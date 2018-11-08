Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.07.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kalisto & Lince Dorado defeated Mike Kanellis & TJP @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Lio Rush defeated Hammond Edgar @ 2:02 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:50 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Kalisto & Lince Dorado vs. Mike Kanellis & TJP : Maria is out with Mike. Kalisto and TJP to begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. TJP then attacks the mask, but Kalisto fights him off and they work into some fun counters. The dropkick by Kalisto follows and he and Dorado now work double teams. Mike tags in and gets dumped as the luchas pose. Mike back in with Dorado, he attacks with kicks and lays the boots to Dorado. Dorado fires back picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and dropkick. Mike fights to his feet as TJP gets in a cheap shot. TJP follows with strikes and a senton atomico for 2. Mike tags backing and double teams follow. Mike grounds things, and then whips Dorado to the buckles and follows with clotheslines; the cover gets 2. TJP tags back in and grounds the action. Dorado tries to fire back, and sends TJP to the floor. He knocks Mike to the floor and tags in Kalisto. The high cross follows and then a tornilo and kicks all connect. The rolling kick follows, but Mike pulls him to the floor and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Mike grounds the action and follows with clubbing strikes but Kalisto counters into a DDT. Tags to Dorado and TJP. High cross by Dorado, and he follows with kicks and a flapjack on Mike. Superkick and a moonsault and another and a third connect on TJP and Mike makes the save. The lethal injection takes out TJP and the luchas hit moonsaults to the floor. Back in and TJP pulls the knee bar on Dorado until Kalisto makes the save. Kalisto dumps Mike and hits a suicide dive. TJP attacks Dorado’s mask and gets it, but Dorado has on another mask and hits the RANA into a cradle for the win. Kalisto & Lince Dorado defeated Mike Kanellis & TJP @ 10:10 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, and action-packed opener, with the faces getting some revenge and outsmarting the heels. They also avoided a definitive/feud ending finish, leaving some meat on the bone so that they can come back to this.

– Cedric Alexander is working out at the performance center, and Lio Rush arrives and mocks him for losing his confidence. They set up a match for next week.

Lio Rush vs. Hammond Edgar : They lock up and Edgar actually works some slick stuff and takes early control. The enziguri follows but Rush kicks him to the floor. Rush gets aggressive after suffering some embarrassment and just beats this young man down. The frog splash finishes it. Lio Rush defeated Hammond Edgar @ 2:02 via pin [NR] Rush remains undefeated in singles action and showed some good fire here.

– Lio Rush dedicates his win to Cedric and makes fun of his slump, and mocks him for going back to the PC. He knows that Cedric works hard, but there is no one on Rush’s level. Next week, the age of Alexander meets the final hour, tick tock Cedric.

– Mustafa Ali cuts a promo on his title match at Survivor Series against Murphy. This time. He will become champion.

Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mark Andrews : Murphy grounds things right away, Mark tries to counter out and kips up. Murphy takes him back down and they work into counters. Murphy tosses him around and hits a big shoulder tackle. Murphy chases, cuts off the RANA but Mark gets a sunset flip for 2, The enziguri takes Murphy to the floor and Mark follows with a tope into a RANA on the floor. Back in, Mark heads up top and leaps over Murphy but gets caught with a snake eyes. Murphy now tosses him across the ring and follows with shots to the lower back. Murphy keeps tossing him around, follows with elbows and grounds the action. Murphy lays in more elbows and covers for 2. Mark hits a desperation jawbreaker and reverse RANA! Murphy rolls to the floor. Mark follows with a suicide dive, sending Murphy over the announce table. He follows with rights and a dropkick. Mark now runs off the steps and hits a cannonball. Back in and Mark springboards in and gets caught but Mark rolls into a double stomp and standing moonsault. The sunset flip gets 2. Mark lays in rights, Murphy fires back and they trade. Murphy cuts off the tornado DDT and Murphy hits the sitout powerbomb for 2. Mark now counters back with stundog millionaire and heads up top and the shooting star press eats knees. HUGE knee strike by Murphy and Murphy’s Law finishes Mark. Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews @ 10:50 via pin [***½] This was a very good, all action main event with Andrews putting in a good fight but the champion dominated and walked away with another strong win.

– Next Week: Akira Tozawa & Brian Kendrick vs. Drew Gulak & Jack Gallagher and Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”