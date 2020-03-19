Csonka’s WrestleTalk No Fans Monday 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Paul Robinson defeated The OJMO @ 6:50 via pin [**¾]

– Chuck Cyrus defeated Adam Maxted, Carlos Romo, Malik, & Paul Sayers @ 9:33 via pin [***¼]

– Gisele Shaw defeated Mercedez Blaze @ 7:40 via submission [**¾]

– David Starr defeated Callum Newman @ 12:42 via pin [***½]

– Lucas Steel and Nathan Cruz defeated Robbie X and Scotty Davis @ 10:18 via pin [***]

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Connor Mills @ 18:30 via pin [****]

– Will Ospreay defeated Bea Priestley @ 15:05 via pin [***¾]

– Alex Shane, Oli Davis, & Kosta K are on commentary.

Paul Robinson vs. The OJMO : They lockup and Paul takes early control with strikes until OJMO counters back into a RANA and dropkick, dumping Paul. OJMO hits a Fosbury flop and back in, Paul cuts him off and follows with a spear off the ropes for 2. Paul takes the heat, OJMO starts to battle back, hits a moonsault press and that gets 2. Paul fights of the half crab for a bit but OJMO gets it on. Paul makes the ropes, slaps OJMO but OJMO follows with a dragon screw. The frog splash eats knees and Paul follows with grounded elbows, a DDT and that gets 2. OJMO counters the RANA but Paul cradles him for 2 and OJMO counters back with a knee strike until Paul takes the ref, hits the low blow and curb stomp for the win. Paul Robinson defeated The OJMO @ 6:50 via pin [**¾] This was really solid stuff with both guys working hard to deliver something enjoyable.

Adam Maxted vs. Carlos Romo vs. Malik vs. Chuck Cyrus vs. Paul Sayers : They get right to it, bodies to he floor and keeping a great pace early on. They aren’t holding back, delivering action just as if they were working in front of a live crowd. Maxted takes control on Romo, until he misses a moonsault allowing Cyrus to attack and hit a massive bomb and then one on Malik and then Sayers. He just powerbombs everyone and Maxted cuts him off, we get a tower of doom and it breaks down into the big move buffet. The finish saw Cyrus Romo hit a spiral tap, cutter and everyone hit wild shit until Cyrus it an F5 and piledriver for the win. Chuck Cyrus defeated Adam Maxted, Carlos Romo, Malik, & Paul Sayers @ 9:33 via pin [***¼] This was a really fun scramble match with some really impressive parts down the stretch.

Mercedez Blaze vs. Gisele Shaw : Blaze gloves up for safety. They lockup and work into counters, until Blaze follows with strikes. Shaw counters back and follows with arm drags and a clothesline for 2. Shaw delivers chops, Blaze counters back with a RANA and John Wooooooooooo for 2. Blaze follows with a running meteora for 2, and then works a grounded full nelson. Shaw fights out, until Blaze hits a neck breaker for 2. Shaw counters back with trouble in paradise, strikes and eat defeat. The spinebuster follows for 2. Shaw follows with a German for 2. Blaze counters back and follows with a spear for 2. She follow with strikes, double knees and a suplex to the buckles for 2. Shaw counters into an arm drag and the arm bar follows until Blaze cradles her for 2. Shaw follows with a DDT for 2. The arm bar finishes it. Gisele Shaw defeated Mercedez Blaze @ 7:40 via submission [**¾] This was really solid, they worked hard and Shaw (the RevPro women’s champions) continues to grow and improve as a performer.

David Starr vs. Callum Newman : They brawl out from the interview area after Starr interrupted Newman. Newman shoves Starr off the stage onto a pile of trainees and follows with a moonsault onto the pile. They get in the ring as Starr cuts him off with a German, until Newman kicks him to the floor. Starr recovers and follows with a suicide dive and Newman regroups with a tope. Back in and Newman follows with an enziguri and then a dropkick to counter the high cross. They trade strikes and light each other up as Starr rocks Newman. Newman keeps firing back though and Starr counters into a choke, Newman fades, tries to fight and makes the ropes. Starr continue to control with strikes. kicks and slaps Newman around. He delivers chops and Newman fires up, Starr keeps firing away and just lights up Newman. Newman counters the powerbomb into code red for 2. The top rope shooting star press gets 2. The last shot connects and that gets 2. They work into counters and Starr cradles him for 2.They trade, as the lariat and the powerbomb across the knee gets 2 for Starr. He follows with strikes, attacks the ankle and follows with the avalanche belly to belly, but Newman counters with a cradle but Starr piledrives him for 2. Han Stansen finally finishes it. David Starr defeated Callum Newman @ 12:42 via pin [***½] Starr was great here, working like a star and also being very giving to Newman. Newman (age 17) won the WrestleTalk scholarship and isn’t very experienced from what I could find online, but I came away impressed and want to see more; this was very good.

