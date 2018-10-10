Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.10.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lince Dorado defeated Lio Rush @ 9:40 via DQ [***]

– Tony Nese defeated Cedric Alexander @ 15:12 via pin [***¾]

– Lio Rush arrives for his open challenge.

Lio Rush vs. Lince Dorado : The crowd is behind Dorado here as they lock up and they work into some slick counters and into a stalemate. Rush attacks with kicks and strikes; Dorado hits a RANA and dropkick. The back breaker follows and the splash gets 1. Dorado follows with strikes, and then heads up top and Rush knocks him to the floor. The suicide dive follows. Rush then slams him to the barricade and back in, covers for 2. Rush follows with strikes and a back rake. The belly to back suplex gets 2. Rush grounds things, but Dorado fights to his feet and Rush cuts him off with a flurry of strikes. Rush attacks the mask; Dorado fights back and lays in big rights. Rush hits a dropkick, but Dorado hits clotheslines, a spin kick and a slam. Dorado to the ropes, and Rush follows him up and gets knocked down. Dorado hits the high cross for 2. Rush fires back with kicks, and a spinning unprettier for 2. Rush heads up top and Dorado rolls away. Rush drops down and Dorado cradles him for 2. The superkick follows and Dorado fires up and hits a broncobuster and lethal injection. The tornillo follows. Back in and Dorado up top and Maria Kanellis arrives. Mike then attacks Dorado for the DQ. Lince Dorado defeated Lio Rush @ 9:40 via DQ [***] This was a good back and forth opener and angle to introduce Kanellis. Working with the Luchas will be a good way to introduce him as they have good matches with everyone. It’s a big chance for Kanellis, who has been trapped on Main Event and couldn’t find Monday Night Raw with a channel guide.

– Kanellis beats the shit out of Dorado and lays him out.

– Murphy comments on becoming the new champion. He’s not here, as he’s celebrating in Australia. He’ll return when he’s ready.

– Mustafa Ali will have a falls count anywhere match with Itami in two weeks and meets with Alexander. Ali warns his friend that the match with Nese is coming too soon, but Alexander plans to send a message tonight.

– Gulak & Gallagher comment on turning on Kendrick last week. They did what they needed to do, because Kendrick lost his killer instinct. Next week, they take out Akira Tozawa.

Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander : Nese poses and they lock up. Alexander looks to ground things, they pick up the pace and then into a standoff. They lockup, Nese looks to work the arm and starts out wrestling a now frustrated Alexander. Alexander hits a dropkick, lays in chops and then lays the boots to Alexander. Alexander gets aggressive, allowing Nese to slam him to the floor and lay the boots to him. Back in and Nese covers for 2. He now grounds the action, but Alexander fights to his feet with knee strikes and a head scissors. Nese cuts off the dive and again grounds things. Nese looks for a springboard moonsault but eats knees. Alexander now fires up, takes out Nese’s knee and hits a running kick. The slingshot flatliner follows, and Alexander takes him to the floor and hits the tope. Back in they go, Alexander looks for a springboard, hits the clothesline and that gets 2. Alexander is frustrated and Nese rolls him up for 2. They trade pin attempts and Alexander hits the Michinoku driver for 2. Nese cuts off Alexander, rocking him with an uppercut and follows with the gut buster for 2. Nese talks shit to Alexander, and Alexander and they trade chops and strikes. Nese lays in big time strikes but Alexander hits the back handspring kick and both men are down. Back to the feet, they trade again and Alexander hits the Spanish fly for 2 as Nese gets the ropes. Alexander again shows frustration, Nese trips him up on the apron and counters the lumbar check, Alexander argues with the ref and Nese Germans him to the buckles and the running Nese connects. Nese up top and the 450 finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Cedric Alexander @ 15:12 via pin [***¾] I LOVE that Alexander lost here. It shows that he was emotionally rocked by his loss; it could make for a great redemption story. In the past, this was the kind of match where Alexander would overcome and win, but his frustrations and insecurities cost him here. Nese desperately needed a win, and as Murphy’s friend, it’s more salt in the wound of Alexander. This was a very, very good match that delivered in action and story.

– End Scene.

