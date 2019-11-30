Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariya Daivari defeated Raul Mendoza @ 10:00 via pin [**]

– Danny Burch defeated Keyser Söze @ 3:20 via pin [NR]

– Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 12:45 via pin [**¾]

– We open with highlights of Lio’s title defenses on Sunday & Wednesday night.

Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari : They lock up and Daivari looks to ground the action. They work to the ropes and Daivari follows with chops. He lays in strikes, but Mendoza counters back and dumps Daivari. Back in and Mendoza hits a head scissors and RANA. Daivari powders and Mendoza hits a suicide dive. Back in and Mendoza covers for 2. He lays in chops and then works the arm. Daivari then cuts off the springboard, shoving Mendoza to the floor. Daivari follows him out and works him over as they roll back in and Daivari covers for 2. Mendoza cradles him for 2 but Daivari cuts him off with a back elbow. He grounds the action, Mendoza fights to his feet and Daivari slams him to the buckles. he heads up top and the frog splash misses. Mendoza fires back with strikes, takes control and hits clotheslines and a disaster kick. The missile dropkick follows for 2. He heads up top and leaps over Daivari, and Daivari hits the uranage for 2. Mendoza hits the flatliner for 2. Daivari hits a superkick, but Mendoza counters into a superkick, head kick but Daivari hits the hammerlock lariat for the win. Ariya Daivari defeated Raul Mendoza @ 10:00 via pin [**] It was ok, but Daivari continues to prove that he can make anyone boring.

– Jack Gallagher cuts a promo on tonight’s match, saying that he needs the win or he doesn’t know what he will do. Garza doesn’t care, he will win because he wants another title shot.

Danny Burch vs. Keyser Söze : They lock up and work to the ropes. Burch follow with strikes, grounds the action and works a neck crank. He then follows with a shoulder tackle, uppercuts and a suplex. He follows with knee drops, a slam but Söze fires back. Burch quickly cuts him of with a head butt and clotheslines and a German. The draping DDT finishes it. Danny Burch defeated Keyser Söze @ 3:20 via pin [NR] Squash.

Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher : Gallagher

stops the trouser removal and grounds things. Garza powders, and back in, Gallagher takes him down again. Garza escapes and begs off. It was a trap as he attacks and Gallagher counters back and the crucifix gets 2. Garza cuts him off with a dropkick and the trousers are off. He follows with chops in the corner, takes Gallagher up top and lays in strikes. Gallagher in the tree of WHOA and Garza hits a running knee strike for 2. The pop up kick connects for 2. Garza follows with an inverted slingshot suplex and dropkick for 2. He locks on a camel clutch, thusly humbling Gallagher. He keeps things grounded, lays in knee strikes but Gallagher fires back. He works over Garza in the corner, and the cross body gets 2. They work up top and trade strikes and chops. Gallagher fights off the sunset bomb, but Garza cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. Garza follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. Gallagher hits a head butt but Garza fires back with a superkick. They trade from their knees, Gallagher unloads with strikes and misses the gentleman’s dropkick but Gallagher cuts off the moonsault He follows with a dropkick, hits another and covers for 2 but Garza makes the ropes. Gallagher locks on a hanging guillotine, Garza fights and escapes. The wing clipper finishes it. Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 12:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good as Garza wins to get closer to another title shot, but the crowd was just so dead.

– Post match, Gallagher throws a tantrum and tosses chairs around. He beats up security and Maverick and referees arrive to stop him. He head butts Maverick and walks off.

– End scene.

