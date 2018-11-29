Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Noam Dar defeated Mike Kanellis @ 4:57 via pin [*½]

– Hideo Itami defeated Joseph Boots & Tights @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese & Buddy Murphy @ 13:30 via pin [***½]

Noam Dar vs. Mike Kanellis : Maria is at ringside. They lock up and Kanellis overpowers to begin, but Dar trips him up and they work to the floor. Dar makes eyes at Maria, allowing Kanellis to attack and take control back in the ring. Mike misses a running cross body, and Dar follows with a dropkick and then a flurry of strikes. Kanellis fights off the suplex and hits a spinebuster for 2. The luchas arrive to distract Kanellis, Kalisto then kicks Kanellis and Dar hits the nova roller for the win. Noam Dar defeated Mike Kanellis @ 4:57 via pin [*½] That quickly devolved into a Monday Night Raw match, where the work didn’t matter, Maria spouting forced sound bites on commentary, and a shit finish. Yes it was part of the feud between the luchas, Kanellis, & TJP, but this kind of bullshit has been largely absent from the show for a long time that it feels out of place.

– Kendrick and Tozawa hang out and hit pads; they are becoming friends.

– Gulak & Gallagher cut a pre-taped promo, running down Kendrick for becoming weak. Gulak calls Kendrick a homeless Leo DiCaprio (which is especially funny as Kendrick worked as “Leonardo Spanky” in Japan, doing a DiCaprio gimmick), and challenges him for next week.

Hideo Itami vs. Joseph Boots & Tights : Itami attacks at the bell, beating down his opponent with ease, and hitting the hanging knee drop. He follows with a flurry of strikes, the corner dropkick, and hits the cutter for the win. Hideo Itami defeated Joseph Boots & Tights @ 1:30 via pin [NR] This was a fine squash to get Itami back on track and to re-introduce Daivari into the mix after a long layoff.

– Post match, Itami kicks the shit out of his opponent, and after seven months, Ariya Daivari makes his return and comes to the ring. He then lays the boots to the jobber and tells Itami to hit him and he does. Daivari says he respects Itami and they shake hands.

– TJP meets with Drake Maverick and wants a title shot. Maverick reminds him that he just lost to Metalik. TJP brings up the pissing incident. Mike & Maria arrive, and Maverick says that next week, Mike Kanellis and TJP will take on The Lucha House Party under tornado tag team match.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese & Buddy Murphy : Nese and Alexander to begin. They lock up and Nese overpowers him and poses. They pick up the pace, slick counters by Alexander, but Nese fires back but runs into a head scissors and dropkick for 2. Ali tags in and they double team Nese. Nese powers up, tags in Buddy and Ali hits a RANA and dropkick. Alexander tags in and Buddy tags out to Nese. Alexander takes control, hits a running knee strike and that gets 2. Buddy blind tags in and hits the flying knee strike for 2. Nese and Buddy work quick tags and isolate Alexander in their corner. Alexander manages to run them together, tags in Ali and the high cross to both follows. He runs wild, and hits the enziguri and x-factor. The sitout powerbomb connects for 2. Buddy cuts him off by slamming him to the buckles, and then kicks Ali to the floor. Nese tags in, poses, and then slams Ali to the apron. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Buddy tags back in, lays in strikes, but Ali gets a cradle for 2. Buddy cuts him off with a vicious lariat and that gets 2. Nese back in, Ali fights and runs them together. Buddy pulls Alexander to the floor to stop the tag. Alexander chases, allowing Nese to attack and keep control on Ali. Buddy tags back in, lays in a flurry of strikes and kicks but Ali hits a desperation enziguri. Wholesale changes to Nese and Alexander, Alexander runs wild and hits the flatliner for 2. Nese cuts off the springboard, but runs Nese into Buddy to escapee the doomsday device. Ali in and they look for a tower of doom, but Buddy pulls Ali to the floor. Alexander hits a big tope and back in, Buddy hits V trigger on Ali, Murphy’s law is countered and Alexander tags in. DDT by Ali, lumbar check by Alexander and he pins the champion. Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese & Buddy Murphy @ 13:30 via pin [***½] This was the best thing on the show by a country mile. They all work very well together, the work felt effortless, and it was a ton of fun. The story going forward will be Alexander, as friends, both aiming for the championship.

– Next Week: Brian Kendrick will face Drew Gulak. In addition, Mike Kanellis and TJP will take on The Lucha House Party under tornado tag team match.

– End Scene.

