Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.24.18 (Episode 100)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mike Kanellis defeated Lince Dorado @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Hideo Itami @ 15:30 [****¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I did a column, “Where Are They Now, The Cruiserweight Classic Finals Performers” which you can check out at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado : Maria, Kalisto, & Metalik are at ringside. Dorado attacks with rights at the bell, knocking Kanellis on his ass. He follows with a head scissors and dropkick. Kanellis tries to fire back, but Dorado lays in more strikes but Kanellis cuts him off. TJP watched on from backstage as Kanellis chokes out Dorado. Dorado fights back and dumps Kanellis. Maria distracts him, allowing Kanellis to land a big right and he follows with ground and pound. Kanellis now hits clotheslines, and works over Dorado in the corner. More clotheslines connect and Kanellis covers for 2. He grounds the action, Dorado fights to his feet, but Kanellis drags him back down and keeps Dorado grounded. Kanellis slams him down, follows with rights, and the twister suplex connects for 2. Kanellis grounds things once again, Dorado fires backup to his feet and hits a RANA for 2. Kanellis connects with a superkick, and that gets 2. Dorado pops up and hits a spin kick, follows with clotheslines, and chops. The enziguri follows and Dorado takes Kanellis up top, hits the RANA and covers for 2. Dorado’s back gives out, but he hits a spinebuster and heads up top. Kanellis avoids, and Dorado rolls through and into a spinebuster for 2. Dorado hits the lethal injection and plancha. Back in and Dorado up top and hits the shooting star press for 2 as Kanellis makes the ropes. To the floor and Dorado hits a RANA. Back in and Kanellis cuts him off and hits the neck breaker for the win. Mike Kanellis defeated Lince Dorado @ 11:40 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with it feeling more like a showcase for Dorado more than Kanellis. Kanellis came off as fine but unspectacular in his debut.

– Drake maverick thanks the fans for supporting 205 Live through 100 episodes and more to come. He puts over tonight’s main event. Next week, there will be a #1 contender’s match to determine Buddy Murphy’s first challenger.

– Kendrick promises to show no mercy when he faces Jack Gallagher next week.

– We get highlights from last week’s great main event. Lio Rush says he wasn’t defeated last week and Nese won via luck. Rush reminds us that he is still undefeated in singles action.

-Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese arrive. They talk about next week’s #1 contender’s match and says Nese should be the top contender. They run 205 Live now.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali : They lockup and Itami lays in a flurry of strikes, taking Ali to the floor. Ali back in and hits a RANA and plancha, covering for 2. Ali slams Itami to the steps, rolls him back in and lays in chops. Itami cuts off the springboard attack, sending Ali to the floor and covering for 2. Itami whips him to the barricade, and back in, Itami follows with knee strikes. Itami lays in kicks and covers for 2. Itami continue to kick away at Ali, yelling about respect, and again covers for 2. Itami keeps him grounded, lays in more kicks, but Ali cuts him off with superkicks and both men are down. Back to the feet, Ali hits kicks and a rolling x-factor for 2. Itami powders to the floor, Ali follows and Itami trips him off the barricade, sending him crashing to the floor. Itami celebrates, and Ali flies off the barricade and attacks. He dismantles the announce table, lays Itami on it and follows him onto it. Itami fights back and works a half crab. Ali fights out with kicks, but Itami kicks him off an into the barricade, covering for 2. They brawl into the crowd, and Ali hits a superkick for 2. They work back to ringside and Itami cuts him off with kicks and slams Ali to the steps. Itami separates the steps, tries to reposition them, but Ali cuts him off and they brawl on the ramp and Itami decapitates Ali with a lariat for 2. Back in and they work up top, Ali knocks Itami onto the steps and flies onto him with a high cross for 2. Ali gets a table but Itami stops him with a running kick. Itami moves the steps, and slams Ali into them. Itami gets the other steps and tries to slam them on Ali but Ali moves. Ali now runs off the steps and into a tornado DDT. He sets up the table and lays Itami onto it. Ali heads up top and HITS THE 450 through the table for the win! Mustafa Ali defeated Hideo Itami @ 15:30 [****¼] This was a great match, worked with tremendous aggression and really playing off of the hate in the feud extremely well. The pacing was good, it constantly built to the end, and they used the stipulation very well. In the end, Ali doesn’t only win, but does so in a definitive way to end the feud and get him into match that could give him a cruiserweight title shot. This was a 100% certified banger right here.

– Drake Maverick announces Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese for a title shot.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”