Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Singhs @ 6:05 via pin [**]

– Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis defeated Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 14:15 via pin [**½]

– The Singhs arrive and are happy to be back in Vancouver. They used to watch WWE events in this arena, and claim Wayne Gretsky called them and gave them advice. He also said to get the hell out of Canada after they win and take Bollywood to Hollywood. They take of the Vancouver jerseys and now have on other Jerseys to heel it up.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Singhs : They brawl on the floor as Lorcan and Burch kick thier asses. They lam Burch to the steps, attack Lorcan and take control. Sunil tags in and double teams follow as they dump Burch. Sunil grounds Lorcan, Lorcan fires back but Samer tags in and he grounds things. Lorcan fights to his feet and fights them off. Tag to Burch and he runs wild with strikes, uppercuts and a enziguri. The German connects and Lorcan is back as it breaks down. The Bollywood blast gets 2 as Lorcan makes the save. Lorcan takes out Sunil, Burch hits a missile dropkick and the double team DDT finishes it. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Singhs @ 6:05 via pin [**] It was ok, Lorcan & Burch deserve better.

-The Singhs, Kendrick , & Daivari beat down Lorcan & Burch post match. Kendrick follows with chair shots, the Singhs powder as Kendrick &Daivari continue to control and lay out Burch & Lorcan.

– We get a Joaquin Wilde video package followed by one for Raul Mendoza. They face off next week.

– Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush on this week’s NXT. Lio says that he was singed at 22 because he’s the best cruiserweight in the world. Devlin’s words mean nothing to him, because he’s the king of the cruiserweights and the next champion.

– Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari get promo time and Kendrick says he had the Singhs all wrong. He runs down Canadians and praises the Singhs and he considers them honorary US citizens. Daivari calls themselves 205 Live OGs. They issue an open challenge.

Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis : Kendrick & Daivari attack at the bell and isolate Nese. Nese fires back, and covers for 2. Mike tags in and they double team Daivari and cover for 2. Mike follows with a suplex for 2. Nese back in as thy work quick tags, double teams and Mike covers for 2. Mike follows with chops, Nese tags in and Daivari cuts him off until Nese stuns him of the ropes and misses the moonsault as Daivari maintains control. Kendrick tags in, and grounds things. Nese battles back, escapes and tags in Mike. He runs wild with chops and clotheslines. Kendrick cuts him off until Mike counters into a spinebuster for 2. Daivari low bridges Mike to the floor, slams him to the barricades and Kendrick then attacks. Back in and Kendrick works a shitty looking heel hook. Mike fights out, Daivari tags in and cuts off the tag. Daivari lays the boots to Mike, and grounds things. Mike fights to his feet and they work into a double down. Nese tags in, hits a missile dropkick and spin kick. He dumps Kendrick, Nese follows with the plancha and backing, a moonsault on Daivari for 2. Mike tags back in, and double teams follow as the knee strike/powerslam combo follows Kendrick knees Mike and the captain’s hook until Nese makes the save. Daivari cuts him off and Mike takes out Daivari, Fosbury flop by Nese and the 450 gets 2 as Kendrick makes the save. They double team Daivari, working up top as Kendrick tags in and hits sliced bread and Daivari follows with the frog splash for 2. Kendrick gets chairs, but Lorcan & Burch arrive allowing Nese to get a roll up for the win. Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis defeated Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 14:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with Tony Nese outclassing everyone and a flat, clichéd finish.

– Lorcan & Burch attack post match, and lay out Daivari & Kendrick.

– Next week, it’s Kendrick & Daivari vs. Lorcan & Burch in a no DQ match.



– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.