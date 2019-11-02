Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Swerve Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 10:10 via pin [**]

– Jack Gallagher defeated Ray Jazikoff @ 3:20 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza @ 14:30 via pin [***¼]

Swerve Scott vs. Ariya Daivari : This is an unnecessary rematch from last week. Daivari attacks before the bell and takes control right away. He slams Scott to the mat, and then grounds the action. Scott fights to his feet. Counters a suplex and hits one of his own. He follows with flurry of kicks, the uppercut off the ropes and then a German. The complete shot follows for 2. Daivari fires back but Scott cuts him off and hits draping DDT for 2. Daivari counters with a superkick and iconoclasm for 2. Scott counters the hammerlock lariat but Daivari cradles him for 2. The uranage follows and he covers for 2. Scott fires back, they trade and work into a double down. Scott cuts Daivari off with a superkick and double stomp to the floor. Back in and Scott heads up top and Daivari cuts him off with an overhead toss. Daivari misses the frog splash and Scott hits the leaping side kick for the win. Swerve Scott defeated Ariya Daivari @ 10:10 via pin [**] Daivari managed to have two boring matches with Scott in back to back weeks, put this dude in the fucking bin; Swerve deserves better, he’s not a miracle worker. The crowd just didn’t care here either.

Jack Gallagher vs. Ray Jazikoff : They lock up and work into counters as Gallagher takes control, grounding things. Ray escapes, hits a shoulder tackle and Gallagher cuts him off with a head butt. To the floor and Gallagher slams him to the barricade, works him over and follows with the gentleman’s dropkick. Back in and another dropkick follows for the win. Jack Gallagher defeated Ray Jazikoff @ 3:20 via pin [NR] A gentlemanly squash.

– Next week, NXT UK stars will be part of 205 Live.

Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza : They lock up and pickup the pace, working into counters and Mendoza gets the cradle for 2. Lio trips him up and follows with a RANA to he floor. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Lio lays the boots to him and the suplex follows for 2. Lo heads up top, Mendoza cuts him off with an enziguri and neck breaker for 2. He follows with chops, a corner clothesline and basement dropkick for 2. He lays the boots to Lio but no one cares as they chant for Aiden English. Lio fights to his feet, lays in rights but Mendoza cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Mendoza grounds the action, Lio battles back, hits a jawbreaker and Mendoza then destroys him with a running kick for 2. Mendoza hits a suplex, heads up top and Lio rolls to the apron. Mendoza follows him and they trade strikes. superkick by Mendoza but Lio kicks him to the floor and follows wit a moonsault. Back in and Lio firs up with clotheslines, the back handspring elbow and a flurry of strikes and kick follow for 2. Mendoza fires back with a knee strike and missile dropkick for 2. The catatonic follows for 2. Lio counters back, and rolls into a half crab. Mendoza fights out, Lio hits the come up stunner and final hour for the win. Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza @ 14:30 via pin [***¼] The crowd didn’t care early on, but they worked really hard and got them interested by the end; good match

