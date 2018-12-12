Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.12.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title match: Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Gran Metalik @ 12:05 via pin [****]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese @ 14:05 via pin [****]

– Tonight is all about tune up matches for Champion Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander ahead of their PPV clash on Sunday.

Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik : This was originally Noam Dar vs. Murphy, but Dar ‘wasn’t medically cleared.” They lock up and Murphy looks to use his power to begin. He grounds the action, but Metalik works into some slick counters and they work into a stand off. Metalik picks up the pace, hits a RANA and follows with a tope. Thy brawl at ringside and Metalik hits a barricade walk into a RANA. Back in and Murphy takes him up top, they battle for position but Metalik leaps off and Murphy catches him into a suplex for 2. Murphy dumps him but Metalik beats the count. Murphy fires away with strikes, and grounds the action. Metalik fights to his feet, Murphy tries to dump him and Metalik hits an enziguri and hits the springboard high cross for 2. Metalik fire s away with kicks, the springboard back elbow and missile dropkick for 2. Murphy fights off the Metalik driver, lays in kicks, but Metalik hits a superkick, and the Metalik driver follows for 2. Metalik heads up top, but Murphy cuts him off. They brawl to the floor, and Murphy slams him to the apron. Murphy now hits meteora back in for 2. Metalik gets a cradle for 2, heads up top and the moonsault eats feet, and the powerbomb by Murphy follow for 2. Kamigoye by Murphy follows, and Murphy’s law is countered into a cradle for 2. Murphy quickly counters back, hits Murphy’s law and finally puts Murphy away. Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Gran Metalik @ 12:05 via pin [****] This was a great sprint, with Murphy seemingly taking his opponent too lightly until he turned up the volume and finally put him away to establish his dominance. This was a great way to kick off the show.

– Next week, Lio Rush returns. Also, we get a tag team street fight between Gallagher & Gulak vs. Tozawa and Kendrick.

– Hideo Itami met with Ariya Daivari, and they shared a handshake as Itami officially respects him now.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese : Nese poses to begin. They lock up, working to the ropes and Alexander breaks clean. They lock up again, and work into a standoff. Alexander looks to work the arm, Nese counters, and they work into some fun counters and Nese lays in forearms and runs into a dropkick. He follows with chops, but Nese cuts him off with a kick but Alexander dumps him. Nese cuts off the springboard attack with a jumping strike and covers for 2. Nese talks shit and grounds the action. He then whips Alexander to the buckles. Alexander fires back, but Nese cheap shots him in the throat and stuns him over the ropes and hits the springboard moonsault for 2. Nese now grounds things with a body scissors. Alexander manages to fight his way out but gets decapitated by a vicious lariat for 2. Nese looks to ground things again, Alexander fights to his feet, hits the boot and fakes out Nese and hits the slingshot flatliner. Alexander follows with clotheslines, dropkicks Nese to he buckles and follows with the running knee strike and springboard clothesline for 2. Nese fires back, Alexander counters and hits a head kick for 2. Alexander is frustrated now. Nese now hits a gut buster for 2. He follows with running forearms and that gets 2. Nese slaps Alexander, Alexander slaps back, but Nese counters the neutralizer into a Samoan drop for 2. Alexander gets dumped and Nese follows with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Nese heads up top and misses the 450. Alexander hits the Michinoku driver and that get a good near fall. Nese fights off the lumbar check, and gets a cradle for 2. The neutralizer and lumbar check finally put Nese away. Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese @ 14:05 via pin [****] This was another great match that played extremely well off of their past meetings with some really well done counters. Nese also got plenty of time to shine before finally losing.

– Alexander & Murphy brawl to close the show. Alexander hits a tope and stands tall.

– End Scene.

