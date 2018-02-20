Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daviari @ 7:35 via pin [**¾]

– Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado w/Kalisto defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 3:54 via pin [**]

– Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher @ 17:12 via pin [***]

– Advancing so far are TJP, Cedric Alexander, Kalisto, Roderick Strong, Mark Andrews, & Drew Gulak

Ariya Daviari vs. Buddy Murphy : N messing around as Murphy attacks and hits a shoulder tackle. Murphy, who looks in great shape, follows with a running RANA. They work to the floor, and then the apron. Daivari cuts him off and hits an inverted apron DDT. Daivari then shoves Murphy into the steps. Back in and Daivari makes sure to slow things down, because that’s what he does. He then slams Murphy to the buckles, covering for 2. Murphy follows with elbow strikes, and then grounds things with a chinlock. Murphy counters out with a jawbreaker, and hits a running boot and missile dropkick. Back elbows follow, he’s fired up and hits an enziguri. Murphy heads up top, and Daivari powders to the floor. Murphy then wipes him out with a tope. Back in and Murphy hits meterora for a good near fall. Daivari cuts him off with an elbow strike, the frog splash connects and Murphy kicks out. Murphy counters the hammerlock lariat into a roll up for 2. Daivari hits a superkick and the hammerlock lariat, but Murphy kicks out again. Buddy Murphy says FUCK your finish! Daivari picks up Murphy, but Murphy counters and lays in kicks and strikes. Murphy then hits a pump handle DVD for the win. Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daviari @ 7:35 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good, but the middle (Daivari’s bland fucking heat segment), but Murphy looked good, got to kick out of all of Daivari’s shit, and I think has a lot of potential on the brand.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado w/Kalisto vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : Dorado in to begin, he takes control with ease, hits a RANA and Jimmy tags out to Johnny, but Dorado cuts him off and tags in Metalik for double teams. Metalik takes control and hits a missile dropkick. The Boots & Tights brothers manage to cut of Metalik, but Metalik quickly hits a dropkick and Dorado is in and he runs wild with chops and kicks. The face buster follows and the high cross follows for 2. Dorado now hits the double lethal injection and he and Metalik then hit dives. Back in and Dorado hits the shooting star press for the win Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado w/Kalisto defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 3:54 via pin [**] This was an ok little extended squash for the lucha house party.

– Drew Gulak & Mark Andrews cut promos about thier upcoming match.

Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali : After getting yelled at last week by Maverick, Gallagher now has “proper ring attire.” They lock up; Ali looks to work the arm, but Gallagher with a slick escape and trips up Ali. He works the wristlock, and takes Ali down. Gallagher is working a really methodical and simple attack to control Ali early on. Ali picks up the pace, and rolls into a half crab. Gallagher escapes with ease, they both pick up the pace and toy with each other, and then both go for repeated pin attempts ending in a stand off. They work to the corner, and then push and shove. Gallagher hits a head butt and knee strikes, but Ali sends him to the floor. Ali follows but Gallagher traps him in the ring skirt and pummels him. Gallagher backing and waits on Ali. Back in and Gallagher takes control, grounding the action. He lays in strikes, head butts, but Ali picks up the pace and connects with a dropkick. Kicks and a RANA follow, and Ali sidesteps Gallagher and hits an enziguri. The rolling x-factor follows for 2. They workup top, but Gallagher attacks the arm and then posts Ali. Back in and Gallagher covers for 2. Gallagher now looks for a kimura but Ali cradles him for 2 to escape. Gallagher kicks the arm and hits a hammerlock slam for 2. Gallagher now grounds things with a hammerlock, Ali escapes and kicks Gallagher to the floor. Ali looks for a dive, but Gallagher seemingly ducks it and Ali crashes and burns. It looked really bad on the replay. Ali beats the count, they work up top and Ali hits a high cross, but Gallagher rolls into an arm bar. Ali escapes, and springboards into the arm bar again. Ali manages to make the ropes. They work to the ropes, Gallagher attacks the arm again, but Ali shoves him off. Gallagher then dropkicks Ali off the top into the barricade. Gallagher follows to the floor, and slams Ali shoulder first to the barricade. Back in and Gallagher hits a hammerlock slam to the buckles. The cover gets 2. Gallagher looks for another arm bar, lays in vicious elbows, and covers for 2. They work up top again, Ali flips out of the superplex, hits a superkick and tornado DDT. Ali hits the imploding 450 for the win. Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher @ 17:12 via pin [***] This was a good main event overall, with Ali having to overcome the newly focused Gallagher. But what held it back from being better than just good was that it felt too long, was repetitive, and felt too similar to Gulak’s transformation from last week.

– The second round will feature…

* Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (in two weeks)

* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews (in two weeks)

* Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong (next week)

* TJP vs. Cedric Alexander (next week)

