Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tony Nese defeated Noam Dar @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots and Tights @ 3:28 via pin [*½]

– Gran Metalik defeated TJP @ 9:30 via pin [***¼]

– Buddy Murphy welcomes us to his 205 Live.

Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar : They lock up and Nese overpowers Dar to begin. Dar tries to attack the arm, but Nese hits a shoulder tackle and poses. Dar trips him up, and the backslide gets 2. Dar takes him down on the apron and dropkicks him to the floor. He argues with Murphy, allowing Nese to attack and take control. Back in and Nese hits a running back elbow for 2. Nese grounds things with the body scissors, Dar fights to his feet but Nese follows with knee strikes. Nese misses a running cross body, allowing Dar to fight back, taking Nese down and then following with uppercuts. The northern lights follows for 2. The guillotine follows, Nese powers out and stuns Dar over the ropes. Dar again locks on a guillotine, but Nese hits a northern lights into the bridge for 2. Dar battles back with kicks and gets a cradle for 2. He attacks the knee, hits a basement dropkick and covers for 2. Buddy distracts Dar, Nese Germans him to the buckles and the running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Noam Dar @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but felt as if it was missing something in terms of overall sense of urgency. I could have also done without the interference spots from Buddy.

– Mustafa Ali comments on his Survivor Series title loss. He’s hurt and wants to embrace his pain, feel it all, so that when he’s tempted to stay down, he’ll remember it so he can rise back up. He thanks Buddy Murphy for the pain because he will work even harder, turning his pain into power and he will win the cruiserweight title.

– Drake meets with Cedric, and books he and Ali vs. Nese & Murphy for next week. Cedric seems way too happy about this, wither it’s all a big tease, or he’s turning and killing Ali.

Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots and Tights : Gallagher & Gulak are watching on backstage. Kendrick in to begin, he controls, and tags in Tozawa. They work double teams, Tozawa hits the senton, and follows with chops and strikes. Kendrick tags back in and they work more double teams with Kendrick covering for 2. Jimmy fires back, tags in Johnny and he eats a shining wizard and Tozawa covers for 2. Kendrick back in, and he covers for 2. Kendrick eats some rights, but hits a leg lariat and tags in Tozawa. Tozawa runs wild on the sweet mullet jobber from NXT, hits the missile dropkick and it breaks down. Kendrick hits sliced bread (mullet man didn’t take it very well), and Tozawa hits the senton for the win. Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots and Tights @ 3:28 via pin [*½] After a tough loss last week, Kendrick and Tozawa rebound with better teamwork and pick up a fine win. Kendrick and Tozawa looked good, and it served the purpose of showing them as a united force, but the match was rough at times.

– Kendrick and Tozawa celebrate post match.

– Nese & Murphy are informed about next week’s match. They wonder if they are getting tag titles, but then says he’s joking. He’s already beaten both and together, they can’t be beat.

Gran Metalik vs. TJP : TJP has been a dick, stealing the masks of all the luchas and aligning with Kanellis. Maria leads out Mike & TJP, who are wearing the lucha’s masks. Drake arrives and boots everyone not competing to the back. Metalik hits a dropkick and follows with a tope. Back in and the springboard splash gets 2. TJP powders, Metalik follows and rolls him back in, and hits a reverse sling blade. TJP cuts him off and locks on a sharpshooter, but Metalik makes the ropes. TJP follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and TJP lays in ground and pound. The senton atomico follows and that gets 2. TJP rips at the mask, and follows with rolling suplexes and covers for 2. Metalik fights back with arm drags, but TJP cuts him off with a rough looking dodon for 2. TJP grounds things and lock on a Muta lock, but Metalik makes the ropes. TJP lays in rights, hits a head scissors, but Metalik hits an enziguri. They work up top and Metalik drapes him in the ropes and follows with a dropkick and covers for 2. Metalik up top and the moonsault eats feet. TJP follows with a sitout powerbomb for 2. TJP heads up top, misses the senton and Metalik lays in strikes and chops. The dropkick follows for 2. TJP counters the Metalik driver, and hits the wrecking ball dropkick. Metalik then hits a RANA on TJP as he stood on the apron and they spill to the floor. Back in and the Metalik driver connects, and Metalik hits the ropewalk elbow… but TJP catches him with an arm bar and transitions to the heel hook. Metalik makes the ropes. TJP gets a piñata, but Metalik cuts that off and gets the sunset flip for the win. Gran Metalik defeated TJP @ 9:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good and energetic main event, with Metalik getting some revenge for the mask stealing, but in end, the lucha paid and took a beat down. This feud must continue.

– Post match, Maria goes crazy yelling at Drake Maverick, but it’s a TRAP as Mike arrives and lays out Lucha House Party with chair shots. TJP locks on a heel hook as Mike lays In more chair shots. TJP & The Kanellis’ stand tall.

– NEXT WEEK:

– End Scene.

