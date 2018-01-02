Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TJP defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:55 via pin [**½]

– Goldust & Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari @ 11:55 via [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I ranked the Raw women’s division from worst to first at this link.

– I ranked the Smackdown women’s division from worst to first at this link.

– I wrote about the winners in the battle for the Broken Universe at this link.

– I wrote about the top 10 female NXT stars at this link.

– I wrote about how quickly the WWE can change in just 6-years at this link.

– I wrote about 8 possible surprises for the women’s Royal Rumble at this link.

– Commentary says Enzo is still not medically cleared and won’t be here tonight.

Akira Tozawa vs. TJP : TJP is back after a three-month or so break from 205 Live. TJP attacks at the bell, taking Tozawa to the corner and being overly dickish. He looks to work the arm, Tozawa picks up the pace and starts slamming TJP to the mat. He follows with strikes and kicks, and then lays the boots to TJP in the corner. TJP misses the enziguri and eats a kick and senton from Tozawa. TJP to the floor and Tozawa’s suicide dive gets cut off. TJP starts attacking the shoulder, slamming Tozawa to the barricades and post. Back in they go, and TJP lays in mounted strikes. The senton atomico follows, and TJP covers for 2. He goes back to working the arm, grounding Tozawa. More strikes follow, and then back to the arm goes TJP. TJP is just torturing the arm, slamming Tozawa to the buckles as we get “we want Neville” chants. Tozawa finally gets a roll up for 2, but TJP escapes and attacks the arm, hitting a hammerlocked side suplex for 2. TJP goes back to the submission game, keeping things on the mat. Tozawa tries to fire up once again, but TJP continues to ground things, because it’s the most exciting hour of action on TV. TJP hits a clothesline, covering for 2. Tozawa fires up to his feet, hits a kick to he face and we have a double down. Tozawa hits kicks and a Saito suplex, sends TJP to the floor and follows with the suicide dive. Back in they go, and Tozawa covers for 2. Tozawa hits a head kick, and heads up top for the big senton, but TJP rolls to the apron and rakes Tozawa’s eyes and slams him to the post. TJP hits the detonation kick and picks up the win.TJP defeated Akira Tozawa @ 9:55 via pin [**½] TJP picks up an important win on his return, in a technically solid match that no one cared about. It’s quite frankly depressing to watch these guys in front of such dead crowds.

– Goldust & Cedric Alexander talk about their match tonight. Alexander says he’s honored to team with a legend, and jokes about Goldy being over 205. Goldy says they are friends, and he’s here to see the whole thing through, because Cedric is a rising star, and will help him on his quest for gold. They are like Thelma & Louise or Tango & Cash.

– Gallagher runs down Itami pre-match, noting that he’s not here to compete, but instead to hurt people. We get replays of Itami hurting Kendrick, and Gallagher wants revenge.

Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher : This is a rematch from last week, where Gallagher was looking for revenge, since Itami broke Kendrick’s face with a GTS; he failed. Gallagher attacks with the umbrella, but Itami cuts him off and works him over. Gallagher hits him with the umbrella, which had a pipe in it and betas down Itami as he starts getting revenge for Kendrick. Refs finally make the save. They probably should have done this last week instead of having Itami beat him in the first match. This feud will continue.

– Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari are interviewed about tonight’s main event. They weren’t ready for Goldust last night; he’s not even a cruiserweight. They will win in the name of Enzo Amore tonight. Goldust arrives and says Gulak’s breath stinks.

Goldust & Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari : Daivari & Alexander to begin. They lock up, work basic back and forth to begin. Alexander picks up the pace, hits the head scissors and dropkick for 2. Alexander grounds the action, and then tags in Goldust. Gulak gets the tag as well, but Goldust grounds him, and then plays around with Gulak, scaring him. Daivari tags back in, they lock up and Goldust hits a shoulder block, and they run the ropes and Goldust teases being blown up. Daivari attacks and takes him to the corner, and he and Gulak work tags and work over Goldust in the corner. Goldust fights back, but gets cut off as Gulak & Daivari continue to isolate him and keep him grounded. Alexander finally gets the tag, he runs wild until Daivari trips him up on the springboard attempt. Gulak tags in as they take the heat on Alexander. Goldust makes a save, but more double teams follow. Alexander tries to fire up, but gets cut off and grounded again. EXCITEMENT. Alexander is then tossed to the floor, and then slammed to the steps. Back in and Daivari covers for 2. Alexander hits a desperation jawbreaker and the neutralizer, and finally gets the tag to Goldust. Gulak in as well. Goldust runs wild, hitting a bulldog and taking Daivari to the floor. The snap slam follows on both Gulak & Daivari. Goldust heads up top, changes his mind and goes to the 2nd rope, drops down and hits uppercuts on both. Alexander flies in over Goldust and sends Gulak & Daivari to the floor. Alexander wipes them out with a dive, back in and the lumbar check finished Gulak again. Goldust & Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari @ 11:55 [**] This was ok at best, longer than the Raw match, but not better. It’s another 205 Live match that feels like a bland Raw match with little fellas.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

4 legend