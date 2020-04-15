Csonka’s Tyler Black ROH 18th Anniversary Collection Review  

Csonka’s Tyler Black 18th Anniversary Collection Review

– From ROH Bound by Hate 2008: Bryan Danielson defeated Kenny Omega & Tyler Black @ 13:00 via submission [***½]

– From the ROH 8th Anniversary Show: Tyler Black defeated Champion Austin Aries @ 22:24 via pin [***¾]

– From ROH Salvation 2010: Champion Tyler Black defeated Kevin Steen @ 23:05 via submission [****¼]

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Tyler Black : Omega tried to grapple with Danielson, which failed. Black then got involved, but Danielson ran wild on both hitting kicks and knee strikes and then locked a double cattle mutilation. Black and Omega argued, and then looked to double team Danielson, hitting a suplex. Black then tossed Danielson to the floor, but was quickly taken out by Omega. Danielson returned to light up both with uppercuts, and then worked the surfboard on Omega and then targeted the knee. Danielson is so smooth here, working on a completely different level than the other two, with great in ring control not jut in offense, but in presence. Danielson and Black are sent to the floor, and Omega follows with a great dive; he rolls Black back in and hits the dropkick for 2. Omega and Black work through some fun and athletic counters, but Danielson returns and tosses Black to the floor. Danielson then starts to work the arms, mixing in a little world of sport like work. He then followed with kicks to the back, but Black returned to cut Danielson off and tossed him to the floor. Black looked to take control, grounding Omega and stomping on his face. Omega fires up with rights, and then forearm strikes and the leg lariat; Danielson then wipes him out with a missile dropkick and then tosses Black to the floor. Danielson then hits the butterfly suplex into the arm bar. Omega escapes with a roll up, as they look to do the double bridge spot, Black hits the lionsault; Danielson then bridges up both men as it breaks down Black hits the buckle bomb and running boot for 2 on Danielson. Danielson escapes God’s last gift, but Black hits the superkick for the near fall. Black up top, but Omega runs up and hits a release German superplex; Danielson then escapes the one winged angel, hits the rolling elbow, rains down with elbow strikes and locks in the cattle mutilation for the win. Good night young Kenneth.Bryan Danielson defeated Kenny Omega & Tyler Black @ 13:00 via submission [***½] Watching this match was completely fascinating; Omega and Black surely showed flashes of being really good wrestlers and more than held their own, but they were nowhere near where they would end up. Danielson was simply on another level, everything he did looked effortless, clean and he just had command of every aspect of the match. While a bit too slavish to the typical triple threat formula, this was a very good match that kept the crowd the whole time and despite Danielson coming off as THE STAR of the match, Black and Omega both did well and got their chance to shine.

Champion Austin Aries vs. Tyler Black : Jim Cornette, Kenny King, & Roderick Strong are ringside judges in case the match goes to a draw. Black is all fired up and attacks at the bell to take early control. Aries powders and back in, runs into a dropkick. Black stays a step ahead of Aries early on, picking up near falls and frustrating the champion. They work into counters; Black follows with chops until Aries finally fires back but is quickly cut off. Black follows with near falls, kicks and that’s ended when Aries is able to post him. The champion finally takes control, putting together his first run of sustained offense and picking up near falls. Aries starts focusing on the neck, follows with the missile dropkick and keeps Black grounded. Aries works a stump puller, again setting up for the brainbuster of last chancery. Aries dumps him, follows with strikes until he hits the anarchist suplex back in for 2. Aries up top, Black cuts him off and they fight up top. The superplex and F5 follows as Black covers for 2. Black follows with a flurry of strikes and chops, lays the boots to him and dumps him. Black follows with a springboard dive into the crowd, they fight back in and Aries fights off the buckle bomb and Black is dumped to the apron and Aries follows with an apron DVD. Aries misses with the suicide dive, and back in, Black covers for 2. Aries counters the buckle bomb, bites Black but Black hits the Rubix cube. The Phoenix splash misses. They trade Black counters the brainbuster once but Aries follows with a pair of brainbusters for 2. Aries goes for the 450, eats knees and it gets 2. They trade, Aries takes over but Black hits God’s last gift or a great near fall. Strong takes out King, crotcthing Black accidentally. Black superkicks Strong and then Cornette. Superkick on Aries, buckle bomb and the superkick and Phoenix splash finally connect and we have a new champion. Tyler Black defeated Champion Austin Aries @ 22:24 via pin [***¾] Going into this, Aries was doing his best to dodge top opponents, while Black was labeled as a choke artist who should have been champion. Overall, this is really good. It starts slow, meandering a bit, and then kicks into gear down the stretch as Black finally overcomes to win the elusive championship. It’s a bit of a polarizing match as many see it as a Final Battle classic, while some think it’s an overall poor match, but I feel those are extremes.

Champion Tyler Black vs. Kevin Steen : They shake hands, Steen slaps him and Black attacks as we’re underway. He follows with ground and pound and they brawl to the floor until Steen posts him. Black counters and whips Steen to the barricade . Back in and Black follows with the springboard clothesline for 2. He follows with chops. chokes him out and to the floor as Steen hits the apron bomb. Steen takes control on the floor. posting Black and following with strikes. Back in and Steen covers for 2. Black fires back, eye rake by Steen and then chokes him out. Black fires back, Steen cuts him off and then slingshots into a cutter. Steen up top and the swanton eats knees. Black follows with the back suplex, strikes and a neck breaker. The Phoenix splash is cut off as Steen dumps him. Steen follows and Black is busted open after hitting the barricade. Steen follows with strikes, controlling on the floor with head butts. Back in and Steen wipes Black’s blood all over his face and bites him. Steen follows with strikes, they work into counters and Steen follows with the crossface. Black makes the ropes and to the apron they go as they trade. Black slaps him, they continue to trade and Black counters into an inverted apron DDT. Black rolls back in and Steen cuts him off with the popup powerbomb and sharpshooter. Black makes the ropes, follows witan enziguri and the F5 follows for 2. The standing shooting star press gets 2. The enziguri connects but Steen counters into the pump handled neck breaker for 2. Steen heads up top, but Black cuts him off and follows him up and then hits the running buckle bomb, superkick and covers for 2. Black sits him up top, they trade and Black hits the superplex and rolls until Steen cuts him off and the moonsault follows for 2. Superkick by Steen, they trade and Black cuts him off with superkicks and both men are down. Steen stops the onslaught, heads up top, cut off and Black heads up top and double stomps Steen through the table at ringside. Steen is busted open and Black follows with the superkick and God’s last gift for 2. The Phoenix splash misses, buckle bomb by Steen, and the superkick and package piledriver connects for 2! Steen heads up top, Black fires back and Black counters the avalanche package piledriver and into a RANA; the sharpshooter follows and Steen fights, and has to tap. Champion Tyler Black defeated Kevin Steen @ 23:05 via submission [****¼] This was great as both men gave it their all and told a good story along the way. They both played mind games with the other by using each other’s big moves, blood was spilled, and Black finally making Steen submit with his own sharpshooter was such a great way to cap it off. For me, this was a match where Black started to shine and live up to that potential they constantly said he had as this was a really complete and composed performance from him.

