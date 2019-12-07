Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza @ 12:20 via pin [***]

– Tony Nese defeated Jobby VonJobberson @ 3:45 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Lio Rush defeated Danny Burch @ 12:30 via DQ [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Angel Garza vs. Raul Mendoza : They lock up and Mendoza takes control until Garza makes the ropes. He grounds Garza and transitions to a cravat. Garza makes the ropes. Lock up again and Garza hits a shoulder tackle. They work into counters as Garza then offers a handshake. He attacks and Mendoza follows with arm drags, He hits a RANA and Garza powders. Mendoza follows him out and hits another RANA. Garza slams him to the apron to cut him off. THE PANTALONS ARE OFF! He follows with a superkick and takes him up top. Into the tree of WHOA and the PK connects. Garza follows with knee strikes and the inverted slingshot suplex and superkick for 2. The half crab follows, Mendoza fights out and posts Garza. He follows with strikes, kicks and the missile dropkick for 2. Garza counters back, hits the corner dropkick and covers for 2. Mendoza fights off the wing clipper, and cradles him for 2. The enziguri follows and the superkick leads to a double down. They trade strikes, Garza takes over until he runs into a standing Spanish fly for 2. Mendoza follows with a tope and backing, Garza cuts him off and the wing clipper finishes it. Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza @ 12:20 via pin [***] This was a good match with both guys working hard in front of a crowd that wasn’t receptive to their effort.

– We get highlights of Jack Gallagher snapping after losing again last week.

– The Singhs arrive, but Tony Nese calls then off and wants to beat the jobber’s ass.

Tony Nese vs. Jobby VonJobberson : Nese takes control and poses. He follows with knee strikes, chops, kicks, knee strikes and a leg sweep. VonJobberson fires back, so Nese stuns him over the ropes. The springboard moonsault gets 2. Nese poses some more and VonJobberson fires back again. He heads up top, cut off and Nese Germans him to the buckles. The running Nese finishes it. Tony Nese defeated Jobby VonJobberson @ 3:45 via pin [NR] This squash should not have lasted that long.

– Post match, the Singhs lay out Jobby VonJobberson with the Bollywood blast and “pin him.”

– We get a Swerve Scott video package.

Champion Lio Rush vs. Danny Burch : They shake hands and work into counters until they make the ropes. Lock up and Burch overpowers Lio, stomps on his hands and grounds the action. Lio fights to his feet, Burch drags him back down and then follows with uppercuts. He grounds things again, transitions to a neck crank until Lio fights to his feet. Lio picks up the pace, follows with kicks and dumps Burch. Burch cuts off the suicide dive, and then tosses him into the barricades. Back in and Burch keeps things grounded. He follows with uppercuts, strikes an covers for 2. Lio hits leg kicks, but Burch cuts him off and grounds things, covering for 2. Lio hits a jawbreaker, they trade and Lio hits a flurry of strikes, and clotheslines. The back handspring elbow follows, and then kicks Burch to the floor. The suicide dive follows and back in, Lio hits the Robinson special for 2. Lio heads up top, Burch cuts him off and hits a head butt. Clotheslines follow and Burch then hits a missile dropkick for 2. Lio fights off a German, and cradles Burch for 2. Burch counters the RANA with a powerbomb, German and ripcord lariat for 2. Lio fight s off a suplex, hits the come up and heads up top. The final hour is stopped by Garza who attacks for the DQ. Champion Lio Rush defeated Danny Burch @ 12:30 via DQ [***¼] This was good and it was really fun to watch Lio be forced into working out of his comfort zone in terms of style. The DQ finish was flat, but was fine setup for Wednesday’s match.

– Garza then lays him out with the wing clipper, and poses with the cruiserweight title.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 72. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss John Morrison returning to WWE & his likely role, and then break down week 10 of the NXT vs. AEW Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 89-minutes long. * Intro

* John Morrison’s WWE Return: 5:30

* AEW Dynamite (12.04.19) Review: 15:25

* NXT (12.04.19) Review: 52:35

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.