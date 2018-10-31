Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 10.31.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:15 via pin [**¾]

– Gran Metalik defeated Javier Botas y Medias @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– #1 Contender’s Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese @ 13:40 via pin [***½]

Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher : Drew Gulak is on commentary. Gallagher slaps Kendrick and they brawl right away. Gallagher powders and Kendrick follows with a basement dropkick. Gallagher cuts him off, and back in Gallagher hits a suplex and covers for 2. Gallagher whips him to the buckles, and then grounds the action. Gallagher follows with a side back breaker, and that gets 2. Gallagher lays in strikes and kicks, Kendrick keeps firing up and now fires back. he avoids the charge and hits a forearm strike and backdrop. Kendrick lay sin more rights, and then the leg lariat gets 2. Gallagher fights off the captain’s hook, so Kendrick hits a tiger suplex into he captain’s hook. Gallagher barely makes the ropes. He stuns Kendrick of the ropes, and slingshots into a rear naked choker, but Kendrick makes the ropes. Gallagher misses the corner dropkick, superkick by Kendrick, and Gulak looks to get involved, but Tozawa makes the save. Sliced bread by Kendrick and that’s that. Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with Kendrick getting some revenge in winning. I like Tozawa and Kendrick as uneasy allies with common enemies.

– Maverick tells Alexander he’ll get his rematch when he feels he’s ready, and mentions Alexander has lost three matches in a row. Alexander isn’t pleased, but understands and will be coming for his rematch.

Gran Metalik vs. Javier Botas y Medias : Javier attacks, but Metalik fires back with chops and a reverse sling blade. Metalik up top and hits the ropewalk elbow drop for the win. Gran Metalik defeated Javier Botas y Medias @ 1:00 via pin [NR] This was the momentum building squash to set up Gran Metalik for his upcoming match with TJP.

– Post match, TJP attacks Metalik and rips his mask off before running away.

– Next week on 205 Live, and Buddy Murphy will face one of the UK brand’s best in Mark Andrews.

– Mike and Maria are here. TJP arrives with Metalik’s mask and offers to show Mike the ropes and welcome him to 205 Live. Maria knows he wants protection and they leave to talk, likely setting up a tag with the Luchas soon.

Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese : Ali’s ribs and arm are all taped up, selling the damage of last week’s match. Nese immediately attacks the ribs, and then tosses Ali into the buckles. Nese trips him up but Ali hits a RANA and dropkicks Nese to the floor. Nese counters the plancha and hits a fall away slam into the ramp, Ali is down and clutching at his ribs. Back in and Nese covers for 2. He continues to focus on and work the ribs of Ali with knee strikes and covers again for 2. Nese lays the boots to him, but Ali gets a cradle for 2. Nese now counters the DDT into a northern lights suplex for 2. Nese now grounds things with a body scissors. Nese now follows with a spin kick to the gut and then hits a pop up flapjack for 2. Ali manage to pull Nese off the ropes, and Nese hits his head on the way down. This allows Ali to follow with strikes, but Nese stuns him off the ropes, and back in and Ali hits a big sitout powerbomb and both men are down. Ali avoids a charge, and hits the rolling x-factor and then a tope. Back in, Ali up top and hits the high cross and that gets 2. They trade kicks and knee strikes, and Ali covers for 2. Ali sets Nese up, heads up top and Nese cuts him off but Ali fights back and hits the springboard into a DDT for 2. Ali back up top, Nese hits a big right and follows him up and hits the landslide gut buster ala Dean Malenko for 2. Nese lays the boots to Ali, rips off the bandages, and lays in repeated kicks to the ribs. The ref admonishes Nese, allowing Ali to get a cradle for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese @ 13:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, Nese has been locked in for the last month or so, delivering some of his better WWE performances, while Ali continues to deliver every timeout and is just a great babyface.

– Nese attacks post match but Alexander makes the save. Buddy Murphy arrives and he’s not impressed, book that tag match Teddy Long. Also, don’t trust Cedric, he has those crazy eyes.

– Next Week: Buddy Murphy vs. Marks Andrews.

– End Scene.

