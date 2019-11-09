Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.08.19  

Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.01.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mansoor defeated Brian Kendrick @ 6:45 via pin [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Match For The Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 12:20 via pin [***¼]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza @ 5:55 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We’re taped from Full Sail University this week.

Mansoor vs. Brian Kendrick : Kendrick attacks at the bell, laying in strikes until Mansoor counters back and follows with a dropkick. Kendrick attacks his arm in the buckle, drags him to the floor and slams the arm to the barricade. Back in and divorce court follows. Kendrick follows with knee drops to the arm and grounds the action, continuing to work the arm. Kendrick poses, and works the arm in the ropes. He keeps things grounded, looking for an arm bar but Mansoor escapes and follows with chops. The lariat connects and then hits an enziguri. He then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Kendrick counters back, follows with kicks and Mansoor counters sliced bread into a running DVD for 2. They work into counters, Kendrick hits a half & half suplex but Mansoor counters the captain’s hook into a powerslam and cradle for the win. Mansoor defeated Brian Kendrick @ 6:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good little opener with Mansoor continuing to show good potential.

FROM WEDNESDAY’S NXT – Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese : They lock up, grabbing the hair and Garza grounds things and they scramble. Nese now grounds the action, and poses. They work into counters, RANA by Garza and they trade chops. Nese follow with ground and pound, they work up top and Garza hits an enziguri and follows him up. Nese looks for a sunset bomb and rips off Garza’s pants as Garza follows with the missile dropkick. Post break and Garza follows with flying forearms, a dropkick and a wrecking ball dropkick . The moonsault to the floor follows and back in, Garza hits a back breaker for 2. Nese counters back into the pump handle slam for 2. They work into counters as Garza hits a dodon variation. Garza up top and Nese cuts him off and hits a knee strike and tornado DDT on the floor. back in and Nese hits the 450 for 2. They trade strikes, superkick by Garza and the powerbomb follows for 2. Garza hits the superkick and follows with the wing clipper for the win. Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 12:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to follow up on Garza’s recent booking and a win over a former cruiserweight champion sets him up nicely for a cruiserweight title shot.

– Post match, Lio Rush offers a handshake to Garza, but Garza slaps him and walks off. Rush laughs it off. They face next week.

– We get a Danny Burch video package; coming soon.

– Next are highlights of NXT invading Smackdown & Raw.

Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza : This is a rematch from last week, which Lio won. They immediately work into counters as Mendoza hits a dropkick and dive. Back in and the missile dropkick and neck breaker follows. The moonsault follows for 2. Mendoza lays in chops, Lio fires back and hits an enziguri, Lio heads up top, but Mendoza cuts him off and covers for 2. Mendoza follows with the rolling Romeo special, ala Ultimo Guerrero, and transitions to a sleeper. The work into counters as Lio cradles him for 2. The spin kick follows, and Lio lays in clotheslines. The back handspring elbow and suicide dive follow. Back in and Lio hits the come up stunner for 2. Lio lays in kicks but Mendoza cuts him of with a Michinoku driver for 2. Mendoza heads up top and has to roll through, the trade and the spinning unprettier finishes Mendoza. Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza @ 5:55 via pin [***½] This was a really good sprint with Lio maintaining momentum ahead of Wednesday’s title defense.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 65. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review week 6 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war and then preview Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. The show is approximately 96-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Review 11.06.19: 10:55

* NXT Review 11.06.19: 33:50

* The Head to Head Comparison: 54:00

* AEW Full Gear Preview: 1:01:00 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.