Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari defeated Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan @ 6:30 via DQ [**]

– The Singhs vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Jordan Devlin defeated Lio Rush & Tony Nese @ 12:45 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights of Devlin winning the cruiserweight title at Worlds Collide.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari : Lorcan attacks, Daivari powders and Burch attacks on the floor, working over Kendrick. Lorcan isolates Daivari, but Daivari tags out to Kendrick and Lorcan tags in Burch. He runs wild with strikes, clotheslines and pummels Kendrick until Daivari trips him up, Kendrick dumps him, Daivari attacks and Kendrick then chokes him out. Daivari tags in, and grounds Burch as he works the knee. Kendrick back in and the boot follows for 2. Daivari in, he stays focused on the knee as the heels work quick tags. Kendrick grounds things, working the knee until Burch kicks him away but Daivari tags back in. Burch fights off the double teams and tags in Lorcan. He runs wild with clotheslines, uppercuts and the double blockbuster. Burch back in and Daivari gets a chair, it’s kicked into his face and Lorcan hits Daivari for the DQ Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari defeated Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan @ 6:30 via DQ [**] This was ok, but had no crowd heat and the work of the heels, who mainly controlled, had absolutely no intensity or sense of urgency to it. This feud must continue.

– Burch & Lorcan get a table, but Kendrick & Daivari powder.

The Singhs vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : The Singhs dance and Jimmy attacks Samer, gets cut off and Samer dances some more. Sunil tags in, double teams follow and they dance again before covering for 2. They ground Jimmy, Sunil tag in but Jimmy fights them off until he’s cut off. They double superkick Johnny and the Bollywood blast finishes it. The Singhs vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 3:00 via pin [NR] I live in hell. The Singhs continue to show amazing skill, because they even suck in squash matches.

Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese : Nese talk shit, they all argue and we get to action as Lio and Devlin work into counters with Lio taking control. Nese attacks, cuts him off and stuns him over the ropes and follows with the springboard moonsault until Devlin makes the save. Nese cuts him off with a flurry of kicks, but Devlin hits the DDT for 2. Devlin follows with uppercuts, slams Lio onto Nese and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Devlin grounds Nese, Nese sweeps the legs as they brawl to the floor. Lio attacks with a kick, and Devlin cuts him off with the standing Spanish fly in the ring for 2. He follows with a backbreaker, and elbow drop. Devlin grounds things, Nese in and Lio is cutoff up top and they follow him up, they all trade strikes and Lio knocks them together and follows with the high cross. He funs wild, hits the come up on both and covers for 2. Lio heads up top, Nese rolls away so Lo follows with a suicide dive. Devlin hits the moonsault, Fosbury flop by Nese, and back in, Nese dumps Lio over the announce table, Devlin hits a plancha and the slingshot cutter back in as Lio makes the save. Devlin pulls Lio in and follows with kicks, Lio fires back, head butt by Devlin but Lio fires back, heads up top and Nese cuts him off, sunset driver on Devlin and that gets 2. Nese up top, Devlin cuts him off and follows him up. Nese shoves him off, misses the 450, final hour by Lio eats knees and Nese then hits the 450, but Devlin hits him with Devlin side for the win. Champion Jordan Devlin defeated Lio Rush & Tony Nese @ 12:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with all three working hard to deliver and giving us the only thing worth your time on the show.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 88. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup, break down the latest between NXT & AEW, including Cody getting lashed and Charlotte returning to NXT, while Larry previews NJPW New Beginning in Osaka & ROH Free Enterprise. The show is approximately 130-minutes long. * Intro

* Quick News Roundup (Goldberg, Kross, Thatcher, Thunder Rosa, Tiered Network Announcement, More): 7:15

* AEW Dynamite (2.05.20) Review: 28:15

* NXT (2.05.20) Review: 1:04:55

* The head to head comparison: 1:29:25

* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka & ROH Free Enterprise Previews: 1:35:40 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.