Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.17.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak @ 7:00 via DQ [**¾]

– Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, TJP, and Lio Rush @ 15:50 via pin [****¼]

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak : Gallagher is at ringside. They lock up and Gulak grounds the action. Gulak follows with knee strikes, but Tozawa hits a RANA. He follows with kicks and a senton for 2. Tozawa now lays the boots to Gulak, they trade strikes and chops and Tozawa drops Gulak with the jab. Tozawa follows with an octopus stretch, but Gulak escapes with a back breaker and fall away slam for 2. Gulak now grounds things with a half Romero special. He follows with more strikes and covers for 2. The Gory special follows, but Tozawa counters out and lands strikes, but Gulak counters the sunset flip into a powerbomb for 2. Gulak grounds things, bites Tozawa’s ear, which fires up Tozawa and he lands a spin kick. Tozawa heads up top, hits the missile dropkick and shining wizard and Gulak spills to the floor. The dive wipes out Gulak & Gallagher. Back in, Tozawa up top and the senton is cut off by Gallagher for the DQ.Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak @ 7:00 via DQ [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, designed to extend the feud and place Kendrick & Tozawa in the position of former friends with common enemies.

– Post match, Gulak & Gallagher beat down Tozawa until Kendrick makes the save and to get some revenge.

– Drake Maverick meets with Murphy & Nese. He congratulates Murphy on winning the title. Murphy looks forward to the brand being built around them.

– Mike & Maria comment on their debut last week and their new opportunity. Mike wants the title. He faces Lince Dorado next week.

– Itami cuts a promo on ending Ali in their match next week. We also get a promo from Ali, shot in the rain, which was really fucking cool. He’s fired up and plans to get his revenge,

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander vs. TJP vs. Lio Rush : Rush powders as TJP attacks metallic and Alexander takes Nese to the floor. Rush in, picks up the pace and they work into a stand off. The RANA follows and Rush talks trash. Alexander chases, but Nese cuts him off with a clothesline. Metalik in and runs wild on Rush, Nese dumps him and he and Rush work some really fun back and forth. Rush head scissors him to the floor, dropkicks Alexander, and follows him to the floor. Rush rolls Metalik back in, but TJP cuts Rush off and works submissions on both until Nese breaks it up and he Germans Rush for 2. Nese posts TJP, dumps Alexander, and poses. Nese dumps Rush and grounds Metalik. The belly to back suplex gets 2. Nese again tosses Alexander to the floor and goes back to work on Metalik. It’s all Nese until Alexander sneaks in and cradles him for 2. Nese hits a lariat, he and Metalik blow a moonsault catch spot and Metalik hits a suplex for 2. Alexander and Metalik work back and forth, Alexander hits the springboard clothesline and he attacks Nese. He lays in kicks on TJP & Nese, and the flatliner gets 2. Rush back in and fights off TJP, they work up top and TJP dumps him to the floor. Metalik follows him up, Alexander joins in and Nese is back and it breaks down into the big move buffet and near falls. The crowd loves it. Nese and Metalik brawl, Metalik starts to run wild, TJP cuts him off, Rush lays in kicks on TJP, but Nese dumps him. Alexander hits the neutralizer kick but Nese kicks out at 2. Metalik superkicks Alexander, but gets knocked to the floor. The tope by Alexander follows, and TJP now rips at Metalik’s mask. Metalik fights him off, hits a suicide dive, TJP dives to the floor and Nese powerbombs Rush onto the pile. Nese fights off Alexander, Metalik attacks with chops and a superkick and sling blade. Metalik up top, TJP shoves him off and knee bars Nese. Alexander makes the save, but he gets knee barred until Metalik makes the save. He dumps TJP and follows with a moonsault to the floor. Rush takes down Nese, heads up top and Alexander cuts him off, lumbar check, but Nese rolls up Alexander for the win. Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik, Cedric Alexander, TJP, and Lio Rush @ 15:50 via pin [****¼] This was a great sprint style/spotfest style match that the brand doesn’t do all that often and really clicked here. It was an absolutely tremendous match, with a ton of great work and spots, but also had some story to it. You had the follow up to TJP vs. lucha house party with he and Metalik here, as well as follow up from the previous week’s Nese vs. Alexander match. These were all constant threads throughout the match, and really pulled it together amongst the inanity of great moves. This was a great match with great stories and great action, and now, Nese seems primed for a title shot, against his training partner, friend, and new champion Buddy Murphy. The falloff Alexander also continues.

