Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.05.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Kendrick defeated Drew Gulak @ 8:50 via DQ [***]

– Ariya Daivari defeated Hammond Edgar @ 1:55 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Lucha House Party defeated TJP & Mike Kanellis @ 14:20 via pin [***]

Drew Gulak vs. Brian Kendrick : Gallagher & Tozawa are at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes. Gulak grounds the action, but Kendrick escapes as they work to a stalemate. Gulak finally cuts him off with a clothesline and looks for the Gu-lock, and then opts for a half crab. He ties up the legs, but Kendrick makes the ropes. Gulak lays in strikes, and then takes out the previously inured ankle of Kendrick. Kendrick pulls a tiger suplex and bridge for 2. He kicks away at Gulak, but Gulak hits a powerbomb and transitions into a half crab. Gulak transitions to a heel hook but Kendrick makes the ropes. Gulak grounds things, Kendrick fights out and hits a leg lariat for 2 but Gulak grabs an ankle lock. Kendrick makes the ropes, and Gulak is frustrated. The slam and elbow drop follow for 2. Gulak works a front chancery, but Kendrick counters out and they trade strikes. Kendrick finally knocks him down and locks on the captain’s hook. Gulak fights and barely makes the ropes. Kendrick follows with a dragon suplex and that gets 2. Kendrick dumps Gulak, follows and rolls him back in as Gallagher posts Tozawa. Kendrick hits sliced bread but Gallagher makes the save for the DQ. Brian Kendrick defeated Drew Gulak @ 8:50 via DQ [***] This was a good, hard-hitting and dirty at times (in a good way) match, reflective of the feud. The DQ works to extend the feud and keep the heat on Gulak & Gallagher.

– Kendrick tries to fight them off, but Gulak locks on the Gu-Lock as Gallagher KOs Tozawa with the head butt.

– Following a win over the undefeated Lio Rush as well as champion Buddy Murphy in tag team action, Cedric Alexander has earned a cruiserweight title rematch against Murphy. Maverick interviews Murphy and praises his 2018. He then hypes their upcoming rematch. Murphy is glad he’s getting the rematch, and says it took two of them to beat him and that Ali is the real threat.

Ariya Daivari vs. Hammond Edgar : Daivari returned last week, paying respect to Hideo Itami and aligning with him. Daivari attacks at the bell with strikes. The head kick follows, and we see Itami watching on. Daivari slaps the shit out of Edgar, and the hammerlock rainmaker gets 2 as Daivari pulls him up. He hits another and pulls him up again. Three more vicious lariats follow and Edgar can’t continue. Ariya Daivari defeated Hammond Edgar @ 1:55 via referee stoppage [NR] This was a really good re-introductory squash for Daivari, showing off his new vicious and serious side.

– Mustafa Ali talks about falling at Survivor Series, and he getting back up and is happy for Alexander. When it’s his turn again, the champion is in for the fight of his life.

– Alexander comments on his upcoming title match. He says Murphy can’t get into his head, and didn’t need games and tricks to win the title.

– Noam Dar challenges Murphy to a match.

Lucha House Party (Dorado & Kalisto) vs. TJP & Mike Kanellis : Maria is at ringside. They all brawl at the bell, with the Luchas dumping TJP and then double teaming Mike. Double teams on TJP follow, and Dorado hits a huge high cross to the floor. Back in and Kalisto hits a DDT on TJP for 2. Mike hits a spinebuster on Dorado on the floor. Maria steals a piñata allowing her boys to take control. Mike rips up a piñata, and then he and TJP isolate Dorado. The double teams continue, and they start picking up near falls. Mike attacks Kalisto on the floor, but back in and Dorado hits the double Lethal injection. Kalisto flies in with a high cross and leg kicks. The rolling kick connects, but TJP cuts him off with an STF. He rips at the mask as Mike takes out Dorado. TJP follows with a slam and senton atomico for 2. TJP takes out the knee, and locks on a knee bar. Kalisto fights and makes the ropes. TJP keeps attacking the knee, Kalisto fights off Mike and crotches TJP up top. The enziguri follows, and Kalisto RANAs TJP into Mike. Dorado flies in with a high cross and superkicks Mike and follows with a trio of moonsaults for 2 as TJP makes the save. The luchas fire up and get their bag of toys. They spill out mini piñatas, and Dorado sets TJP up top and Kalisto joins him. Mike is back, makes the save, and gets dumped. The luchas now hit a superplex on TJP into the pile of piñatas but Mike makes the save. Kalisto dumps him, but TJP powerbombs Kalisto for 2. Mike gets a regular piñata, Kalisto steals it back and Maria distracts him. Kalisto tosses it to her, she falls on Mike, and Kalisto hits salida del sol and Dorado finishes TJP with the shooting star press. Lucha House Party defeated TJP & Mike Kanellis @ 14:20 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with some really great stuff from TJP & The Luchas, but nowhere near the great Lucha House Party tags of the past. I really could have done without the Maria & piñata spots, and Mike Kanellis was really exposed here as not fitting in that well, as his transitions and selling of some of the basic lucha stuff was bad at times.

– End Scene.

