Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.25.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan @ 7:15 via pin [**¾]

– Raul Mendoza defeated Tony Nese @ 11:25 via pin [**]

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:25 via pin [**]

Champion Lio Rush vs. Oney Lorcan : Test of strength to begin with Lorcan taking control. Lio counters out, but Lorcan hits a shoulder tackle for 2. He grounds things, Lio fights to get back to his feet and hits an enziguri for 2. Lorcan fires back, hits a knee strike and covers for 2. Lorcan grounds things again, and the cradle gets 2. Lio escapes, kicks Lorcan to he floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Lio rolls through on the frog splash and Lorcan hits the blockbuster for 2. Lio counters the half and half, Lorcan hits uppercuts and takes him up top. Lio fights him off, but Lorcan counters the RANA but Lio counters back into a DDT. Lio follows with strikes, a RANA and clotheslines. The back handspring elbow connects and the springboard stunner follows. The final hour finishes it. Champion Lio Rush defeated Oney Lorcan @ 7:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good but lacked the energy of their NXT match and just wasn’t as good.

– Tony Nese arrives and runs down Lio. He tells Lio to watch his match, as he shows what a real champion looks like. Lio joins commentary.

T9ny Nese vs. Raul Mendoza : they lock up and Nese breaks and takes the rime to pose. Lock up again, they work into counters and Mendoza takes control. Nese hits a shoulder tackle, they pick up the pace and Mendoza follows with the springboard arm drag and RANA. Nese powders and Mendoza follows with a tope to no reaction. Back in, Mendoza heads up top and Nese rolls to the floor. Mendoza hits a dropkick and Nese cuts him off back in the ring and covers for 2. He follows with ground and pound, a leg drop and covers for 2. Nese grounds things, and this place is silent. Mendoza slowly fires back, lays in strikes and Nese cuts him off with a head kick for 2. Nese grounds things again, making sure the fans have nothing to cheer for. He follows with knee strikes and stuns Mendoza over the ropes. He misses the springboard moonsault. Mendoza follows with strikes, a dropkick and missile dropkick for 2.Nese counters back, but Mendoza fires back with a twister suplex for 2. Mendoza heads up top and has to roll through but Nese hits the double stomp for 2. They trade strikes, Mendoza fires up and Nese cuts him off, and trips up Mendoza. The Fosbury flop follows. Nese talks shit to Lio, gets distracted and Mendoza cradles him for the win. Raul Mendoza defeated Tony Nese @ 11:25 via pin [**] The match was solid in terms of execution, nut no one cared. Sat some point, you have to change plans and try to make people care. It felt way longer than it actually was an the finish was clichéd bullshit.

– The Singhs cut a promo and are on the run since they have the 24/7title.

– Brian Kendrick arrives, and rants about earning the right to call yourself a professional wrestler. There used to be a protocol to it all, shaking hands and calling people sir. This is bad. My daughter has turned on this how and wants us to leave for Waffle House right away. Kendrick says all these selfish kids do is look at social media. He runs down the crowd for not understanding him, no sir, they just don’t care. He runs down Drake Maverick so he’s the new Mike Kanellis. He wants an answer next week. WOOF this was bad.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari : Daivari attacks, and works over Scot with strikes, but Scott counters back, hits a head scissors and dropkick, he follows with a superkick on the floor. Back in and the cover gets 2. Daivari cuts him off, dumps him and slams him to the steps and then the barricade. Back in and Daivari slams him to the buckles. He follows with strikes, Scott fires back, heads up top and Daivari hits a superplex for 2. To the floor and they trade, Scott cuts him off with a springboard moonsault back in the ring. He follows with chops, rights and flying forearm. Scott hits a German and flatliner for 2. Daivari counters back, and hits the uranage for 2, He talks shit, Scott fires back and lays in chops. He follows with kicks, but Daivari hits a rolling elbow and superkick for 2. Scott counters the hammerlock lariat and the swerve kick finishes it. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 6:25 via pin [**] This was ok at best, but should have been a showcase for Scott, instead, Daivari controlled too much and had issues keeping up with Scott as he dragged down another match.

