****]

* 31. From NXT TV 4.16.19 : Velveten Dream vs. Buddy Murphy [****]

* 30. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Seven) : Zeus vs. Dylan James [****]

* 29. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night One) : Kento Miyahara vs. Atsushi Aoki [****]

* 28. From Bloodsport 2019 : Timothy Thatcher vs. Hideki Suzuki [****]

* 27. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Six) : Kento Miyahara vs. Dylan James [****]

* 26. From Bloodsport 2019 : Josh Barnett vs. Minoru Suzuki [****]

* 25. From ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard : Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido [****]

* 24. From ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard : Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. [****]

* 23. From ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard : Jeff Cobb vs. Will Ospreay [****]

* 22. From RevPro Live in New York City : Will Ospreay & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.) [****]

* 21. From RevPro Live in New York City : Aussie Open vs. Roppongi 3K [****]

* 20. From Bloodsport 2019 : Jonathan Gresham vs. Masashi Takeda [****]

* 19. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Eighteen) : Kento Miyahara vs. Jake Lee [****]

* 18. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Thirteen) : Yuji Okabayashi vs. Zeus [****]

* 17. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Four) : Zeus vs. Kento Miyahara [****]

* 16. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night One) : Yuji Okabayashi vs. Shuji Ishikawa [****]

15. From Impact Rebellion 2019 LAX vs. The Lucha Bros [****¼] : This was a great main event and a hell of a performance from all four men. They had a good layout, kept a good pace, and most importantly played to sand delivered on the stipulation that they had worked so hard building to. This delivered in the main event spot.

14. From ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White [****¼] : Overall this was a great main event, but would have been better without such a lethargic first 15. Thankfully it picked up, the crowd was invested and the closing stretch was really great. The title change was the right call.

13. From NXT Takeover New York: Matt Riddle vs. Velveteen Dream [****¼] : This was great, with the story being Riddle not buying into Dream’s mind games and then commanding, but also being frustrated when he couldn’t put Dream away. That frustration, along with Dream’s resilience, cost him in the end. The finish also played well as while Dream retained, it felt like Riddle just got caught, keeping things open to continue the feud.

12. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Sixteen): Zeus vs. Shuji Ishikawa [****¼] : Zeus has been really hit or miss for me, but really won me over during the tournament this year. His energy and overall performances have been great, and that continued here with a gutsy performance. Zeus gave his all, unloading the tank against Ishikawa in order to try and take the block. He was locked in and focused, but got a bit too ramped up in his offense, which led to Ishikawa battling back and taking control. Zeus kept fighting to the end, Ishikawa finally bested him. Zeus lost, but came away from the loss looking great.

11. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Sixteen): Kento Miyahara vs. Yuji Okabayashi [****¼] : With Zeus’ loss, it was open for Miyahara to make the finals two years in a row with a win here. Miyahara played hit and run early, looking to avoid Okabayashi’s power advantage. Okabayashi’s entire game is the fact that he thinks he can overpower anyone, and he stays with that and keeps it simple; it works. The story here was so simple, but smartly executed, as Okabayashi eventually cuts off Miyahara, and overpowers him as the AJPW ace takes his beating and sells his ass off. Miyahara eventually makes the comeback, using his speed advantage, hitting and moving away from Okabayashi’s power. Okabayashi eventually starts catching him with inconsistent strikes, and is then put away by a trapped German from Miyahara. Simple, well executed, and told a great story; this was great stuff.

10. From NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4.26.19: Roppongi 3K vs. Shingo & BUSHI [****½] : This was an excellent match, with Roppongi 3K finally getting a successful title defense. The layout and slow build played well here leading to the hot Sho vs. Shingo battle before hitting the homestretch, which has some really great near falls. These four have been working really well together all tour long and compliment each other so much that the work almost comes off as effortless. This was easily the best match of the Dontaku tour so far.

9. From WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2019: Will Ospreay vs. Bandido [****½] : This was an excellent match, just a hell of an effort from both, delivering exactly what I think we all hoped for when it was announced. This kept a great pace, Ospreay continues to be a banger machine, and Bandido came off as on his level. Best of all, I feel that they left some meat on the bone for a potential rematch down the line in ROH or NJPW. This had a high degree of difficulty and nearly flawless execution.

8. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Seventeen): Naoya Nomura vs. Suwama [****½] : Nomura is a really good fight from the bottom performer, and while he’s in a position to succeed here, he still played that role here. He also thrives against bigger performers from what I’ve seen, and that was also on display here. Suwama throttles him, tossed him around and dominated until Nomura fired up and showed the fighting spirit that largely defines him. Nomura slowly wears down Suwama, and then they work into a tremendous closing stretch filled with awesome fire, trading bombs, showing fighting spirit, and some really well done near falls that were so great until Nomura finally won. This was some excellent pro wrestling.

7. From NJPW Sengoku Lord 2019: Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr [****½] : This was an absolutely excellent piece of professional wrestling, playing well off of their past encounters, and playing into their strengths in terms of grappler vs. strike goes. The work of Sabre is so smooth and effortless, while Ibushi brings tremendous babyface fire and selling. They did a great job of layering here and constantly building throughout and peaking at the right time. To the shock of no one these two killed it again.

6. From AJPW Champion Carnival (Night Twelve): Yuji Okabayashi vs. Dylan James [****½] : The AJPW Champion Carnival has been a real mixed bag for me, there’s been some bad matches, and some great ones, but not quite upper tier to me. And then this beautiful Yuji Okabayashi vs. Dylan James hoss fight happened and I absolutely loved this. This was an intense, violent, and brutal match with a great energy. James was absolutely destroying Okabayashi’s chest, but Okabayashi kept fighting back and showed tremendous resilience, and James sold this well with his facial reactions. In the end it was all about brutality and survival as they fought to a draw. I think it actually would have been even better if a bit shorter, as down the stretch, it felt as if they struggled a little to get to the draw. But it’s a minor nitpick to an overall excellent match.

5. From NXT Takeover New York: The War Raiders vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet [****½] : Normally I’d say good luck following that, but this card is stacked. This was an excellent tag match that broke from the typical tag formula and was just a scintillating back and forth evenly booked match from bell to bell. The champions continue to kick ass while Black & Ricochet have developed into an elite tag team. This was an amazing way for Black & Ricochet to close their NXT runs; I love tag team wrestling so much.

4. From NXT Takeover New York: Pete Dunne vs. WALTER [****½] : And the near 700-day title run of Dunne ends as the Big Fucking Daddy WALTER takes the crown. This was really excellent, and completely different than anything else on the show so far. Dunne asked for WALTER and he got all of the Big Daddy and more here. This was raw, violent, hard-hitting and felt like a fight. This was the right time, right guy, and right kind of match to finally make the title change. The king is dead, long live the king. But from here on out, they need to have WALTER just completely wreck fools to sell him as the monster he should be.

3. From WrestleMania 35: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston [****½] : This was really excellent, with Bryan being a great heel and technician, torturing Kofi, while Kofi was a great resilient babyface that had the crowd living and dying with him. It was a great and emotional result and culmination of a journey for a guy that’s worked really hard over the years. Sometimes the story telling is just so good and reminds you why you love the wrestling. This really felt special. Wrestling is pretty easy when you create characters fans can invest in, give them clear goals with stakes, and they tell the story.

2. From ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard: Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito [****¾] : The chemistry between these two remains unreal and they killed it again. Ibushi finally wins gold in an amazing match with a molten crowd. This was exactly the kind of high caliber/phenomenal match that the show needed, and more importantly, it was the major win that Ibushi needed to be seen at that next level. People know that he’s a great wrestler, but he needed that major title win to not only live up to his Gods in Tanahashi & Nakamura, but to finally bee seen at that that main event level. Naito doesn’t need the title and I was thrilled to see they didn’t go 50/50 with the booking here.

1. From NXT Takeover New York: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole [*****] : While he didn’t get to beat Ciampa, Gargano finally completed his journey and won the title, overcoming the odds, the numbers and again, solidifying his place as Mr. Takeover. This crowd was amazing and added so much to the match, and while I tend not to like the run-ins and ref bumps, they saved it to the end, and most importantly, Gargano overcame it to complete the journey and fulfill his underdog story. I thought that this was an overall incredible match and a great culmination to Gargano’s journey and featured an absolutely tremendous effort from both men. It’s not always about the moves or the story so much, of course it helps, but when you have a crowd that hot and emotionally invested, it’s an absolute triumph.