Lucas Steel and Nathan Cruz vs. Robbie X and Scotty Davis : Cruz and Davis work into a back and forth opening stretch as Davis takes early control, and then Robbie X taking over until Steel tags in and quickly cuts him off, Robbie X fires back and Cruz is in, Davis joins him and double teams follow from Davis & Robbie X. Cruz cuts him off, working quick tags with Steel and they take the heat on Davis. The heels work quick tags and double teams, grounding Davis. They are overpowering Davis with ease, until Davis hits a desperation lariat. Robbie X tags in, runs wild and hits the double PELE. It breaks down and Davis runs wild with suplexes for near falls. Steel cuts off Robbie X, dumps Davis and back in double teams on Davis follow for 2. Davis makes the comeback, runs them together and the superkick/German combo from the faces follows as Robbie X hits the spiral tap. Steel then chokeslams Davis, and they take out Robbie X as the doomsday device finishes it. Lucas Steel and Nathan Cruz defeated Robbie X and Scotty Davis @ 10:18 via pin [***] This was good, using a nice mix of new and old school tag formula and Robbie X getting to shine.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Connor Mills : They lockup, battling for position as Mills looks to work the arm. Fletcher finally takes him down, following with strikes and covering for 2. Fletcher controls with kicks, until Mills cuts him off, attacking the arm. Fletcher starts favoring his arm as Mills attacks and focuses on it. Fletcher powders, Mills follows and posts Fletcher, again attacking the arm. Fletcher rolls back in but Mills stomps away at the shoulder, and grounds things. Nice control by Mills here, working a smart and composed heat on Fletcher until Fletcher finally fires back, picks up the pace and follows with a Michinoku driver for 2. Mills fires back, delivering chops and uppercuts. The moonsault press follows for 2. They work into counters until Mills hits the poison RANA. The tower of London follows for 2. Mills up top and he rolls through on the 450, and Fletcher follows with the running boot and brainbuster for 2. They trade, firing up and Mills springboarding into a superkick. Fletcher follows with the yakuza kick but Mills counters and hits the mill shot. Fletcher counters another tower of London, and pulls Mills up with him and Mills counters into a DDT and follows with Michinoku driver for 2. Mills up top and the 450 gets 2. The rings of Saturn follows, Fletcher fights and powers up and counters into the Liger bomb for 2. The lariat follows that and the lawn dart and tombstone finishes it. Kyle Fletcher defeated Connor Mills @ 18:30 via pin [****] This was a legit great match, it started slowly and very basic, and built quite beautifully the longer it went, and was a really physical, and at times brutal battle that allowed both guys to shine.

Will Ospreay vs. Bea Priestley : They are hesitant to begin, until they lockup and Will overpowers Bea to the ropes. They trade shoulder tackles, as Will takes control. Will counters the RANA but Bea follows with the ropewalk RANA. She follows with kicks, works the arm until Will counters into the back handspring kick for 2. Will starts to bully Bea a bit, just overpowering his with ease in the corner. Bea fires up and counters into a missile dropkick and the northern lights gets 2. She grounds things with a modified rings of Saturn, but Will makes the ropes. Bea follows with the basement dropkick, maintaining control and hitting a Bea trigger. Will powers out of suplex attempts, and follows with the springboard forearm for 2. Bea fires back, but is quickly cut off with chops. Will just starts kicking her in the face and follows with strikes until Bea fires up and lights up Will with a short flurry of strikes and kicks. She heads up top but Will dumps her to the floor and Bea counters the Sasuke special and DDts Will onto the apron. The top rope double stomp follows, and she spills to the floor and is favoring her back. back in and Bea follows with a backdrop capture suplex for a good near fall. They trade from their knees, and then to the feet until Will hits chops, a German, Bea pops up and hits a Bea trigger and code red follows for 2. Will counters, looks for oscutter but Bea counters into an avalanche German for 2. Will counters Bea trigger but Bea hits an enziguri and heads up top. Will follows, Bea slips out and hits cheeky nandos! Will counters the ocean cyclone suplex, they trade and Bea follows with a lariat, keeps wrist control and the kamigoye follows for 2. Will counters the Bea trigger into a Spanish fly, and the finish saw Will hit hidden blade and finally finish Bea off with the storm breaker. [***¾] This was a very good match, Will led a smart one, it didn’t go too long, stayed rather believable, and while Bea got banged u(her back) I felt delivered her cleanest, most composed, and best singles match I’ve ever seen her have.

– Post match, Ospreay cut a promo talking about how the show came together. He put over Bea and said people think she gets work because she’s his girlfriend. Will said he doesn’t have that kind of power and not a lot of people like him because he can be an idiot at times. He said she made a name in STARDOM and was offered a deal “from another company” that she turned down and she’s now in AEW. He asked the entire locker room to come to the ring, thanked the fans for watching and donating, and said he enjoyed doing the show and may do more depending on the quarantines.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.