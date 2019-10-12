Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese @ 11:55 via pin [***]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Chris Bey @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 12:45 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights of Lio Rush winning the cruiserweight championship on Wednesday.

Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch : Lorcan and Gulak begin. They lock up, Nese tags in and grounds Lorcan. Lorcan fights to his feet, hits a shoulder tackle and Burch tags in. He follows with uppercuts, and Lorcan joins in for double teams. Nese battles back, fights them off and dumps Burch. He tags in Gulak and isolates Lorcan in the corner. Nese in and the moonsault follows for 2. Burch tags in and lay into Nese, hits the missile dropkick and Nese cuts him off as Gulak provides the distraction. Gulak in and they double team Burch. Gulak follows with chops and strikes, and then covers for 2. He grounds the action, Nese tags back in and Burch fires back with strikes and quickly gets cut off wit a spin kick as Nese covers for 2. Nese grounds the action, works him over and tags in Gulak as he keeps the action grounded. He and Nese work quick tags, and Nese chokes out Burch in the ropes. Gulak back in and maintains the heat, but Burch counters back and tags in Lorcan. He runs wild, hits a plancha and then another dive. The running uppercut to Nese follows, he heads up top and hits a cannonball onto the heels. Back in and Lorcan follows with corner attacks on both. The DDT follows on Gulak, half and half on Nese onto Gulak gets 2. Burch tags in and they isolate Gulak with double teams, and the powerbomb gets 2. Nese cuts off the doomsday uppercut, it breaks down and Nese hits the 450 for 2. Lorcan in to save Burch, they all trade strikes as Lorcan & Burch take control. the double team DDT finishes Gulak. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Drew Gulak & Tony Nese @ 11:55 via pin [***] This was a good professional wrestling tag team match that no one cared about.

– We get an Isaiah Scott video package.

– We get comments from Gulak & Lio following Wednesday’s cruiserweight title change.

– Daivari arrives and says he loves Vegas because he’s a high roller. He loves that he can come and go while the trash have to stay there when he leaves.

Ariya Daivari vs. Chris Bey : Bey getting looks from everyone as of late. Daivari lays in strikes to begin, beating down Bey. Bey battles back and then gets dumped. Daivari dropkicks him back to the floor, and then slams him to the steps. Back in and Daivari follows with a clothesline and an iconoclasm. He talks shit, Bey fires back and Daivari cuts him off with the uranage. The hammerlock lariat finishes it. Ariya Daivari defeated Chris Bey @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Boring squash.

No DQ Match: Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa : Kendrick attacks and they trade strikes on the ground. Kendrick powders, gets a kendo and Tozawa gets one of his own. Tozawa attacks with kendo shots, chops and a jab. He follows with kicks, chokes him out and Kendrick fires back but runs into a RANA. Tozawa looks for a suicide dive but Kendrick tosses a chair into his face to stop that. He slams him to the steps, and then does it again. Kendrick slides a chair in and DDTs Tozawa onto it and covers for 2. Kendrick follows with kendo shots, gets duct tape and tapes Tozawa to the ropes. He lays in more kendo shots, brings in a bunch of chairs, and sets them up as the crowd wants tables. Kendrick chokes him out with the kendo, untapes him and looks for sliced bread into the chairs but Tozawa counters and slams Kendrick into them. Tozawa now piles up the chairs, brings in more, and makes a big pile. Kendrick fights back, they fight over a suplex, and Tozawa suplexes him into the chairs. Tozawa now gets a table, but Kendrick tosses a chair into his face and follows with kendo shots. Tozawa fires back with an enziguri, sets up the table and lays Kendrick onto it. He heads to the apron, and the senton follows, sending Kendrick through the table. Backing, Tozawa buries Kendrick under chairs and Mike Kanellis arrives and attacks Tozawa. He beats him down with kendo shots, pulls Kendrick on top of Tozawa and Kendrick wins. Brian Kendrick defeated Akira Tozawa @ 12:45 via pin [**] They were having a good match, but it didn’t hold a candle to their previous street fight some time ago. And then they went with a completely limp dick, because there’s nothing that kills a crowd quicker than Mike Kanellis ruining a match. Is it really that hard to just allow 205 Live to be a good wrestling show?

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 58. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will review week two of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview ROH Glory by Honor & NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite Review (10.09.19): 8:15

* NXT TV Review (10.09.19): 47:00

* The Comparisons/Winner: 1:14:25

* ROH Glory by Honor 2019 Preview: 1:25:05

* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2019 Preview: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading