Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– The Singhs defeated Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan & Ariya Daivari @ 19:00 via pin [**¾]

– Drake Maverick announces a deal with Regal & NXT, noting that NXT stars will be performing on 205 Live. He also wished the former stars of 205 Live well on Raw & Smackdown.

Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher : Gallagher attacks during Kendrick’s entrance and they brawl. Gallagher follows with the dropkick against the barricade, but Kendrick attacks with kendo shots. The match officially starts as they come into the ring and Kendrick takes control and follows with a suplex for 2. Kendrick whips him to the buckles, talks some shit and covers for 2. He grounds the action, working the ribs. Gallagher counters out, follows with strikes and dumps Kendrick. He follows and slams Kendrick to the barricade and follows with a suplex on the floor. Back in and Gallagher heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Kendrick counters back into the captain’s hook Gallagher counters out, hits the head butt and corner dropkick for 2. Gallagher grabs the kendo stick, the ref stops him and Kendrick slams him to the buckles and hits sliced bread for the win. Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, but factory reset Kendrick is really bland these days, while Gallagher is much better but constantly booked like shit.

– Angel Garza is coming to 205 Live to replace the handsomeness lost when Humberto Carrillo was drafted to Raw.

The Singhs vs. Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads : Samer takes control early and dances. They lock up and Kickpads 1 dances and follows with an arm drag. Samer cuts him of and lays the boots to him. Sunil tags in and double teams follow. Sunil lays in chops and grounds the action. Kickpads 1 battles back, but gets cut off and Kickpads 2 tags in and runs into a spin kick. Samer tags in and the superkick/Russian legs weep follows. The double superkick connects and the Bollywood blast finishes it. The Singhs defeated Jimmy & Johnny Kickpads @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Leave it to The Singhs to get a feature match and be completely boring with their time; they’ve been studying their Mike Kanellis tapes.

– Lio Rush returns to 205 Live next week.

Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari : The heels attack Lorcan to begin, beating him down and taking time to celebrate. Lorcan battles back and dumps Nese and then Daivari. He celebrates and then follows with chops on Nese. He follows with knee strikes but Daivari cradles him for 2. Lorcan cuts him off and uppercuts Nese but Daivari cradles him again for 2. Lorcan chases him, but Nese cuts him off. He follows wit a flurry of kicks and Daivari cradles Nese for 2. Back in and Lorcan Nese work over Daivari. Daivari fires back but Lorcan catches him with an uppercut, one for Nese but the suicide dive is cut off. Back in and Nese follows with a leg drop for 2. He grounds the action, as Daivari naps on the floor. Lorcan hits a jawbreaker, but Daivari cuts him off with a DDT for 2. He lays the boots to Lorcan, we get some boring chants and Lorcan fires back with an uppercut. Nese cuts him off, hits a spin kick and covers for 2. Nese follows with ground and pound, Daivari back in and they lay the boots to Lorcan. Lorcan fights but they double team suplex him. Daivari turns on Nese, again, and follows with strikes. Lorcan fires back, runs the heels together and Lorcan starts to run wild. He dumps Nese, and follows with a dive to wipe out both men. He heads up top and follows with a cannonball onto both. Back in and Lorcan fires up with corner attacks on both. The double blockbuster follows for 2 on both. Nese stuns Lorcan of the ropes, hits the moonsault but Daivari makes the save. Daivari hits the uranage for 2. Daivari superkicks Lorcan, hits iconoclasm on Nese onto Lorcan and covers for 2. Lorcan hits a half and half on Daivari, but Nese cuts him off. He hits the Fosbury flop on Daivari and the 450 misses. Half and half by Lorcan follows for 2 as Daivari makes the save. Daivari up top and the splash is cut off by Nese, he follows him up and Lorcan dumps Nese and superplexes Daivari but Nese hits the sunset driver for the win on Lorcan. Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan & Ariya Daivari @ 19:00 via pin [**¾] Can we draft Daivari to FCW? Hated the layout here, too much one on one with one guy napping on the floor. It’s the laziest triple threat cliché of all time. I feel bad for the cruiserweights at this point, some of them are obviously still working hard but no one cares. Daivari was bad, Nese was pretty good, and Lorcan was great so this was pretty good overall, but the atmosphere was completely dead for it.

