Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Raul Mendoza defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 8:20 via pin [***]

– Tyler Breeze defeated Samer Singh @ 3:25 via pin [*]

– No DQ Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza : They lockup and Mendoza grounds things. They work into a test of strength and Wilde follows with a monkey flip as they work into counters. Wilde takes control with arm drags and they lockup, arm drags by Wilde and he follows with the back elbow for 2. Mendoza powders, and back in, they lockup and Mendoza follows with strikes an enziguri and missile dropkick. Wilde powders as Mendoza follows with the suicide cannonball. Back in and Mendoza follows with knee strikes and the basement dropkick for 2. They work up top and Wilde fires back and follows with the sunset bomb. Wilde delivers strikes, clotheslines and Mendoza fires back but gets dumped. Wilde heads up top and follows with the senton to the floor. Back in and Wilde follows with the high cross for 2. Mendoza counters into a knee strike, lionsault and covers for 2. The inverted cloverleaf follows, he grounds Wilde and Wilde makes the ropes. Mendoza follows with a snap German, code beaker by Wilde but Mendoza counters into the running PK for the win. Raul Mendoza defeated Joaquin Wilde @ 8:20 via pin [***] This was good and played well off of their first match as they are now 1-1.

– We get highlights of Jordan Devlin beating Lio Rush on NXT this past week. Post math, Lio was upset and Tyler Breeze tried to praise him but Lio tells him to get out of his face.

Tyler Breeze vs. Samer Singh : Sunil is at ringside. They lockup and work to the ropes. Samer follows with strikes, elbows and dances until Breeze hits a dropkick. He follows with the belly to back suplex for 2. Breeze follows with a plancha. And back in. Sunil distracts Breeze and that allows Samer to attack. He dumps Breeze, Sunil lays the boots to Breeze and back in. Samer heads up top and the flying elbow follows for 2. He grounds Breeze and Breeze then cuts him off with an enziguri. Sunil gets involved, but Breeze superkicks Samer and wins. Tyler Breeze defeated Samer Singh @ 3:25 via pin [*] Tyler Breeze is good, the Singhs are not.

– In two weeks, Lio & Nese will captain teams in a 10-man elimination tag.

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari : This is NO DQ. They all start brawling on the floor, as Daivari and Kendrick take early control on Burch. Burch battles back, slams Kendrick into the steps and they pair of as Lorcan & Burch battle back with strikes. Lorcan tosses Daivari onto Kendrick and roll Kendrick back in and Burch covers for 2. Daivari then attacks with chair shots, lays the boots to Burch and follows with strikes until Burch drop toeholds him into the chair. He follows with the enziguri, missile dropkick and tells Lorcan to get the tables. They set it up on the floor, take Daivari to the apron and Kendrick makes the save. he then hits an apron DVD on Lorcan through the table. Daivari dumps Burch over the commentary table, he get a ladder and slides it in. He an Burch follow and Daivari props the ladder in the corner, but Burch slams him into it. He sets up the ladder and climbs until Kendrick cuts him off and slams him to the mat. Daivari climbs the ladder and the frog splash connects for 2 as Lorcan makes the save. Kendrick follows with strikes on Lorcan, Lorcan fires up and delivers chops and a running uppercut. Daivari attacks with chair shots, but Burch fights back and delivers strikes. Blockbuster by Lorcan on Kendrick, and he and Burch fire up and Lorcan follows with a tope. They duct tape Kendrick’s feet to the buckles and clear off the announce table. They grab Daivari and hit the double team impact DDT on him, but I AM THE TABLE. Back in and they hit it again and win. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Brian Kendrick & Ariya Daivari @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was really good overall, played off the feud well, the crowd was into it and the right team won.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 92. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook review NXT vs. AEW from 2.19.20, hit a news roundup on Tito Ortiz, new WWE Hall of Famers, & much more. Finally, Larry previews Impact Sacrifice 2020. The show is approximately 101-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Tito to WWE?, Bulldog to WWE Hall of Fame, WWE vs. MLW, More): 2:35

* AEW Dynamite (2.19.20) Review: 18:45

* NXT (2.19.20) Review: 52:15

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:55

* Impact Sacrifice 2020 Preview: 1:26:18 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.