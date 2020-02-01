Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.31.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza @ 6:30 via pin [***]

– Danny Burch defeated Brian Kendrick @ 7:15 via DQ [**]

– Angel Garza defeated Tyler Breeze @ 11:50 via pin [***]

Raul Mendoza vs. Joaquin Wilde : They lockup and work into counters as Wilde grounds him. Mendoza counters out and they pick up the pace, head scissors by Wilde and they trade covers, ending in a standoff. Wilde dumps Mendoza but Mendoza slides back in and cuts him off with a dropkick. He follows with chops, Wilde fires back as Mendoza levels him and covers for 2. He grounds Wilde, working a cobra clutch. Wilde fights to his feet, but Mendoza lays in chops. Wilde dumps him and follows with a tope. Back in and Wilde follows with clotheslines, kicks and the high cross is countered with a Mendoza dropkick. The catatonic and lionsault follows for 2. Wilde cradles him for 2, Mendoza fires back until Wilde hits the poison RANA and the Wilde thing finishes it. Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza @ 6:30 via pin [***] This was a good opener, and it was great to see Wilde finally pick up a win.

– They shake hands post match, because they are fine young lads.

Danny Burch vs. Brian Kendrick : This is a rematch from last week, where Daivari helped Kendrick win. Daivari is at ringside. Kendrick powders at the bell. Back in and Kendrick powders again. Kendrick tries to attack off the distraction, Burch cuts him off and Burch fights them off, works over Kendrick on the floor and whips him to the barricade. Back in as Kendrick powders. Kendrick slams him onto the announce table, Burch favor his knee and makes it back in. Kendrick chokes him out, Daivari attacks and Kendrick starts working the knee as he grounds the action. Kendrick follows with kicks, Burch fights him off until Kendrick chokes him out in the ropes. Burch fights off Daivari, follows with back elbows on Kendrick and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Daivari distracts him, they try to steal the pin ala last week but Burch escapes, hits a head butt and Daivari runs in for the DQ. Danny Burch defeated Brian Kendrick @ 7:15 via DQ [**] The match was really flat and boring with a bad finish, but at least Oney is back to reunite with Burch. The bad news is that it sets up a tag match, which means more Daivari.

– The heels attack post match with a chair until ONEY makes the save. THROW EM UP!

– Commentary hypes Jordan Devlin’s cruiserweight title win at Worlds Collide. He will be on 205 Live next week.

Angel Garza vs. Tyler Breeze : They lockup and work to the ropes. Garza talks shit and they lockup again, shoulder tackle by Garza and he celebrates. Garza looks to ground things, hits a shoulder tackle as Breeze takes him down and poses. Garza is not pleased. He shoves Breeze and they pick up the pace, Breeze counters the pants removal with an enziguri and Garza powders. To the floor and Garza attacks, chokes him out and back in, Garza covers for 2. He works him over in the corner, and again covers for 2. Garza grounds things, escapes, but Garza cuts him off with a corner dropkick. THE PANTS ARE OFF. Garza takes him up top, follows with strikes and into the tree of WHOA and Garza hits the PK for 2. Garza grounds things, maintaining control. Breeze fights to his feet, follows with strikes and a dropkick. Clotheslines follow for 2. They work up top and Garza fights him off but leaps into the supermodel kick for 2. Gaza fires back, hits the knee strike and covers for 2. The inverted slingshot suplex also gets 2. He follows with a dropkick, heads up top and Breeze rolls away. Garza drops down, follows with kicks, back up top and Breeze rolls away again. Garza’s moonsault eats feet as Breeze cradles him for 2. Garza quickly hits the wing clipper for the win. Angel Garza defeated Tyler Breeze @ 11:50 via pin [***] This was a good match with simple booking. Garza is a former champion looking to get back into the title mix, while Breeze had been undefeated on 205 Live. Garza picks up the win and gets closer to the title shot.

